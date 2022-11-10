ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

NBC Connecticut

Commanders HC Ron Rivera Gets Choked Up Discussing Late Mother in Postgame Speech

Ron Rivera gets choked up discussing late mother in postgame speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a win for Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders. Washington went into South Philadelphia under the bright lights of Monday Night Football and stunned the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team, taking down the NFC East rival Eagles 32-21.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Connecticut

NFL Week 10 Winners, Losers: 49ers' Win Over Chargers Leaves Much to Be Desired

Week 10 winners, losers: 49ers' win leaves much to be desired originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In Week 10, we witnessed one of the wildest games in recent memory -- the Minnesota Vikings' 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. That contest had everything: Unforgettable catches, improbable blunders and too many game-changing plays to count that made win-probability machines explode.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Connecticut

NFL Admits Late Catch in Vikings-Bills Should Have Been Overturned

NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Connecticut

Rams' Cooper Kupp to Miss at Least Four Weeks Following Ankle Surgery

Cooper Kupp to miss at least four weeks following ankle surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Los Angeles Rams have endured a miserable Super Bowl hangover in 2022, and they received more tough news on Tuesday. Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp will undergo surgery on Wednesday for a...

