Commanders HC Ron Rivera Gets Choked Up Discussing Late Mother in Postgame Speech
Ron Rivera gets choked up discussing late mother in postgame speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a win for Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders. Washington went into South Philadelphia under the bright lights of Monday Night Football and stunned the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team, taking down the NFC East rival Eagles 32-21.
NFL Week 10 Winners, Losers: 49ers' Win Over Chargers Leaves Much to Be Desired
Week 10 winners, losers: 49ers' win leaves much to be desired originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In Week 10, we witnessed one of the wildest games in recent memory -- the Minnesota Vikings' 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. That contest had everything: Unforgettable catches, improbable blunders and too many game-changing plays to count that made win-probability machines explode.
Colts Legend Dwight Freeney Hilariously Answers If He Would've Taken Indy's HC Job
Dwight Freeney hilariously answers if he would've taken Colts' HC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jim Irsay gave the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coaching job to Jeff Saturday. But what if the Colts owner had offered it up to a different member of the franchise's Ring of Honor?
NFL Admits Late Catch in Vikings-Bills Should Have Been Overturned
NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a...
Rams' Cooper Kupp to Miss at Least Four Weeks Following Ankle Surgery
Cooper Kupp to miss at least four weeks following ankle surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Los Angeles Rams have endured a miserable Super Bowl hangover in 2022, and they received more tough news on Tuesday. Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp will undergo surgery on Wednesday for a...
OBJ Asked If Justin Jefferson’s Catch Was Better Than His
Both former LSU wideouts have made two of the best catches in NFL history.
