Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Clock Ticking on Reward in Unsolved Funeral Killing of NY Father of 3
A new reward strategy is being deployed in one New York community in hopes of boosting attention for a father's unsolved killing at a funeral service last year. The family of Jeremy Logan renewed their call for justice Monday as officials upped the reward for information leading to the arrest of his shooter. The reward offer -- increased to $7,500 -- will only be offered through the end of the year.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brookhaven, NY
The town of Brookhaven comprises nine villages and five unincorporated hamlets, making it a unique place in Long Island's Suffolk County. Because of its dozens of incorporated communities, Brookhaven's total land area stretches from the north to south shores of Long Island. Many New Yorkers love to retreat in this...
Early Addition: NYC kept running boats aground in a futile attempt to put a ferry terminal in Coney Island Creek
Because officials also seemed ready to have boats cruising past swimming children, here are your early links: Michael Lewis' SBF book (and then movie) likely soon, macabre chatter outside the Twitter office, butter is great, and more. [ more › ]
Rally held in support of Bronx restaurant that received racist letters
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the people turning out in support of 'Seafood Kingz.'
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
NY business leaders urge Hochul to crack down on crime
NY business leaders have many concerns about crime as Hochul begins her first full term.
longisland.com
Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – With the rise in crime in New York City over the past few years, there has also been a rise in scooter-based thefts and attacks. Scooters are small, light, and can navigate quickly through New York City traffic. That’s why they are becoming the vehicle of choice for many people terrorizing the population of New York City. Now, the New York City Police Department is actively searching for a pair of men who are responsible for at least seven scooter-based robberies throughout Queens. Detectives with the NYPD believe two men, possibly of Hispanic origin, driving a The post These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Actors sleep outdoors in NYC in solidarity with homeless youth
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Dozens of stars from Broadway, TV and film headed to bed outside in Manhattan on Sunday night for a “sleep out” to raise awareness for what it is like to be a young person sleeping on the streets. Sunday marked the 10th year Rachel Brosnahan gave up her bed for a sleeping […]
cohaitungchi.com
25+ Festive Things to Do in New York in December
Are you looking for the most festive things to do in New York in December? Whether it’s your first time visiting or an annual pilgrimage, this city never ceases to amaze. Even the most seasoned pros will always look for new things to do in NYC for the holidays and return to visit their favorite spots again and again.
Peep/Show the Body
Come for the peep! Stay for the body. What’s behind the glass? Take a peek. Can addressing pain be performative and entertaining? You bet. A completely true story: especially the lies. Created & Performed by Elizabeth Weitzen. Co-Created & Directed by Max Baudisch. From Mined Canon productions, in association...
cruiseindustrynews.com
Carnival Opens Sales for New Venezia, Year-Round Cruising from NYC
Carnival Cruise Line today opened reservations for the inaugural season of its next new ship, the Carnival Venezia, which will begin sailing year-round from New York City starting June 15, 2023 and will showcase "Carnival Fun Italian Style," the company said. The ship will offer guests a wide range of...
therealdeal.com
Kimco pays $375M for Long Island shopping centers
Kimco Realty is making a big expansion in its own backyard. The Jericho-based real estate investment trust picked up eight retail assets spread throughout Nassau County from Woodbury-based Kabro Associates for $375.8 million, Newsday reported. The properties — seven of which are shopping centers, while one is a free-standing grocery...
Hudson County Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
"Cook like you would for yourself or your loved ones." That's Thai chef Buakaew Nartpranin's philosophy, anyway. Nartpranin's restaurant, Lotus Thai, in Guttenberg, was named to the "Eat This, Not That" list of the best Thai restaurant in every state. "With spices sourced from Thailand, take a trip to Lotus...
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin. Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night. Watch the discussion in the video player above.
Staten Island single mom of 4 loses leukemia battle; grieving parents will raise kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Her four children were her life. Now they have no mother. Lisa Rose Gorman of Tottenville, a single mother, lost her two-year battle with cancer on Nov. 5. She was 39. Lisa’s parents, Theresa and Robert Mangieri of Huguenot, will now raise her beloved children:...
longisland.com
An Immersive Wonderland of Lights Comes to Eisenhower Park
Experience an evening filled with light and radiance at the LuminoCity Festival at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. The immersive, family-friendly outdoor event features more than 17 acres of magical displays and unique pieces of art, including one-of-a-kind handmade sculptures, illuminated with light and color. The fantasy-filled spectacle runs through Sunday, January 8.
queenoftheclick.com
Hamilton The Kitten Thrives in Brooklyn
Earlier in the week, I saw the messages on Facebook about a kitten meowing on the tracks at the Fort Hamilton station. Jackie B. from Neighborhood Cats went to the Ft. Hamilton station and put out a trap to capture the kitten, so she could help him. A short time...
In Queens, faithful followers throw a birthday party for the 'Saint of Death'
Santa Muerte devotees and partakers in the faith celebrate the folk deity's birthday at the Club Cultural de Queens in Corona. Santa Muerte, the Mexican patron saint of death, is believed to champion the marginalized — and as the undocumented community grows in New York, so does her following. [ more › ]
NY1
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
Comments / 2