Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Austin family searches for 75-year-old veteran with dementia

AUSTIN, Texas - A 75-year-old man with dementia has been missing from a North Austin memory care facility for more than one week. Paull Patterson left the Colonial Gardens Memory Care Facility around 4 p.m. on Nov. 6, according to his daughter Laurel Patterson. "He just walked out the front...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Thousands of dogs gather at Camp Mabry for Mighty Texas Dog Walk

AUSTIN, Texas - A couple thousand dogs and their owners gathered at Camp Mabry Sunday morning for the 22nd Annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk. Proceeds from the event help provide trained assistance dogs to local wounded veterans and others living with disabilities through Service Dogs Inc. "I love it. Anytime...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Cat of the Weekend: Nugget at Austin Animal Center

Little six-month-old Nugget is ready for his new home. Nugget came to Austin Animal Center as part of a group of cats from a feral colony, but is the last one left. He is undergoing clicker trainer and learning to be brave! Nugget does have only one functioning eye, but doesn't let it stop him from being sweet and playful.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Deadly wreck: SUV hits pedestrian on I-35 in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for witnesses as they investigate a deadly wreck on I-35 in North Austin. Investigators say an SUV hit a pedestrian in the 12800 block of N I-35, just north of Parmer Lane, on November 10 at 11:27 p.m. The pedestrian died at the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Crash leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A two-vehicle wreck on 183 near Riverside Drive, in Southeast Austin, left two people dead. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, both people died on scene and a third patient was declared ‘trauma alert’ and taken to the hospital. They say the patient's injuries are potentially...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texans lace up shoes to walk to end Alzheimer's

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texans laced up their walking shoes Saturday morning in Southeast Austin to join in the fight against Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association held its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's at Circuit of the Americas Nov. 12, with many of the 1200 participants having lost loved ones to Alzheimer's. The Walk is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research and is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Good Day Cooks: Joaihú Chocolate

Joaihú is a newly-launched, direct-trade craft Brazilian cacao brand founded by local musician and Austinite, Kate Robberson, who joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Carlo Falco to share all about it. Joaihú will be holding a launch party on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Central Market North.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Real estate market in Austin dominated by international buyers, says new report

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin real estate market has been very hot over the last couple of years, and that's especially true when it comes to international home buyers. A new report showing more and more people from around the world are buying homes here in the Austin area, contributing $613 million to the region's economy from April 2021-March 2022.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man charged for stabbing Bastrop Co. deputy multiple times at Austin H-E-B

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was charged after the Austin Police Department (APD) said he stabbed a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy multiple times, including in the neck, at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Police said on Nov. 12, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a stabbing...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Friday Football: Bowie vs Vandegrift

Vandegrift hosted Bowie and FOX 7 Austin's John Hygh finds that a Bowie win would be an upset, but Bowie has done it before. Last year Bowie was a huge underdog against Round Rock in their first-round playoff game but ended up knocking out the Dragons.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorn football fans gear up for chilliest game of the season

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns took on Texas Christian University Saturday night and the colder weather didn't mean any less energy from fans. "We got a couple layers on, we're layered up, heck, we're going to be screaming so loud, we're not even going to feel the cold," Longhorn fan Logan Kuenstler said.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in South Austin. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a call came in about a man with a gun near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Oltorf. The caller told police a white man wearing dark clothing was holding a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lakeway police searching for suspect in stolen car who hit 2 police units

AUSTIN, Texas - Lakeway police are searching for a suspect who they said stole a vehicle in Austin. Police said the suspect was confronted by Lakeway officers in the Rough Hollow area Monday evening. Officers spotted the vehicle, and when the suspect attempted to flee the area, the suspect used the stolen vehicle to damage two Lakeway police units.
LAKEWAY, TX

