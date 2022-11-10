Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Related
fox7austin.com
Austin family searches for 75-year-old veteran with dementia
AUSTIN, Texas - A 75-year-old man with dementia has been missing from a North Austin memory care facility for more than one week. Paull Patterson left the Colonial Gardens Memory Care Facility around 4 p.m. on Nov. 6, according to his daughter Laurel Patterson. "He just walked out the front...
fox7austin.com
Thousands of dogs gather at Camp Mabry for Mighty Texas Dog Walk
AUSTIN, Texas - A couple thousand dogs and their owners gathered at Camp Mabry Sunday morning for the 22nd Annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk. Proceeds from the event help provide trained assistance dogs to local wounded veterans and others living with disabilities through Service Dogs Inc. "I love it. Anytime...
fox7austin.com
Cat of the Weekend: Nugget at Austin Animal Center
Little six-month-old Nugget is ready for his new home. Nugget came to Austin Animal Center as part of a group of cats from a feral colony, but is the last one left. He is undergoing clicker trainer and learning to be brave! Nugget does have only one functioning eye, but doesn't let it stop him from being sweet and playful.
fox7austin.com
Caught on camera: Woman concerned after man peeks inside her West Austin home while she was alone
AUSTIN, Texas - A West Austin woman caught a man on camera peeking inside of her home while she was alone. She’s very upset and concerned for others. Kimberley DeLeon is from Austin and said she feels she may have a false sense of security after what happened to her.
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Man peeks inside woman's home in West Austin
A West Austin woman caught a man on camera peeking inside of her home while she was alone. She’s very upset and concerned for others.
fox7austin.com
Austin resident wins $1 million in the Texas Lottery
AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new millionaire in Austin, after a lucky local resident claimed a $1 million scratch ticket in the Texas Lottery game ‘Money.’. The winning lottery ticket was purchased at Elgin Country Store on Hwy 290, but there's no word on who the winner is because they chose to remain anonymous.
fox7austin.com
Deadly wreck: SUV hits pedestrian on I-35 in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for witnesses as they investigate a deadly wreck on I-35 in North Austin. Investigators say an SUV hit a pedestrian in the 12800 block of N I-35, just north of Parmer Lane, on November 10 at 11:27 p.m. The pedestrian died at the...
fox7austin.com
Crash leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A two-vehicle wreck on 183 near Riverside Drive, in Southeast Austin, left two people dead. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, both people died on scene and a third patient was declared ‘trauma alert’ and taken to the hospital. They say the patient's injuries are potentially...
fox7austin.com
Central Texans lace up shoes to walk to end Alzheimer's
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texans laced up their walking shoes Saturday morning in Southeast Austin to join in the fight against Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association held its annual Walk to End Alzheimer's at Circuit of the Americas Nov. 12, with many of the 1200 participants having lost loved ones to Alzheimer's. The Walk is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research and is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide.
fox7austin.com
Crowds line the streets of Kyle to honor veterans
Hundreds of people turned out for the second annual Veterans Day parade. FOX 7 Austin's Meredith Aldis has a look.
fox7austin.com
Good Day Cooks: Joaihú Chocolate
Joaihú is a newly-launched, direct-trade craft Brazilian cacao brand founded by local musician and Austinite, Kate Robberson, who joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Carlo Falco to share all about it. Joaihú will be holding a launch party on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Central Market North.
fox7austin.com
Real estate market in Austin dominated by international buyers, says new report
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin real estate market has been very hot over the last couple of years, and that's especially true when it comes to international home buyers. A new report showing more and more people from around the world are buying homes here in the Austin area, contributing $613 million to the region's economy from April 2021-March 2022.
fox7austin.com
Man charged for stabbing Bastrop Co. deputy multiple times at Austin H-E-B
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was charged after the Austin Police Department (APD) said he stabbed a Bastrop County Sheriff's Office deputy multiple times, including in the neck, at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Police said on Nov. 12, around 11 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a stabbing...
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Friday Football: Bowie vs Vandegrift
Vandegrift hosted Bowie and FOX 7 Austin's John Hygh finds that a Bowie win would be an upset, but Bowie has done it before. Last year Bowie was a huge underdog against Round Rock in their first-round playoff game but ended up knocking out the Dragons.
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorn football fans gear up for chilliest game of the season
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns took on Texas Christian University Saturday night and the colder weather didn't mean any less energy from fans. "We got a couple layers on, we're layered up, heck, we're going to be screaming so loud, we're not even going to feel the cold," Longhorn fan Logan Kuenstler said.
fox7austin.com
Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in South Austin. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., a call came in about a man with a gun near the intersection of South 3rd Street and Oltorf. The caller told police a white man wearing dark clothing was holding a...
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns hope to keep Big 12 title hopes alive with win against Kansas Jayhawks
AUSTIN, Texas - The now-unranked Texas Longhorns head to Kansas on Saturday with all kinds of motivation, avenging last year's upset loss to the Jayhawks. The Horns are trying to stay alive in the Big 12 race, and perhaps most importantly, they are trying to get the bitter taste of Saturday's loss to TCU out of their mouth.
fox7austin.com
Lakeway police searching for suspect in stolen car who hit 2 police units
AUSTIN, Texas - Lakeway police are searching for a suspect who they said stole a vehicle in Austin. Police said the suspect was confronted by Lakeway officers in the Rough Hollow area Monday evening. Officers spotted the vehicle, and when the suspect attempted to flee the area, the suspect used the stolen vehicle to damage two Lakeway police units.
fox7austin.com
Newly released Cormac McCarthy archives now open at Wittliff Collections in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Following the October publication of famed author Cormac McCarthy's book "The Passenger," the Wittliff Collections at Texas State University has opened new files containing early drafts of the novel. "The Passenger" is McCarthy's first new book since he won the Pulitzer Prize for "The Road" in...
fox7austin.com
Ryan's Day raises funds for Duchenne muscular dystrophy research for 12th year
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Community members gathered Sunday for "Ryan's Day 12," the 12th annual fundraiser to raise money for research on a disease called Duchenne muscular dystrophy. "A lot of kids with this disease, they don't live as long as where I'm at right now, 30 years old," Ryan Schmidt,...
Comments / 0