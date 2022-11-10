Read full article on original website
$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
BBB warns of Powerball scam text
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Powerball Jackpot scam text message was reported in the Capital Region Monday. The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is warning residents of the scam, saying if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. The agency shared an image of what the scam text looks like:
Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday
BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
When does Zoolights at Baton Rouge Zoo return in 2022?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families in the area looking for holiday fun can add BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo’s Zoolights event to their calendars. Zoolights, a walkable trail through the zoo featuring over 50 illuminated displays of animals and holiday classics, returns from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30. The event is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the zoo.
LSU AgCenter looking to fill tasting panel on turkey sausages
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – So who wants to talk turkey?. Well, it’s actually turkey sausages on the menu so to speak. If you are interested in being on a tasting panel and are at least 25 years old, the Sensory Services Lab has a proposition for you.
Comedian Theo Von making Baton Rouge tour stop in February
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Comedian Theo Von will be making a stop in Baton Rouge on his “Return of the Rat” tour in early February. The Raising Cane’s River Center announced on Monday, Nov. 14 that Von is scheduled to perform in its theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets are slated to go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
Here’s where Baton Rouge families can find free Thanksgiving meals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the holiday spirit, free Thanksgiving meals will be distributed by local organizations to families throughout the Baton Rouge area. Here’s a list of where to find free Thanksgiving meals. 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Where:...
Edgar Hernandez Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday. Officials confirmed that one person died in the two-vehicle collision. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 12 near Essen Lane.
Dog and driver rescued from canal in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call a little after 7 p.m. and it had nothing to do with a fire. BRFD said, “Crews responded to a vehicle in the canal on Blount Rd.”. A female driver and dog were in the...
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Will upgrades and moving inland turn fortunes around for Baton Rouge downtown casinos?
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel has dominated the Baton Rouge gaming market for a decade, overshadowing the two downtown properties that were part of the first wave of Louisiana casinos during the 1990s. The Belle of Baton Rouge and Casino Rouge (now Hollywood Casino) gave downtown a spark following the...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
14-year-old struck by police car undergoing treatment in Baton Rouge
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a Westlake police unit remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge. Aiden Shotwell was struck while attempting to cross Westwood Road, south of Phillips Road Saturday afternoon. Aiden underwent emergency surgery in Lake Charles Saturday evening, then was transported to a...
Baton Rouge, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Baton Rouge. The Broadmoor High School basketball team will have a game with Glen Oaks High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. The Episcopal High School basketball team will have a game with St. Michael the Archangel High School on November 14, 2022, 15:55:00.
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of the drawing for the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed where recent winning tickets have been sold. The jackpot has reached an estimated $1.9 billion. The big drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Nov. 7. Officials...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Hammond truck stop
NEW ORLEANS — The $2 billion Powerball ticket may not have gone to anyone in Louisiana, but several tickets sold were worth between $50,000 and $100,000 and one ticket, sold at P.t. Truck Stop in Hammond is worth $1 million after it matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball.
1 injured in car crash on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a crash on Government Street Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. According to Baton Rouge EMS, an individual suffered from minor injuries. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street. Louisiana State Police...
Our Lady of the Lake sells Lake Surgery Center for $8.95 million; see who bought it
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has sold its Lake Surgery Center on Perkins Road for $8.95 million to a limited liability company that includes a Baton Rouge orthopedic clinic and some of the hospital’s high-ranking executives. Perkins Plaza Development LLC, represented by Dr. Larry “Chip” Bankston,...
Entergy explains why power is out for some residents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It may have been cold for some residents in Baton Rouge when they got out of bed this morning. The power was out for almost 1,300 customers in the area. So what caused the power outage?. According to Entergy, “a crossarm, which is a...
