East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

brproud.com

$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

BBB warns of Powerball scam text

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Powerball Jackpot scam text message was reported in the Capital Region Monday. The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is warning residents of the scam, saying if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. The agency shared an image of what the scam text looks like:
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shake Shack's first Baton Rouge location opens Monday

BATON ROUGE - Shake Shack, the wildly popular burger chain based out of New York, has opened its first restaurant in the capital area. In August, the company announced its first-ever Baton Rouge restaurant on Bluebonnet Boulevard, just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The new location officially opened Nov. 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

When does Zoolights at Baton Rouge Zoo return in 2022?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families in the area looking for holiday fun can add BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo’s Zoolights event to their calendars. Zoolights, a walkable trail through the zoo featuring over 50 illuminated displays of animals and holiday classics, returns from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30. The event is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the zoo.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Comedian Theo Von making Baton Rouge tour stop in February

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Comedian Theo Von will be making a stop in Baton Rouge on his “Return of the Rat” tour in early February. The Raising Cane’s River Center announced on Monday, Nov. 14 that Von is scheduled to perform in its theatre on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tickets are slated to go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Here’s where Baton Rouge families can find free Thanksgiving meals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In the holiday spirit, free Thanksgiving meals will be distributed by local organizations to families throughout the Baton Rouge area. Here’s a list of where to find free Thanksgiving meals. 12th Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. Where:...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Dog and driver rescued from canal in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call a little after 7 p.m. and it had nothing to do with a fire. BRFD said, “Crews responded to a vehicle in the canal on Blount Rd.”. A female driver and dog were in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

14-year-old struck by police car undergoing treatment in Baton Rouge

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a Westlake police unit remains hospitalized in Baton Rouge. Aiden Shotwell was struck while attempting to cross Westwood Road, south of Phillips Road Saturday afternoon. Aiden underwent emergency surgery in Lake Charles Saturday evening, then was transported to a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Hammond truck stop

NEW ORLEANS — The $2 billion Powerball ticket may not have gone to anyone in Louisiana, but several tickets sold were worth between $50,000 and $100,000 and one ticket, sold at P.t. Truck Stop in Hammond is worth $1 million after it matched the first five numbers but not the Powerball.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

1 injured in car crash on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a crash on Government Street Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. According to Baton Rouge EMS, an individual suffered from minor injuries. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street. Louisiana State Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA

