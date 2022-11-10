Read full article on original website
2nd food truck rally to be held during Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several food trucks are teaming up to satisfy the taste buds of hungry craft fair shoppers and more. A second Cape Food Truck Rally will be held at AC Brace Arena in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Operators...
City of Carbondale, Ill. reaching out to businesses to participate in upcoming Christmas events
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is reaching out to businesses to participate in some upcoming Christmas events. The Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be December 3. According to the city, before the parade, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can go from business to business and...
Drone12: West Mary St. bridge and sidewalk improvements project in Jackson, Mo.
Alleged Caruthersville shooter appears before judge. On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, MO.
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/14
Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau. One-on-one with Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney elect Sawyer Smith discusses his goals and plans when he...
No deer harvested yet in Cape Girardeau’s managed hunt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s easy to count the number of deer nabbed in the city of Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt. Police say hunters have not harvested any deer. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the director of the program said,...
Chaffee Drive Inn holds craft show to support small businesses
CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft & Gift Festival in Chaffee at the Rock ‘n Roll Drive Inn on November 12. Vendors were lined up around the parking lot with lots of crafts, homemade items and much more. Chuck Stratton...
Multiple agencies respond to two simultaneous fires in Benton, Ill.
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire crews in Benton received assistance taking care of two fires that broke out simultaneously on Sunday morning, November 13. Fire Chief Shane Cockrum said crews with the Benton Fire Department were called out at 8:49 a.m. to a structure fire on Enterprise Street. As firefighters...
Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery. According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project. The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks...
Laura Wibbenmeyer visits 2nd grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau during a recent visit. The second graders just wrapped up their weather chapter in science class. The class had lots...
Crews respond to early morning crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck was not feeling well when his vehicle got too close to the edge of a curve.
Perryville’s Alyson Stortz signs to play softball at St. Charles Community College
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Perryville’s number one softball pitcher for the past three seasons will officially be competing at the next level. Alyson Stortz signed with St. Charlest Community College on Monday. During her career with the Pirates Stortz amassed over 500 strikeouts and led Perryville to a...
Fairfield man wants new murder trial
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - The Fairfield man found guilty in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols wants a new trial. [Previous: Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial]. According to court records, his attorney filed a motion for a new trial. Brodey Murbarger was found guilty of murder last...
First Alert: Sunny, chilly Sunday with mostly clear evening
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Low clouds finally started to clear out from northwest to southeast early this morning, which will allow for a nicer but still unusually chilly Sunday. After a very cold morning (especially in those areas with snow on the ground) today will end up as mostly...
Saxony Lutheran Soccer team advances to Final 4
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saxony Lutheran Soccer team defeated Principia 1-0 on November 12 in the Class 2 Quarterfinals to advance to the Final Four. The Crusaders will now play in the Semifinals Friday in Fenton, Mo. Also, the Notre Dame Soccer lost to Webster Groves in the...
Redhawks move up in FCS polls
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Redhawks are rising after another road victory over the weekend. Southeast Missouri State University is now ranked number 17 in the FCS Top 25 poll, that’s up from number 20 last week. The Redhawks also jumped four spots on the FCS Coaches poll,...
