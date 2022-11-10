Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCPewaukee, WI
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's ‘Power of Youth Voices’ spotlights teen concerns
MILWAUKEE - What are solutions that might make a difference for youth in Milwaukee? Who better to answer that question than teens themselves? The next generation was given a voice on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13. "I didn’t really talk about it because I feel like nobody would listen to me,"...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Student loan forgiveness halted, Milwaukee borrowers voice concerns
MILWAUKEE - The Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan has come to a screeching halt once again, this time after a federal judge in Texas blocked the policy Thursday. At the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, students who spoke to FOX6 News Friday wondered if they'll get any debt relief at all.
mediamilwaukee.com
Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
Milwaukee students react to judge blocking Biden's student loan relief plan
UW Milwaukee senior student Marissa Stewart said she's been counting on the relief. As a Pell Grant recipient, she's eligible for up to $20,000 dollars under Biden's plan.
Darrell Brooks' grandmother shares statement she will read during sentencing
Nearly a year since driving his SUV through Waukesha's Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring 60 others, Darrell Brooks will hear from his victims and learn his sentence.
CBS 58
'Knowledge is power:' Legal Action Wisconsin hosts tenants' rights panel at Sherman Phoenix
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Attorneys with Legal Action Wisconsin (LAW) held a panel Saturday evening at the Sherman Phoenix marketplace, informing renters of their rights in the state. They touched on some of the "top 20 questions" that they receive from tenants, including topics on housing conditions and lease details.
The journey of 98-year-old Milwaukee legend Dr. Finlayson
Dr. Finlayson broke many barriers as an African American. He became the first Black OB-GYN to practice at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Milwaukee County homeless deaths rise by 147%, substance abuse leading cause
Advocates believe the pandemic, along with an increase in fentanyl usage, has played a role in why more homeless people are dying each year.
royalpurplenews.com
Wisconsin Midterm Election results are in!
With the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater students, Whitewater residents, and all of Wisconsin gathering to vote during the midterm elections, they see who they want to vote for. Now with midterm elections done, they start to watch the counts of the ballots to see who the winners of the elections are, especially those who will make a bigger impact on our state. Here are your 2o22 Wisconsin Midterm Election results.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette student robbed near 17th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - A Marquette University student was the victim of an armed robbery near 17th and Wells on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Marquette University Police Department, shortly after 11 p.m., two persons approached the victim and demanded property. The victim gave up the property, and the robbers fled and abandoned the property before entering a small blue sports car and exiting north on 9th Street.
Delafield police investigating potential fraud at pilates business
Studio 83 Pilates and Core Glow in Delafield went from being fully operational to completely empty. Both are owned by the same woman who people say has left town with customers' money.
ABC7 Chicago
Case High School stabbing: Parents urge use of metal detectors after student stabbed in back
RACINE, Wis. -- Some parents and students in the Racine School District are expressing concerns after a stabbing incident led to a soft lockdown at Case High School Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:10 p.m. the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a stabbing at the high school. The victim, 16 years...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
9-year-old saves classmate's life by doing the Heimlich maneuver
Essence Collier's split-second decision saved her classmate's life. TMJ4's Ubah Ali asked Collier what she did.
wearegreenbay.com
Milwaukee-based health company ending operations, plans to layoff 81 employees
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations. Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4. According to the Department of Workforce...
On Milwaukee
Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode
“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: The Wauwatosa insurrection
Race riots broke out all across the country in 2020, but the ones in Wauwatosa were different. They were orchestrated by an organization called the People’s Revolution with a clearly defined organizational structure and tactics that more closely resembled an insurgency than a protest. The group was allowed to...
Comments / 1