Cullman, AL

USFL reveals season 2 details for Birmingham

The United States Football League will be back in Birmingham next spring for its second season, though, unlike the inaugural season, not all eight teams will be headquartered in the city, according to Fox Sports, the league’s majority owners. The defending-champion Birmingham Stallions, of course, will make the city...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
5 quarterfinal playoff games to watch in the Huntsville area

CLASS 6A: NO. 5 HARTSELLE (12-0) AT NO. 7 MOUNTAIN BROOK (10-2) Last week: Hartselle beat visiting No. 8 Center Point 36-26. Mountain Brook won 37-6 at Gadsden City. The skinny: Hartselle is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, the season after its Class 5A state title. … This is the Tigers’ first road game of these playoffs. … Hartselle is one of eight remaining undefeated teams among all classifications. … Tigers quarterback Jack Smith, who will play baseball at Arkansas, has passed for 2,229 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions and he has run for 547 yards and 13 TDs. Seven of his passing TDs went to Izayah Fletcher. Ri Fletcher has rushed for 1,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had three scoring runs against Center Point. … Mountain Brook advanced to the semifinals the past two seasons, losing both times to the eventual state champion – Clay-Chalkville in 2021 and Pinson Valley in 2020. …. Cole Gamble had four touchdown runs against Gadsden City. … The Spartans’ losses were 7A No. 1 Hoover (26-14) and fellow 6A quarterfinalist Gardendale (29-28). … Hartselle is 3-5 all-time in the quarterfinals. Mountain Brook is 7-7. … This is the first meeting between the teams.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Madison approves $37 million flyover ramps into Town Madison

The westbound flyovers are coming to Town Madison. The Madison city council on Monday approved through a series of votes the construction of ramps that will connect westbound traffic on I-565 to Town Madison, the sprawling mixed-use development that’s home to Toyota Field as well as an array of restaurants and retail shops.
MADISON, AL
Para-cycling Road World Cup coming to Huntsville; first time in U.S.

About 40 countries are expected to be represented in Huntsville next year when the Para-Cycling Road World Cup is held in the United States for the first time. The international event, awarded by sports cycling’s governing body Union Cycliste Internationale, comes on the heels of para-cycling events in Huntsville in 2021 and 2022. Like those events, the World Cup will be held in Cummings Research Park.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
1 arrested, 1 sought in north Alabama Walmart parking lot shootout

Athens police say one man is in custody and another in being sought in connection with a shootout earlier this month in a Walmart parking lot. Det. Lt. Jonathan Caldwell said Tywan Jones, 27, faces charges of reckless endangerment, firing into an unoccupied vehicle and two counts of firing into an occupied vehicle.
ATHENS, AL
Commissioners, House Speaker among potential replacements for Strong as Madison chairman

Two Madison County Commissioners and Alabama’s Speaker of the House are among names mentioned as replacements for Dale Strong as Madison County Commission chairman. Strong said he intends to continue as chairman until January, when he will become a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for the 5th Congressional District. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will appoint his replacement once he submits his resignation.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
46 pounds of marijuana found inside luggage at Birmingham airport; 2 females detained

Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana worth more than a quarter of a million dollars was seized at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region G Drug Enforcement Task Force, carried out the investigation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NASA says ‘go’ for new Artemis mission launch attempt

NASA Artemis mission managers today made a “unanimous decision to proceed” toward an early Wednesday morning launch of its big new moon rocket at 12:04 a.m. CST. More than 1,000 people will be at a free watch party at the U.S. Space & Rocket in Huntsville. The center is the official visitors center of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center that led development of the big rocket.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
