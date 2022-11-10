Read full article on original website
Related
Comeback Town: Hoover council president says Magic City Classic ‘deserves our collective support’
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
USFL reveals season 2 details for Birmingham
The United States Football League will be back in Birmingham next spring for its second season, though, unlike the inaugural season, not all eight teams will be headquartered in the city, according to Fox Sports, the league’s majority owners. The defending-champion Birmingham Stallions, of course, will make the city...
5 quarterfinal playoff games to watch in the Huntsville area
CLASS 6A: NO. 5 HARTSELLE (12-0) AT NO. 7 MOUNTAIN BROOK (10-2) Last week: Hartselle beat visiting No. 8 Center Point 36-26. Mountain Brook won 37-6 at Gadsden City. The skinny: Hartselle is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012, the season after its Class 5A state title. … This is the Tigers’ first road game of these playoffs. … Hartselle is one of eight remaining undefeated teams among all classifications. … Tigers quarterback Jack Smith, who will play baseball at Arkansas, has passed for 2,229 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions and he has run for 547 yards and 13 TDs. Seven of his passing TDs went to Izayah Fletcher. Ri Fletcher has rushed for 1,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had three scoring runs against Center Point. … Mountain Brook advanced to the semifinals the past two seasons, losing both times to the eventual state champion – Clay-Chalkville in 2021 and Pinson Valley in 2020. …. Cole Gamble had four touchdown runs against Gadsden City. … The Spartans’ losses were 7A No. 1 Hoover (26-14) and fellow 6A quarterfinalist Gardendale (29-28). … Hartselle is 3-5 all-time in the quarterfinals. Mountain Brook is 7-7. … This is the first meeting between the teams.
AL.com Power 25: Hoover, Theodore top rankings entering Round 3 of the playoffs
The top team in Class 7A and the top team in Class 6A also top this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings entering Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs. Class 7A Hoover, winners of 11 straight, is No. 1 again this week heading into its semifinal rematch against rival Thompson.
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer sentenced to death for three 2018 Alabama murders
A north Alabama man convicted last month of killing three people was sentenced to death this morning. Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was found guilty of seven counts of capital murder in the 2018 deaths of Martha Dell Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and Martin’s great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, 7. A jury had previously recommended the death penalty.
Madison approves $37 million flyover ramps into Town Madison
The westbound flyovers are coming to Town Madison. The Madison city council on Monday approved through a series of votes the construction of ramps that will connect westbound traffic on I-565 to Town Madison, the sprawling mixed-use development that’s home to Toyota Field as well as an array of restaurants and retail shops.
Birmingham’s Oakworth Capital Bank named ‘Best Bank to Work For’ in U.S. for 5th year
American Banker has named Birmingham’s Oakworth Capital Bank as its No. 1 “Best Bank to Work For” in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year. The $1.1 billion-asset bank, with 127 employees, leads the pack again this year in a list that included two other Alabama-based financial institutions.
Para-cycling Road World Cup coming to Huntsville; first time in U.S.
About 40 countries are expected to be represented in Huntsville next year when the Para-Cycling Road World Cup is held in the United States for the first time. The international event, awarded by sports cycling’s governing body Union Cycliste Internationale, comes on the heels of para-cycling events in Huntsville in 2021 and 2022. Like those events, the World Cup will be held in Cummings Research Park.
Ex-Marine shoots, kills would-be robber at north Alabama gas station, sheriff says
Limestone County officials said a man shot and killed an armed robber exiting an Ardmore gas station Monday night. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Athens police responded to a store robbery Monday night in the 200 block of U.S. 31 and obtained a description of the robber and his getaway vehicle.
Woman killed in rollover crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills now identified
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on U.S. 280 in Vestavia Hills. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Amy Leigh Fulton. She was 38 and lived in Pinson. The wreck happened at 9 p.m. Thursday on 280 near...
Alabama House Democrats reelect Anthony Daniels of Huntsville as minority leader
The Alabama House Democratic caucus reelected Rep. Anthony Daniels of Huntsville as House minority leader on Monday. Daniels, a former teacher who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2014, has held the leadership position since the caucus first picked him in 2017. The 28-member caucus also elected Rep....
1 arrested, 1 sought in north Alabama Walmart parking lot shootout
Athens police say one man is in custody and another in being sought in connection with a shootout earlier this month in a Walmart parking lot. Det. Lt. Jonathan Caldwell said Tywan Jones, 27, faces charges of reckless endangerment, firing into an unoccupied vehicle and two counts of firing into an occupied vehicle.
Commissioners, House Speaker among potential replacements for Strong as Madison chairman
Two Madison County Commissioners and Alabama’s Speaker of the House are among names mentioned as replacements for Dale Strong as Madison County Commission chairman. Strong said he intends to continue as chairman until January, when he will become a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for the 5th Congressional District. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will appoint his replacement once he submits his resignation.
Woman shot, seriously injured while driving in north Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and seriously injured over the weekend in Birmingham. The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of 12th Avenue North. The victim was shot while she was inside of a moving vehicle. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said South Precinct...
Alabama should legalize recreational marijuana, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin tells Congress: ‘Too high a toll’
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin testified before a Congressional subcommittee on Tuesday morning on the issue of cannabis legalization and touted his 23,000 pardons for marijuana crimes. “I’ve taken action on this issue by using my pardon power to pardon over 23,000 individuals charged with possession of cannabis in the city...
46 pounds of marijuana found inside luggage at Birmingham airport; 2 females detained
Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana worth more than a quarter of a million dollars was seized at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region G Drug Enforcement Task Force, carried out the investigation.
NASA says ‘go’ for new Artemis mission launch attempt
NASA Artemis mission managers today made a “unanimous decision to proceed” toward an early Wednesday morning launch of its big new moon rocket at 12:04 a.m. CST. More than 1,000 people will be at a free watch party at the U.S. Space & Rocket in Huntsville. The center is the official visitors center of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center that led development of the big rocket.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0