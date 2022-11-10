ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover

MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
Man dead after drifting off side of road, hitting tree in Oakland County

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was killed Monday after he drifted off the road and hit a tree in Oakland County. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Seth Lowry, 35, was driving a 2022 Kia Niro west on Pontiac Trail near Willow Lane in Lyon Township when he drifted off the right side of the road around 4:45 a.m.
State Rep Joe Tate becomes 1st ever Black Speaker of the House

FOX 2 (WJBK) - History will be made in Lansing after Democratic State Rep. Joe Tate was selected as the first Black speaker of the house. FOX 2's Brandon Hudson spoke with the speaker-elect from Detroit 1-on-1, who says he's ready to get to work. FOX 2: "The first thing...
Saline school bus driver crashes into elementary school

SALINE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Saline Area School bus driver crashed into an elementary school on Sunday. School officials say a local business was using the Saline Area Schools bus to shuttle passengers to an event. During the transportation, the bus crashed into Harvest Elementary. The only occupant of...
Upcoming dates for 'Faust' at the Detroit Opera

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The opera show 'Faust' is being performed at the Detroit Opera. The next showings are Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets to see 'Faust' begin at $29. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.detroitopera.org.
Local Snowboarder Stars in Warren Miller Movie

Farmington Michigan native Brian Rice moves closer to his dream of becoming an Olympic snowboarder. He was recently featured in the Warren Miller movie, Daymaker. In this Weather or Not, we catch up to FlyinBrian at his movie premier.
Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Friday night. The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 8400 block of Abington. According to police, three people were inside the home when an unknown suspect fired shots. The victims —ages 21, 23,...
Police finish investigation in tunnel assault after Michigan-Michigan State game

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan Police Department says they concluded their investigation in the big house tunnel assault of several players earlier this month. "In collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University, UMPD has thoroughly investigated what occurred," UMPD said in a...
