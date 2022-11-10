Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
RSV, influenza, or Covid - how to tell the difference amid surge in respiratory illnesses in kids
(FOX 2) - Since Oct. 1, Detroit Medical Center says more than 800 patients have tested positive for RSV, the pediatric respiratory illness that has hospitalized infants and young kids at a higher rate this season. The DMC said the surge in cases has put a strain on the hospital's...
fox2detroit.com
Children's Tylenol shortages reported; doctors offer alternative remedies for kids
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - As we near the peak of cold and flu season, more and more families are going to be looking for Children's Tylenol - and you might have a hard time finding it. Reports from across the country have surfaced that the popular medication is...
fox2detroit.com
Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus. The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit animal shelters are facing overcrowding crisis
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Animal shelters across Metro Detroit are sounding the alarm with no space for any more animals. Capacities are maxed out, making it hard to help pets in need. Renee Hammac is taking Sir Barton home - this is the third time she's fostering a dog from...
fox2detroit.com
Police, school leaders warn students to stop threatening schools
On Monday, numerous schools in Metro Detroit received threats. In Ferndale, a teen girl was arrested for making threats against the high school.
fox2detroit.com
Supporters eye bus routes to Twelve Oaks Mall, Bloomfield Hills after millage approval
(FOX 2) - Thomas Yazbek wasn't just happy with the passage of the public transit millage in Metro Detroit. He was ecstatic. "This is a pretty incredible moment. This went beyond our wildest expectations," he said. Expanding public transit has been a passion for Yazbek for years. He started the...
fox2detroit.com
Suspects steal 13 vehicles from Flint lot, flee to Metro Detroit
A group of about 30 suspects stole 13 vehicles from a vehicle lot in Flint. They fired at an armed security guard before fleeing and heading to Metro Detroit, where some of the vehicles were found.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
fox2detroit.com
Shelter in place order lifted at Oakland University as search for armed car thieves continues
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shelter in place order was lifted at Oakland University after armed suspects involved in vehicle thefts out of Genesee County fled onto the campus. Authorities had asked residents staying at or near the school to stay indoors while they searched for two suspects...
fox2detroit.com
Police investigating ethnic intimidation, assault against University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating ethnic intimidation and assault against a student. The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on November 12, on North Campus near Baits Field. Police say a U-M student was walking on the path between Baits Housing and...
fox2detroit.com
Teen car thief suspect arrested in Detroit after group steals 13 vehicles from Flint lot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A teen suspect was arrested in Detroit after police said he stole a vehicle from a Flint lot and caused a shelter-in-place at Oakland University while officers looked for him Monday. Police were searching for two suspects in stolen Dodge Durangos who were possibly on the...
fox2detroit.com
Man dead after drifting off side of road, hitting tree in Oakland County
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was killed Monday after he drifted off the road and hit a tree in Oakland County. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Seth Lowry, 35, was driving a 2022 Kia Niro west on Pontiac Trail near Willow Lane in Lyon Township when he drifted off the right side of the road around 4:45 a.m.
fox2detroit.com
State Rep Joe Tate becomes 1st ever Black Speaker of the House
FOX 2 (WJBK) - History will be made in Lansing after Democratic State Rep. Joe Tate was selected as the first Black speaker of the house. FOX 2's Brandon Hudson spoke with the speaker-elect from Detroit 1-on-1, who says he's ready to get to work. FOX 2: "The first thing...
fox2detroit.com
Saline school bus driver crashes into elementary school
SALINE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Saline Area School bus driver crashed into an elementary school on Sunday. School officials say a local business was using the Saline Area Schools bus to shuttle passengers to an event. During the transportation, the bus crashed into Harvest Elementary. The only occupant of...
fox2detroit.com
Upcoming dates for 'Faust' at the Detroit Opera
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The opera show 'Faust' is being performed at the Detroit Opera. The next showings are Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets to see 'Faust' begin at $29. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.detroitopera.org.
fox2detroit.com
Local Snowboarder Stars in Warren Miller Movie
Farmington Michigan native Brian Rice moves closer to his dream of becoming an Olympic snowboarder. He was recently featured in the Warren Miller movie, Daymaker. In this Weather or Not, we catch up to FlyinBrian at his movie premier.
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after 3 people shot on city's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured three people late Friday night. The shooting happened at around 11:20 p.m. in the 8400 block of Abington. According to police, three people were inside the home when an unknown suspect fired shots. The victims —ages 21, 23,...
fox2detroit.com
Chief White wants Detroit officers, supervisors suspended without pay after woman fatally shot by police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White is recommending that two officers and one supervisor are suspended without pay after a woman was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers last week. He has also placed a supervisor on administrative duty while the investigation continues. White said...
fox2detroit.com
Police finish investigation in tunnel assault after Michigan-Michigan State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan Police Department says they concluded their investigation in the big house tunnel assault of several players earlier this month. "In collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University, UMPD has thoroughly investigated what occurred," UMPD said in a...
