Wylie Cheairs' zigzagging TD run named high school football National Play of the Week (Oct. 27-29)

Cheairs showed off his strength, speed and quickness on long touchdown

The SBLive Sports staff watched a whole bunch of high school football highlights from across the nation during the week of Oct. 27-29 and then picked our top 10.

Our readers had seven days to choose their favorite, and a scintillating touchdown run by Akron Buchtel (Ohio) running back Wylie Cheairs came out on top.

Cheairs took a handoff and bounced out to his left, where he stiff-armed a defender to the ground. Then he cut back right to make a defender miss before breaking an ankle tackle at the 10. At the 6-yard-line, he bounced off a defender with a spin move and then was into the end zone.

The play earned 16,221 votes (56.16%) , beating out a highlight-reel run by Mt. Spokane (Washington) wide receiver Bode Gardner, which earned 12,552 votes (43.46%).

Congratulations, Wylie Cheairs and the Akron Buchtel Griffins!

Voting is live until Nov. 14 for our 12th edition of National Plays of the Week: