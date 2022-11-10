ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Wylie Cheairs' zigzagging TD run named high school football National Play of the Week (Oct. 27-29)

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7kPR_0j686LjW00

Cheairs showed off his strength, speed and quickness on long touchdown

The SBLive Sports staff watched a whole bunch of high school football highlights from across the nation during the week of Oct. 27-29 and then picked our top 10.

Our readers had seven days to choose their favorite, and a scintillating touchdown run by Akron Buchtel (Ohio) running back Wylie Cheairs came out on top.

Cheairs took a handoff and bounced out to his left, where he stiff-armed a defender to the ground. Then he cut back right to make a defender miss before breaking an ankle tackle at the 10. At the 6-yard-line, he bounced off a defender with a spin move and then was into the end zone.

The play earned 16,221 votes (56.16%) , beating out a highlight-reel run by Mt. Spokane (Washington) wide receiver Bode Gardner, which earned 12,552 votes (43.46%).

Congratulations, Wylie Cheairs and the Akron Buchtel Griffins!

Voting is live until Nov. 14 for our 12th edition of National Plays of the Week:

Vote now: Which was the best high school football play in the country Nov. 3-5?

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy