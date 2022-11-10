ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Nebraska, 34-3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Somehow, a game in which Michigan football won in dominating fashion was quite ho-hum, a relatively boring affair. Yet, the Wolverines won big, having beaten Nebraska, 34-3. Again, Blake Corum shined, and again, the pass game wasn’t firing on all cylinders. But the defense held the Huskers to three points, including none in the second half. The Wolverines have given up three second-half points cumulatively over the past five games, dating to Week 6 at Indiana.
The Spun

Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
FanSided

Georgia football: Stetson Bennett broke ankles on his TD run

Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett may not be playing his best passing the ball, but that doesn’t mean he can’t run the ball. He tucked the ball and ran it in four yards to score and make it 17-3 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. State would score another field goal on its next drive, but the Mailman is keeping the Dawgs ahead of the SEC West Bulldogs.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach

Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report,...
247Sports

247Sports Crystal Ball: Four-star QB to Notre Dame

Both 247Sports National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and I have put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Notre Dame to land a top target from the class of 2023. Here is the latest. Wiltfong and I like Notre Dame to land Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback...
Larry Brown Sports

Desmond Howard predicts who will be next Nebraska head coach

Nebraska is searching for a new head coach after Scott Frost was fired early in the year, and Desmond Howard thinks he knows who is going to get the job. Howard spoke about Nebraska’s coaching search during ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday. Deion Sanders is one big name that has been linked to the Cornhuskers, but he recently told Jackson State he is not interested in the job. Howard thinks the best bet is Matt Rhule.
WolverineDigest

Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?

With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
The Spun

Next Step Taken In Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight

The massive tunnel fight between Michigan and Michigan State from a couple of weeks ago has been handed over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. This report first came from Melissa Overton, who's a public information officer for the Michigan police department. This all started after the Wolverines beat...
Detroit News

Johnson: Why high school athletes need personal finance | Opinion

I have been teaching personal finance for years, and students and their parents are extremely supportive of being able to take such a valuable course in high school. After all, what better time to learn how to budget, apply for college loans and learn about credit, leases, mortgages, investing and saving for retirement?
