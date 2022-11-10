Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
College football bowl predictions: Bowl eligibility tracker for 2022
College football bowl season is fast approaching as the regular season turns to the month of November with conference and playoff races heating up. In order for a team in the Football Bowl Subdivision to become eligible to play in a bowl game, it needs to win at least six games with a minimum .500 ...
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Nebraska, 34-3
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Somehow, a game in which Michigan football won in dominating fashion was quite ho-hum, a relatively boring affair. Yet, the Wolverines won big, having beaten Nebraska, 34-3. Again, Blake Corum shined, and again, the pass game wasn’t firing on all cylinders. But the defense held the Huskers to three points, including none in the second half. The Wolverines have given up three second-half points cumulatively over the past five games, dating to Week 6 at Indiana.
Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday
Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit
Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
Georgia football: Stetson Bennett broke ankles on his TD run
Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett may not be playing his best passing the ball, but that doesn’t mean he can’t run the ball. He tucked the ball and ran it in four yards to score and make it 17-3 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. State would score another field goal on its next drive, but the Mailman is keeping the Dawgs ahead of the SEC West Bulldogs.
Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach
Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report,...
How Kentucky and Michigan State match up — with a game prediction
How John Calipari’s No. 4 Wildcats and Tom Izzo’s Spartans match up at each position for their men’s college basketball game.
Paul Finebaum reveals his Heisman Trophy Rank and File contenders after Week 11
The Heisman Trophy is set to be awarded 27 days from now, and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum ranked his top contenders for the most prestigious award in college football in his usual Rank and File format. CJ Stroud, Ohio State. Hendon Hooker,. Stetson Bennett, Georgia. File – Drake Maye,...
Paul Finebaum gives 'Rank & File' Heisman candidates, includes 2 B1G stars in top 4
Paul Finebaum updated the nation’s race to the Heisman Trophy coming out of Week 11. With just two weeks left in the season, Finebaum has a clear top 4 but doesn’t believe the race is over just yet. During Sunday morning’s SportsCenter broadcast on ESPN, Finebaum included UNC...
Look: Michigan Football Has A Special Guest On The Sideline Today
The Michigan Wolverines have the hype men of all hype men on the sideline for Saturday's game against Nebraska. Prior to kickoff, hip-hop legend Flava Flav of Public Enemy fame was spotted in the Big House, clock chain and all. Flav's appearance began to go viral around the college football...
247Sports Crystal Ball: Four-star QB to Notre Dame
Both 247Sports National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and I have put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Notre Dame to land a top target from the class of 2023. Here is the latest. Wiltfong and I like Notre Dame to land Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback...
Big Ten football power rankings after Week 11: A change at the top again.
Believe it or not, there are only two weeks left in the college football regular season. After 11 weeks, we have a pretty good handle on where the power of the Big Ten East lies, but we’re still waiting to see how the jumbled mess that is the Big Ten West shakes out.
Desmond Howard predicts who will be next Nebraska head coach
Nebraska is searching for a new head coach after Scott Frost was fired early in the year, and Desmond Howard thinks he knows who is going to get the job. Howard spoke about Nebraska’s coaching search during ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday. Deion Sanders is one big name that has been linked to the Cornhuskers, but he recently told Jackson State he is not interested in the job. Howard thinks the best bet is Matt Rhule.
Is Michigan's Passing Attack As Bad As It Seems?
With No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State on another collision course to decide the Big Ten East and beyond, the biggest concern within the U-M fanbase seems to center around the Wolverine's passing attack - or lack thereof. While Ohio State offers a potent passing game that is ranked No. 17 in the nation at 294 yards per game, Michigan is ranked in the bottom half of all of college football - coming in at No. 95 nationally at 208.9 yards per game.
Next Step Taken In Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight
The massive tunnel fight between Michigan and Michigan State from a couple of weeks ago has been handed over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. This report first came from Melissa Overton, who's a public information officer for the Michigan police department. This all started after the Wolverines beat...
Donovan Edwards reportedly dealing with ailment during Michigan's Week 11 game vs. Nebraska
Donovan Edwards is reportedly being held out of the Week 11 home matchup vs. Nebraska after only 2 carries. Edwards is apparently dealing with an undisclosed ailment and is being held out as a sign of precaution, according to John Bacon. Edwards has rushed for 13 yards on his 2...
Johnson: Why high school athletes need personal finance | Opinion
I have been teaching personal finance for years, and students and their parents are extremely supportive of being able to take such a valuable course in high school. After all, what better time to learn how to budget, apply for college loans and learn about credit, leases, mortgages, investing and saving for retirement?
Suni Lee announces she will leave Auburn after this year to focus on the 2024 Olympics
Minnesota native Suni Lee has announced that she will be going for gold once again as she plans on leaving collegiate gymnastics, so she can focus on earning a shot to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
