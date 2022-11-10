WILMINGTON — On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Wilmington PM Rotary hosted guest speaker Lee Sandlin, director of Sugartree Ministries. The Wilmington PM Rotary had been collecting blankets for several weeks to donate to Sugartree Ministries to help provide support for the inclement weather of late fall and winter. Sandlin outlined many of the services and opportunities that Sugartree Ministries provides.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO