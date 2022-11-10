Read full article on original website
Wilmington PM Rotary hosts Sugartree Ministries director
WILMINGTON — On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Wilmington PM Rotary hosted guest speaker Lee Sandlin, director of Sugartree Ministries. The Wilmington PM Rotary had been collecting blankets for several weeks to donate to Sugartree Ministries to help provide support for the inclement weather of late fall and winter. Sandlin outlined many of the services and opportunities that Sugartree Ministries provides.
Denver Place Elementary honors veterans
Denver Place Elementary School students held a program Friday to honor local veterans, who were invited to the event. Fourth and fifth grade student council members performed a speech and two fourth grade and two fifth grade classrooms performed songs for the local veterans.
Locals complete ‘America’s Great Loop’
WILMINGTON — Karen and Tony Long received their BaccaLOOPerate degree from America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association (AGLCA). The degree is given in recognition of completing one of the world’s most unique adventures, America’s Great Loop. Boaters doing the Great Loop are on a 6,000-mile journey...
Tackett 4th for Wilmington wrestling team at Trine
ANGOLA, Ind. — Caleb Tackett led the way for the Wilmington College wrestling team at the Trine Invitational as the junior placed fourth in the 197-pound weight class Saturday. Tackett opened his day with a pin of Olivet College’s Kody Krupp in 2:48 before losing to Kaleb Rosen of...
Clinton County Municipal Court
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Heys paces Quakers, who await at-large berth in nationals
HOLLAND, Mich. – The Wilmington College men’s cross country team had three individuals place in the top 15 of the Great Lakes Regional Meet Saturday. The women’s team had its season end at the regional meet. AJ Houseman, a Clinton-Massie graduate, ran 27:01.2 to pace the WC trio. Kaitlyn Rauch ran 27:36.5 and Julia Bystrom was clocked in 28:03.8.
Inside power game lifts Wilmington to P&G title
DEFIANCE — With an overpowering inside game, Wilmington College defeated Defiance 81-72 Saturday afternoon to win the Purple & Gold Invitational. Obed Achirem had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Wilmington offense. Abdul Kanu added 19 and Bryce Bird scored. Wilmington (2-0) hit on 52.5 percent of...
Lewis leads WC in OT thriller in Raizk Memorial
WILMINGTON — Ohio Wesleyan missed a free throw and jumper in the final seconds of overtime and the Wilmington College women’s basketball team took advantage with a 62-59 overtime win Saturday in the championship game of the Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament at Hermann Court. Kennedy Lewis made two...
