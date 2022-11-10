Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Poole powers Dubs' blowout win over Spurs
SAN FRANCISCO -- All the signs were there for a Warriors offensive explosion Monday night at Chase Center against the San Antonio Spurs. The Run TMC trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin took over our NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast. The first 10,000 fans who entered the building were given a Jordan Poole bobblehead, equipped with a flamingo floatie and Larry O'Brien Trophy. And the product on the court was even better.
NBC Sports
Dubs stunned by DiVincenzo's Flagrant 2 foul ejection vs. Spurs
Confusion took over the faces of many at Chase Center on Monday after Donte DiVincenzo was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Warriors-San Antonio Spurs game. DiVincenzo's hard foul on an airborne Josh Richardson was whistled initially for a foul by officials and then reviewed and upgraded to a Flagrant 2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection.
NBC Sports
Why Kings are urging Monk to continue wearing Band-Aid on face
Shooting sleeves, headbands and wristbands are the most common accessories NBA players wear on a nightly basis. But over the last three games, Kings guard Malik Monk has debuted a unique look -- a Band-Aid planted across his face. Sacramento teammates are hoping that look doesn't go anywhere. "We were...
NBC Sports
3 observations after Embiid scores 42 and Sixers avoid collapse vs. Hawks
Two nights after a dismal offensive performance in Atlanta, the Sixers bounced back Saturday against the Hawks. The team held off a second-half Atlanta surge and improved to 6-7 on the season with a 121-109 win at Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid had 42 points, 10 rebounds and six assists....
NBC Sports
NBA: Refs missed foul on Klay before Steph's dagger vs. Cavs
For the second straight game, the Warriors benefitted from the referees not calling a foul on Klay Thompson. Late in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry made a 3-pointer to push Golden State's lead to four. But per the NBA's...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Pastrnak pretends to interview Mazzulla after C's win
David Pastrnak is the gift that keeps on giving. The Boston Bruins star is delivering incredible moments both on and off the ice so far this season. His latest highlight came Monday night after the Boston' Celtics' 126-122 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Celtics Talk POSTGAME...
NBC Sports
Watch Jayson Tatum get a technical foul for clapping
Is this really disrespecting the game? The official?. One minute into the second quarter, Jayson Tatum picked up a foul, clapped his hands in frustration — not staring down the referee, just clapping — and was given a technical. Come on, that’s ridiculous. There has to be some...
NBC Sports
Looney's sage advice to Wiseman about inconsistent minutes
Kevon Looney knows exactly how James Wiseman feels early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Speaking to reporters following the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center, Looney shared what Wiseman has to do to crack the rotation again. "Just keep working, trust the process, trust...
NBC Sports
Huerter drops perfectly catchy nickname for red-hot Kings
When Mike Brown arrived in Sacramento after being named the Kings' new head coach, he made it clear that instilling a culture back into the 916 was his top priority. It took the Kings five games to get their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season, but since then, they’ve gone 6-2 in their last eight games. Those two losses both ended on controversial missed calls from officials.
NBC Sports
JP eases concerns with breakout 36-point effort in Dubs' win
SAN FRANCISCO – On the final day of the fourth week of the NBA season, Jordan Poole gave the Warriors and their anxious fans the kind of game they have been waiting to enjoy. In the starting lineup Monday night for the resting Klay Thompson, Poole was electric in...
NBC Sports
Rumor: 76ers will continue to ask Nets about Kevin Durant trade
Kevin Durant quickly grows frustrated with the off-the-court focus of NBA coverage, but once again he finds himself in the middle of it (and not of his own doing this time around). Two things are true: 1) Jacque Vaughn has gotten the Nets to play better defense and, with that,...
NBC Sports
JK reveals hardest part of being in and out of Dubs' rotation
It's been a learning experience for Jonathan Kuminga in the 2022-23 NBA season. The 20-year-old found himself out of the Warriors' rotation at one point before coach Stever Kerr put him back into the fold recently. Additionally, there were reports that Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick in the...
NBC Sports
Kerr addresses whether he’s thought about starting JP over Klay
Jordan Poole led the way in the Warriors' 132-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at Chase Center and looked comfortable playing with the starters. However, despite noticing that the game looked "easier" for the 23-year-old when he starts, Warriors coach Steve Kerr hasn't pondered the idea of moving Poole into the starting unit.
NBC Sports
Commanders shock the NFL with incredible win over Eagles
PHILADELPHIA -- Who is this team and what have they done with the Commanders?. Washington played its absolute best of the season on Monday night and in the process took down the league's last undefeated team in the Eagles. The Commanders offense dominated possession throughout the contest, controlling the clock for an unthinkable 40 minutes.
NBC Sports
Hurts searching for answers after Eagles' shocking loss
This time, he didn’t run off the field gleefully shouting into the TV cameras and high-fiving fans. This time there was no jubilant celebration video from the locker room. This time Jalen Hurts seemed to be searching for answers just like the rest of us. The Eagles lost a...
NBC Sports
'I don't give a s--- what people think' — Tortorella backs his Flyers after 5-1 loss
The Flyers lost badly Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center with a 5-1 decision to the Stars. They allowed two power play goals, a shorthanded goal and two at even strength. The Flyers (7-6-2) are 0-4-0 in the second game of back-to-back sets. They lost to the Senators, 4-1, Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.
NBC Sports
Kerr: Dubs sending Wiseman to Santa Cruz for 'extended period'
James Wiseman is being sent down to Santa Cruz to get some reps in with the Warriors' G League affiliate, coach Steve Kerr announced after Golden State's 132-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The 7-foot-1 center played nine minutes in the Warriors' blowout win at Chase...
NBC Sports
Watch: Sixers crowd reacts to Cowboys losing in OT
It feels like you never know you're witnessing a legacy game until it's nearly over. You could script up as many crazy, out-of-the-box scenarios your mind will allow you to, but even when that moment actually arrives, you're still in disbelief. That's exactly what it felt like Sunday night at...
NBC Sports
Lions come back to stun Bears despite Justin Fields’ 147 rushing yards
Justin Fields is looking like one of the greatest running quarterbacks in NFL history, but today it was not enough. Fields and the Bears blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead today in Chicago as the Lions came back to win 31-30. A week after setting a new NFL regular-season record...
