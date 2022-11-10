ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tatum and Brown become first NBA duo to achieve this feat in 2022-23

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep getting better and better, and that ascension has been on display for everyone in the NBA to see through the first month of the season. Tatum and Brown led the Boston Celtics to a 131-112 win over two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at TD Garden. Tatum scored a game-high 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Brown poured in 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting with eight rebounds and eight assists.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Poole powers Dubs' blowout win over Spurs

SAN FRANCISCO -- All the signs were there for a Warriors offensive explosion Monday night at Chase Center against the San Antonio Spurs. The Run TMC trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin took over our NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast. The first 10,000 fans who entered the building were given a Jordan Poole bobblehead, equipped with a flamingo floatie and Larry O'Brien Trophy. And the product on the court was even better.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC Sports

Dubs stunned by DiVincenzo's Flagrant 2 foul ejection vs. Spurs

Confusion took over the faces of many at Chase Center on Monday after Donte DiVincenzo was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Warriors-San Antonio Spurs game. DiVincenzo's hard foul on an airborne Josh Richardson was whistled initially for a foul by officials and then reviewed and upgraded to a Flagrant 2 foul, resulting in an automatic ejection.
NBC Sports

Why Kings are urging Monk to continue wearing Band-Aid on face

Shooting sleeves, headbands and wristbands are the most common accessories NBA players wear on a nightly basis. But over the last three games, Kings guard Malik Monk has debuted a unique look -- a Band-Aid planted across his face. Sacramento teammates are hoping that look doesn't go anywhere. "We were...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA: Refs missed foul on Klay before Steph's dagger vs. Cavs

For the second straight game, the Warriors benefitted from the referees not calling a foul on Klay Thompson. Late in the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry made a 3-pointer to push Golden State's lead to four. But per the NBA's...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

WATCH: Pastrnak pretends to interview Mazzulla after C's win

David Pastrnak is the gift that keeps on giving. The Boston Bruins star is delivering incredible moments both on and off the ice so far this season. His latest highlight came Monday night after the Boston' Celtics' 126-122 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Celtics Talk POSTGAME...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch Jayson Tatum get a technical foul for clapping

Is this really disrespecting the game? The official?. One minute into the second quarter, Jayson Tatum picked up a foul, clapped his hands in frustration — not staring down the referee, just clapping — and was given a technical. Come on, that’s ridiculous. There has to be some...
NBC Sports

Looney's sage advice to Wiseman about inconsistent minutes

Kevon Looney knows exactly how James Wiseman feels early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Speaking to reporters following the Warriors' 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Chase Center, Looney shared what Wiseman has to do to crack the rotation again. "Just keep working, trust the process, trust...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Huerter drops perfectly catchy nickname for red-hot Kings

When Mike Brown arrived in Sacramento after being named the Kings' new head coach, he made it clear that instilling a culture back into the 916 was his top priority. It took the Kings five games to get their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season, but since then, they’ve gone 6-2 in their last eight games. Those two losses both ended on controversial missed calls from officials.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Rumor: 76ers will continue to ask Nets about Kevin Durant trade

Kevin Durant quickly grows frustrated with the off-the-court focus of NBA coverage, but once again he finds himself in the middle of it (and not of his own doing this time around). Two things are true: 1) Jacque Vaughn has gotten the Nets to play better defense and, with that,...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

JK reveals hardest part of being in and out of Dubs' rotation

It's been a learning experience for Jonathan Kuminga in the 2022-23 NBA season. The 20-year-old found himself out of the Warriors' rotation at one point before coach Stever Kerr put him back into the fold recently. Additionally, there were reports that Kuminga, the former No. 7 overall pick in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr addresses whether he’s thought about starting JP over Klay

Jordan Poole led the way in the Warriors' 132-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at Chase Center and looked comfortable playing with the starters. However, despite noticing that the game looked "easier" for the 23-year-old when he starts, Warriors coach Steve Kerr hasn't pondered the idea of moving Poole into the starting unit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Commanders shock the NFL with incredible win over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA -- Who is this team and what have they done with the Commanders?. Washington played its absolute best of the season on Monday night and in the process took down the league's last undefeated team in the Eagles. The Commanders offense dominated possession throughout the contest, controlling the clock for an unthinkable 40 minutes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Hurts searching for answers after Eagles' shocking loss

This time, he didn’t run off the field gleefully shouting into the TV cameras and high-fiving fans. This time there was no jubilant celebration video from the locker room. This time Jalen Hurts seemed to be searching for answers just like the rest of us. The Eagles lost a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Kerr: Dubs sending Wiseman to Santa Cruz for 'extended period'

James Wiseman is being sent down to Santa Cruz to get some reps in with the Warriors' G League affiliate, coach Steve Kerr announced after Golden State's 132-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The 7-foot-1 center played nine minutes in the Warriors' blowout win at Chase...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Sports

Watch: Sixers crowd reacts to Cowboys losing in OT

It feels like you never know you're witnessing a legacy game until it's nearly over. You could script up as many crazy, out-of-the-box scenarios your mind will allow you to, but even when that moment actually arrives, you're still in disbelief. That's exactly what it felt like Sunday night at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy