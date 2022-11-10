With the release of This Is What I Mean just a few weeks away, UK grime artist Stormzy has been gifting us banger after banger with “Mel Made Me Do It” and “Hide & Seek.” And the third single to tease his upcoming album has landed, in the form of “Firebabe,” featuring Sampha, Jacob Collier, and Debbie. As a gentle ballad, “Firebabe” is a bit of a departure from Stormzy’s usual gritty rapping, but the warmth in his vocals, combined with a music video directed by Edem Wornoo that features the artist lounging around in a cream jumper within a glass-walled house, is honestly giving cosy autumn vibes. But who is “Firebabe” about? And what is the meaning of the lyrics?

