Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Dodi Fayed Produced Movies Starring Robin Williams & Demi Moore After Chariots Of Fire
The third episode of Netflix’s The Crown Season 5 introduces Egyptian-born film producer Dodi Fayed (played by Khalid Abdalla) on the set of the 1981’s Chariots of Fire. Thanks to billionaire father Mohamed Al-Fayed’s fortune, Dodi was able to finance the eventual Best Picture Oscar winner, but as The Crown portrays, he was really trying to make a name for himself. Though he would eventually do just that, his life was cut short when he and Princess Diana died in a tragic Paris car crash in 1997. Here’s a refresher on Dodi’s job beyond his contribution to Chariots of Fire.
Bustle
Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Her Father John’s Death At 89
Jennifer Aniston is mourning the loss of her father. On Nov. 14, the Friends alum announced that her father, Days of Our Lives star John Aniston, died three days prior, on Nov. 11. He was 89. Aniston reacted to his passing in an Instagram post, calling him “one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.”
Bustle
Karamo Brown Has This Lyric From Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Stuck In His Head Too
Just like us, Karamo Brown has been listening to “every bit” of Taylor Swift’s new Midnights album. The Queer Eye star and a newly minted talk show host gushes about the 11-time Grammy winner, telling Bustle, “I’m a Swiftie. I think she can do no wrong.” While Karamo couldn’t choose just one song from Midnights as his favorite, he admits that he can’t get the catchy hook from “Anti-Hero” out of his head. “I heard it on TikTok 14 million times,” he says before singing it over the phone. “It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.”
Bustle
Kim Kardashian Wore Stiletto Nails With French Tips, & I'm Obsessed
If you know anything about Kim and Khloé Kardashian — you know Kim is a short, neutral nail girlie, while Khloé is the complete opposite, much preferring long, sharp, and statement-making tips of every color. The younger sister and Good American founder has even shared in a recent confessional on The Kardashians, “If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week, and that's in my will.” Big mood.
Bustle
Lindsay Lohan Explained That Mean Girls Homage In Falling For Christmas
As Damian so astutely put it in 2004’s Mean Girls, “everybody in the English-speaking world” knows the song “Jingle Bell Rock.” You know, because the Plastics perform a more-naughty-than-nice rendition of the Bobby Helms classic in their high school’s holiday talent show “every year.” In the film’s iconic scene, Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron saves the day by starting an a capella singalong following an onstage mishap. For the first time since then, fans can hear those very vocals once again: Lohan sings an updated version of “Jingle Bell Rock” in the end credits of her new Netflix movie, Falling for Christmas.
16 Memes About Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Dating
"If you're in line to date Pete Davidson STAY IN LINE. It's your constitutional right."
Bustle
The Real Reason Tony Adams Quit Strictly Come Dancing
Sadly, former Arsenal player and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tony Adams won’t be heading to the bright lights of the Tower Ballroom for the show’s traditional Blackpool week, as the ex-footballer was forced to bow out of the competition early. Adams’ departure was announced by Tess Daly ahead of the Sunday night show’s dance-off, with the presenter telling the audience that he had sustained an injury and would be withdrawing from the competition.
Fans Criticize ‘Jeopardy!’ For ‘Tasteless’ Clues
Jeopardy! viewers condemned Sunday night’s episode for being ‘tasteless’ because of a controversial clue that came up during the game. Celebrity Jeopardy, in which contestants Wil Wheaton, John Michael Higgins, and Joel Kim Booster participated, featured a category that had an answer revolving around the letter “A.”
Bustle
Diana & Princess Margaret's Real-Life Relationship Was Complicated
In the seventh episode of The Crown Season 5, Imelda Staunton’s Queen Elizabeth asks Princess Margaret (Lesley Manville) to talk to Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) after Prince William says that Di misses the Queen. Both Margaret and Diana have much in common as the black sheep of the Royal family, as depicted on the show. But what was their relationship really like? Did they get along, or were the glamorous royals just kindred spirits?
Angela Bassett's Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has Fans Demanding She Receive Her Long-Overdue Oscar
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
27 Things Peyton List Shared About Her New Movie "The Friendship Game," Filming "Cobra Kai," And More
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
17 Not-So-Obvious Things People Think Are Way Too Expensive, And I'm Curious How You Feel About Some Of These
"If I get declined, that’s $25-$100 I’m never gonna see again. Even if I’m approved, they don’t apply it to your security deposit or your first month’s rent or anything. It’s a waste."
Bustle
The Crown’s Version Of Princess Diana’s Panorama Interview Misses This Key Point
Content warning: Mentions of disordered eating and self harm. Seven years and five seasons of The Crown have all been leading up to the dramatic break down in Diana and Charles’ marriage, and viewers got to see the production’s reenactment of the famous Princess Diana Panorama interview in Episode 8 of the hit Netflix series. Diana sat down with Martin Bashir in 1995 following her separation from the then-Prince Charles, for a shockingly frank interview where she addressed issues such as infidelity, mental health, self-harm, and her views on the royal line of succession.
Bustle
Keith Lemon Marked His 20th Wedding Anniversary In Super Sweet Way
Known for fronting ITV’s Celebrity Juice, we’re used to seeing Keith Lemon (real name Leigh Francis) crack a joke or two but not so much when it comes to talking about romance and relationships. But this year, celebrating the 30-year anniversary with his partner, Francis flipped the script by sharing two Instagram posts where he wished his wife of twenty years, Jill Carter, a happy anniversary. But who is Keith Lemon’s wife? Here’s everything you need to know about Carter.
Bustle
The X Factor Releases Unseen Footage Of Kelly Rowland Forming Little Mix
It takes a girl group icon to spot an iconic girl group in the making. On Nov. 12, The X Factor UK released unseen footage that shows judge Kelly Rowland almost single-handedly forming the group that would soon be known as Little Mix. Members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Jesy Nelson auditioned for the show as soloists in 2011, but became the first group ever to win the series and went on to become one of the UK’s most successful girl groups of all time.
Bustle
Stormzy May Have Written “Firebabe” For His Ex
With the release of This Is What I Mean just a few weeks away, UK grime artist Stormzy has been gifting us banger after banger with “Mel Made Me Do It” and “Hide & Seek.” And the third single to tease his upcoming album has landed, in the form of “Firebabe,” featuring Sampha, Jacob Collier, and Debbie. As a gentle ballad, “Firebabe” is a bit of a departure from Stormzy’s usual gritty rapping, but the warmth in his vocals, combined with a music video directed by Edem Wornoo that features the artist lounging around in a cream jumper within a glass-walled house, is honestly giving cosy autumn vibes. But who is “Firebabe” about? And what is the meaning of the lyrics?
Bustle
House Of The Dragon
Two unexpected TV worlds collided on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 12. With Dave Chappelle as host, SNL took the opportunity to revive characters from his early 2000s sketch comedy and drop them into the Game of Thrones universe. Billed as a “sneak peek” of House of the Dragon Season 2, it brought Chappelle’s Show fan favorites like Silky Johnson and Tyrone Biggums to Dragonstone as potential Targaryen allies, similar to 2016’s Walking Dead parody.
Bustle
Tracee Ellis Ross Says The Hair Tales Is “A Love Letter To Black Women”
Wild. Unruly. Unkempt. These are labels often associated with Black women’s hair — and a new six-part docuseries produced by Oprah Winfrey, Michaela Angela Davis, and Tracee Ellis Ross aims to set the record straight and provide a space for Black women to discuss all things hair on our terms.
Bustle
James Colthurst Described His Last Call With Princess Diana Before Her Death
Just before Princess Diana pulls up to London’s St. Thomas’ Hospital in the second episode of The Crown Season 5, Dr. James Colthurst (played by Oliver Chris) receives a phone call from the royal herself. Though the radiologist’s colleagues are dismayed that he was actually speaking directly to the Princess of Wales, he and Diana were already longtime friends. On that same day, however, Colthurst also met journalist Andrew Morton, whom he would soon come to assist with the explosive 1992 book, Diana: Her True Story.
Bustle
Bustle Newsletter: November 14, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 14, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. “Champagne Blonde” & 7 Other Hair Colors You’ll See Everywhere This Winter. The best thing about hair...
Comments / 0