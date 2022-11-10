Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
CBS Sports
Jaguars surprise Chiefs with bold move on opening kickoff that no NFL team has pulled off in five years
If the Jaguars are going to have any chance of upsetting the Chiefs on Sunday, they're likely going to have to throw a few surprises at Kansas City. Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson seems well aware of that because he opened up the game with one. On the opening kickoff, Pederson...
CBS Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb: Long TD in loss
Chubb rushed 11 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and secured three of four targets for 18 yards in the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Chubb's rushing touches were clearly limited by a game script that saw the Browns already down 10 at the half and 20 going into the fourth quarter. However, the seemingly matchup-proof running back was able to deliver for fantasy managers with an efficient performance boosted by a 33-yard touchdown run down the left side of the field early in the fourth quarter. Chubb's reception total also matched a season high, and he's now recorded four touchdown runs in the last three games going into a tough Week 11 road encounter against the Bills.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy defends decision not to attempt field goal in OT vs. Packers, and his kicker agrees
Despite holding a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter, the Dallas Cowboys were defeated by the Green Bay Packers in overtime on Sunday, 31-28. One of the polarizing decisions made by Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in Week 10 had to do with passing on a 53-yard field goal attempt in overtime; instead, Dak Prescott failed to complete a pass to Tony Pollard on fourth-and-3. The Packers then went on to kick a game-winning field goal.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
CBS Sports
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Steps out with injury
Wylie (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wyle sustained an elbow injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. His absence will leave the Chiefs' offensive line very short-handed with right tackles Darian Kinnard (coach's decision) and Lucas Niang (kneecap) both sidelined Sunday.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Christian Covington: Hurts pectoral on SNF
Covington suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers. Covington was deemed questionable to return after getting hurt but never made his way back into the game. With fellow interior defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) exiting earlier, the Chargers were thin inside down the stretch, which made it that much more difficult to slow down San Francisco's potent running game.
Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick (ACL) files negligence suit over injury
Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick is suing the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and ESPN for
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
CBS Sports
As Broncos lose fifth one-score game, Russell Wilson says team must find a way to 'answer moments'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Time is running out for the Denver Broncos. With their 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Broncos fell to 3-6 on the year. It marked Denver's fifth loss this season that came by one score, and you have to wonder if the Broncos have already lost too many of those close games to make a late-season run for a playoff spot.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Disappears in loss
Hill compiled three rushes for one yard and zero targets during Sunday's 20-10 loss against the Steelers. He also failed to complete his lone passing attempt. Hill was a nonfactor for the second week in a row as New Orleans' offense continued to sputter against the Steelers. After logging a season-high 10 rushes and two targets in Week 9, the 32-year-old has accumulated seven yards on four touches over the past two games. The Saints also totaled just 29 team rushing yards with three of five starting offensive lineman injured either before or during Sunday's game. While it's hard to separate Hill's lack of production from these broader offensive struggles, this stretch of sparse usage is a discouraging sign for his value heading into next Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Forced out Sunday
Paye (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Paye did not practice Friday and was considered questionable with an ankle injury heading into Sunday's game, though it's unclear if he aggravated this existing issue during the contest. The second-year defensive end did not log a defensive statistic before exiting, and his absence should leave Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo to see increased usage in the second half. Paye's next chance to play will come against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 20.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Tops 350 yards in OT win
Cousins completed 30 of 50 passing attempts for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills. Cousins opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, but Minnesota proceeded to fall into a 27-10...
CBS Sports
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Converts big play in win
McCloud caught his lone target for 33 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers. Jimmy Garoppolo caught the Chargers in cover zero and dialed up McCloud on a streak for a big gain. It was the return specialist's only target on seven offensive snaps (10 percent). The 26-year-old has big-play ability, but he is too low on the depth chart to rely upon in fantasy. McCloud will continue serving as the team's No. 4 wideout and return man against the Cardinals next Monday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Bumped up from practice squad
Mondeaux (leg) was elevated to the active roster Saturday. Mondeaux hasn't played since Week 4, when he was carted off the field due to a leg injury. He has since recovered after reverting to the practice squad, but he'll now get another chance with the active roster. He'll provide depth for the defensive line in Sunday's game with the Texans.
CBS Sports
NFL official on controversial Dallas Goedert no-call in Eagles loss: 'We didn't see a face mask on the field'
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles made plenty of mistakes to cost them a potential 9-0 start to the season, but one of those mistakes could have turned out differently. Officials missed a potential face mask penalty on the Commanders' Jamin Davis that resulted in a Dallas Goedert fumble midway through the fourth quarter, which significantly damaged the Eagles' chances of pulling off one of the biggest comebacks for the franchise in over a decade.
CBS Sports
Packers' Amari Rodgers: Loses work in Week 10
Rodgers played six snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-28 overtime victory over the Cowboys but was not targeted. He also returned two punts for 13 yards and lost a fumble. Rodgers averaged 20.3 snaps over Weeks 6-9, but he was fazed out Week 10 with four of his fellow receivers soaking up nearly all the snaps played by Packers wideouts. Rodgers also lost snaps on special teams, as he was pulled in favor of Keisean Nixon after losing a fumble for the second time this season. Rodgers was selected in the third round of the 2021 Draft, and the Packers have given him chances to contribute. However, he hasn't capitalized and could be running out of opportunities to do so.
CBS Sports
Behind dominant running game, Steelers make NFL history during Sunday's win over the Saints
Over the past several offseasons, Steelers president Art Rooney II has publicly expressed his desire to see his team improve in the running game. While it was just one game, the Steelers satisfied Rooney's wishes during Sunday's 20-10 win over the Saints, a much-needed victory for a team that was off to a 2-6 start.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 11 Quarterback Rankings: Josh Allen stumbles -- just a bit! -- out of the top spot
Who would've thought before the season that, at their Week 11 bye week, Tua Tagovailoa would be a must-stash QB, while you might have a tough decision to make about whether Tom Brady deserves a spot on your bench for the next week. For what it's worth, I'd probably try to hang on to him unless I have a must-start option for the stretch run, but I'm genuinely not sure if I'd rather have Brady or Geno Smith if it came down to it; Brady has more upside in a higher-volume passing attack, but Smith has just been a lot better this season, outscoring him by 2.0 points per game. I lean toward keeping Brady, but it's not a slam dunk, which shows how far we've come since the start of the season -- in both directions.
