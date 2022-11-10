Read full article on original website
Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins Named Nominee for Conerly Trophy
Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins is one of 10 nominees for the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday. The C Spire Conerly Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. The winner will be announced Nov. 29 at the Country Club of Jackson.
Defense Leads Ole Miss Women’s Basketball at Little Rock, 58-40
Ole Miss women’s basketball conquered its first road game of the 2022-23 season, defeating the Little Rock Trojans, 58-40, at the Jack Stephens Center on Sunday afternoon. The Rebels (3-0) packed their defense in their suitcase, only allowing Little Rock (1-1) 40 points, the fewest yielded by Ole Miss since winning 59-37 at Hofstra last season. The Rebels held the Trojans to a 37.8 field goal percentage, shutting down Little Rock to 17-of-45 overall.
Ice Skating, Santa, Art Markets Return to Oxford for Holly Jolly Holidays
The third annual Holly Jolly Holidays is making its return to Oxford at the Old Armory Pavilion this holiday season. Visit Oxford is bringing a real ice-skating rink back for an extended period of time. Locals and visitors will have a larger skating surface and even more opportunities to skate.
Oxford Salvation Army Launches Holiday Fundraising Campaign with Kettle Kick-Off and Holiday Open House
Christmas just wouldn’t feel like Christmas without the sound of ringing bells and seeing the big red Salvation Army kettle while shopping for loved ones. The funds collected in the kettles go toward helping hundreds of local families each year, but Santa needs some “elves” this year to help man the kettles.
Oxford Planning Commission Gives Nod to New Development That Proposes Improvements to the Depot Trail Entry
A new proposed development, dubbed Trail Head, on a narrow stretch of land off Molly Barr Road will provide a trailhead entry onto the Depot Trial and a connection to the nearby C.B. Webb apartment complex. JM Engineering and Design, the developers, originally asked the Oxford Planning Commission for a...
Oxford Woman Charged With Credit Card Fraud
An Oxford woman was arrested for allegedly using a credit card fraudulently. On Nov. 4, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding credit card fraud. After investigation, Kenyatta Henderson, 33, of Oxford, was charged with Credit Card Fraud and taken into custody. Henderson was taken before a Lafayette...
