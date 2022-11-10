Ole Miss women’s basketball conquered its first road game of the 2022-23 season, defeating the Little Rock Trojans, 58-40, at the Jack Stephens Center on Sunday afternoon. The Rebels (3-0) packed their defense in their suitcase, only allowing Little Rock (1-1) 40 points, the fewest yielded by Ole Miss since winning 59-37 at Hofstra last season. The Rebels held the Trojans to a 37.8 field goal percentage, shutting down Little Rock to 17-of-45 overall.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO