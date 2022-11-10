Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Co. Commissioners vote to buy Project Grace design plans for $2.5M
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss several items, including the future of “Project Grace.”. The commissioners voted to purchase design plans for the project for $2.5 million from Zimmer Development Company. This is the original amount the commissioners...
WECT
Columbus County school board, community respond after student’s racist video circulates on social media
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Columbus High School student faces disciplinary action after a video of him making racist comments circulates on social media. A spokesperson for Columbus County Schools says the district was made aware of the video on Friday and confirmed that the person in the video is a student at South Columbus High School. The student has been disciplined, but the spokesperson could not go into detail about what exact action was taken. The student’s parents are cooperating.
Racist NC Sheriff Jody Greene Wins Reelection After Resigning Over ‘Black Bastards’ Recording
Republican Jody Greene, who said he's “sick of these Black bastards,” in reference to his Black deputies, defeated candidate Jason Soles. The post Racist NC Sheriff Jody Greene Wins Reelection After Resigning Over ‘Black Bastards’ Recording appeared first on NewsOne.
carolinajournal.com
Red tide in New Hanover as GOP wins all 4 school board seats
Statewide, a third of North Carolina’s school board seats were on the ballot Tuesday. Republicans had a rough night in many urban races, but in New Hanover County, home of coastal city Wilmington, Republicans swept all four seats on the board of education. The board had been 5-2 Democrat, but after the election will now be 5-2 Republican.
WECT
District Attorney plans to file new petition to remove Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene has been elected to serve as sheriff of Columbus County less than a month after resigning from the same position. Greene thanked his supporters after being elected again as sheriff on his personal Facebook page. “The countless phone calls and support from friends...
WECT
Newly elected New Hanover County Board of Education members hopeful for positive change in the near future
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In a surprise sweep on election night, Republicans claimed all four open school board seats, ousting two incumbents. Three new faces will join the New Hanover County Board of Education in December. The only incumbent returning is Pete Wildeboer, with Judy Justice and Nelson Beaulieu losing their bids for re-election.
whqr.org
New grant closes funding gap for affordable housing project on Carolina Beach Road
Starway Village will replace a flea market off of Carolina Beach Road, bringing 278 units of affordable housing to Wilmington. The developers are using a federal tax credit program to keep the project affordable, but that meant they needed financing help from local governments. This project is the first to...
bladenonline.com
Letter of Gratitude to Bladen County
The General Election of 2022 is over and the voters of Bladen County have made their choice of the new Clerk of Superior Court. A huge “THANK YOU” is extended to my family, my campaign team, and my supporters who believed in me and found trust and integrity in my campaign platform. My steadfast “THANKS” to all the citizens of Bladen County who found it vital to put aside all the “DOOM AND GLOOM DIVISIVENESS” hovering over our political parties. You made the conscious choice to vote for the PERSON and not the POLITICAL PARTY. Surely, there will come a day when all titles will be no more and we will be asked the question, “what did I do to help someone else.” Proclaiming our Christian beliefs must be visible in our daily walk and not just as a campaign platform. Thank you for recognizing my experience with the Clerk of Superior Court, the personal encounters we have had, and my desire to maintain and restore professionalism, kindness, respect, patience, employee morale, and working knowledge to the daily operations of the Clerk’s Office. This was my foundation as an employee of this office. While this election may have brought closure to my political career in the judiciary, it will not diminish my desire to be involved in civic and community affairs. This is a challenge that I extend to all citizens of Bladen County in order to preserve and nurture the growth of our great county. For me, volunteerism brings a sense of completeness and accomplishment to my daily walk of life. While social media may have a long reach, it cannot match the “boots on the ground” method of our willingness to help others. I have no regrets in my bid for the office of Clerk of Superior Court for Bladen County. As I frequently spoke on this journey, “what God has for me, will be for me.” It was not the Will of God for me to hold this position and I will always be obedient to His will. My 30 years of service with the Clerk’s Office ended on a high note. My service to Bladen County beginning in 1992 as a Deputy Clerk of Superior Court and ended with retiring as an Assistant Clerk of Court in 2021 was a great career. I supervised the Civil Division for 15 years with dedication, professionalism, and hard work……following the judicial laws of North Carolina helping everyone with a smile. That part of me will never change because it’s who I am and not who I became during this campaign. I pray God’s speed to the new Clerk of Superior Court V. Cristin Hursey and her staff as well as the retiring Clerk of Superior Court the Honorable Niki S. Dennis. For those who may ask the question, why I chose this time to run? I will share that my loyalty to Clerk of Court Niki Dennis came as a promise to her that as long as I worked for her, I would not challenge her position as Clerk. My judicial career was an awesome journey and I value all Clerks of Superior Court and fellow co-workers that I called my judicial family. God bless all the citizens.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
Centre Daily
Rabid pet cat attacks its owner, North Carolina officials say
A rabid pet cat attacked its owner after contracting the disease from a wild animal, North Carolina health officials said. The cat is believed to have gotten rabies from an “unspecified wild animal” during the week of Nov. 2 in the “southern central part” of Brunswick County, according to a Nov. 14 news release from Brunswick County Health Services.
WECT
Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The developers hoping to rezone the site containing the Carolinian Inn for apartments and townhomes have now pulled their request—one day before it was set to be considered at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Carolinian Inn, located at 2916 Market...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Assistant District Attorney links missing teen case to New Hanover County Landfill search
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The law enforcement presence in place at the New Hanover County Landfill since last week has been connected by New Hanover County Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan to a missing person case. 16-year-old Miyonna Jones has been missing since early this month. The Wilmington Police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening
CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspect arrested in Dollar General robberies
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man for the robberies of two Dollar Generals on Castle Hayne Road and Long Ridge Way. Kenneth Andrew Norville was arrested early Saturday morning, November 12. He is charged with three kidnapping charges and two robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.
WMBF
Historic Black-owned Myrtle Beach nightclub inducted into Carolina Beach Music’s Hall of Fame
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, Charlie’s Place was the go-to for Black musicians, showcasing live music and a glimpse into the unique and complex coastal experience of a community. The Carolina Beach Music Board inducted the first African American building, Charlie’s Place, into the Hall of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Armed robbery at the Dollar General in Castle Hayne
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who robbed a Dollar General on Wednesday night. It happened at 2523 Castle Hayne Rd. just before 9:00 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the robber entered the Dollar General and...
whqr.org
One Small Step Listening Party
WHQR has had more than 180 Cape Fear residents sign-up to participate in a project that pairs strangers with different political leanings to connect for a simple, personal, 50-minute conversation — and we want to share with you what we've found. Join WHQR's Mary Bradley, Rachel Keith, and Ben...
2 bodies found in eastern North Carolina home
Officials also said they have established persons of interest but no arrests have been made.
WECT
Over 300,000 generators recalled over amputation, crushing concerns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that a recall for approximately 321,160 generators is in effect following reports of finger amputation and crushing injuries. Per the announcement, 6500- and 8000-watt Generac, HomeLink and DR model generators are affected by this recall. Specifically, the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Belville suing developer of new apartments
BELVILLE, NC (StarNews) — Plans for a 160-unit apartment complex received final approval from Belville officials last week, despite the town’s rocky history with the developer on the project. The Belville Planning Board approved plans for a nearly 13-acre complex planned near town hall on River Road. According...
