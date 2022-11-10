Read full article on original website
Suspect Charged After Weekend Shooting in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — A 31-year-old St. Cloud man is now charged after a shooting Saturday night. According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to an apartment building on the 1400 block of 9th Avenue South in St. Cloud at 9:58 p.m. The victim told police he had been shot, and the suspect fled the scene. A second 911 call came in from Vincent Maurice-Dominic McDougle, who told police his friend had been shot in the stomach. The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and while on the way, he told police McDougle was the one who shot him.
Attempted carjacking with firearm used in St. Croix County
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities received a report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm used in St. Croix County Sunday. According to a media release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 13, 2022, authorities received a report around 8:37 p.m. of an attempted carjacking, with a firearm used, in the area of County Highway N and US Highway 12, in Hudson Township.
Court sentences Kansas man in fatal drunk driving crash
The Kansas man who pled guilty to the fatal drunk driving accident in April that claimed the life of a young Alliance woman is headed to prison. Box Butte County District Court Travis O’Gorman sentenced Ryan McElroy of Salinas to 45-to-50 years in the death of 22-year-old Blythe Boness.
Hundreds Walk to Remember Nicole Hammond
(KNSI) — An estimated 200 community members and Dubow Textile, Inc. employees turned up at Lake George Sunday morning for the No Means No Awareness and Memorial Walk for Nicole Hammond. Hammond worked at Dubow Textile in St. Cloud and was shot to death when she arrived for work...
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Vehicle Damages Joanne Fabrics in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — Joanne Fabrics in St. Cloud sustained significant damage after an SUV crashed into the building Friday night. Investigators say the 38-year-old driver thought he had put his vehicle in drive when he had put it in reverse. Police say the driver, Aden Irshed Abdi, was given a ticket for careless driving.
Violent Offender Task Force Bust Leads to Discovery of Over 300 Pressed Fentanyl Pills
(KNSI) — A 28-year-old man is facing four felony charges after allegedly selling fentanyl pills. According to the criminal complaint earlier this fall, the Violent Offender Task Force learned of someone selling pressed fentanyl pills around Stearns County. Investigators conducted an operation on November 1st in St. Cloud and bought 66 fentanyl pills from Rashawn Levell McDonald. Another operation was conducted on November 7th in St. Cloud, and they bought 97 pills. Investigators also checked McDonald’s Facebook page and found dozens of pictures of him posing with money and two handguns. McDonald is not allowed to have guns due to previous felony convictions.
St. Croix Woman Charged in Home Depot Credit Card Fraud
A St. Croix woman was arrested Tuesday on charges that she defrauded Home Depot, the V.I. Police Department reported. Detectives with the Economic Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into fraudulent activities at the store on Oct. 12, 2021, according to the VIPD report. As a result, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Wendy Roberts, 41, it said.
Death sentence upheld in Nebraska killing, dismemberment
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man sentenced to death for the killing and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman he met through the dating app Tinder lost his initial appeal in which he argued he should have been granted a mistrial after violently disrupting his own trial. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the appeal of Aubrey Trail, 56, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe and sentenced to death last year. Trail’s girlfriend at the time of Loofe’s death, Bailey Boswell, was also convicted as an active participant in Loofe’s death and...
Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
Highland man charged with raping girl at motel in Lake Katrine
ULSTER - A Highland man was charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl at a motel in the town of Ulster earlier this week. Town of Ulster police said they were asked Monday night by police in the neighboring town of Lloyd to check on the welfare of the girl, who is from the hamlet of Highland in Lloyd.
Fatal crash involving school bus on Hwy. 62 in southwest Twin Cities
Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Hwy. 62 on the border of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that at least one person has died in the collision between the bus and a black car near Shady Oak Road. None of the children on the bus were injured.
Sherri Papini turns herself in for 18-month prison sentence
SACRAMENTO – The Redding mom who faked her own kidnapping six years ago turned herself in for her prison sentence on Tuesday.Sherri Papini, 40, told federal agents back in 2016 that she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women when she was actually with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California.Last spring, Papini pleaded guilty under a plea bargain that requires her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution. Probation officers and Papini's attorney had recommended she spend a month in custody and seven months in supervised home detention. However, a judge opted for an 18-month prison sentence.The judge, Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb, said he considered the seriousness of the offense and "the sheer number of people who were impacted."Papini's plea deal also stipulates that she has to reimburse law enforcement agencies more than $150,000 for the costs of the search for her and her nonexistent kidnappers. She'll also have to repay the $128,000 she received in disability payments. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Papini has been designated to the Federal Correctional Institution Victorville.
No Changes Will be Made to St. Cloud Parking Rules
(KNSI) — Don’t expect any changes to parking around St. Cloud. Debate over changing the winter parking restrictions and the Pilot Parking Plus program ended Monday with an agreement not to change dates and to make the parking program permanent. An idea was proposed to start the winter...
She said no…
Her 2012 Aitkin High School graduating class motto by Abe Lincoln was, “And in the end, it’s not the years in your life, it’s the life in your years that count.” Nicole Michelle Hammond was 28 years old when she was murdered at her workplace, Dubow Textiles in St. Cloud. On the morning of Oct. 24, St. Cloud police officers were dispatched to a parking lot of a business where...
First Big Snowfall Leads to More Than 300 Crashes
(KNSI) – The first significant snowfall to hit the southern half of the state caused problems for drivers. The Minnesota State Patrol reported 322 crashes statewide between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Monday. The total includes 25 crashes with minor injuries. There were also 67 vehicles going in the ditch and three jackknifed semis.
Muslim Police Chief Put On Administrative Leave After Being Targeted In Racist Remarks: Report
Ahmed Naga, the Long Hill Township Police Chief who recently filed a notice of intent to sue the town due to alleged workplace discrimination and racism, has been put on administrative leave just days after a private investigator unearthed and submitted evidence of a committee member making racist remarks, NJ.com reports.
Confused about Minnesota's THC edibles law? This cannabis attorney has answers
Minnesota’s move in July to legalize the sale of food and beverages containing small amounts of hemp-derived THC was the state’s biggest step toward legalizing cannabis. Months later, the law continues to generate equal amounts of interest and confusion. Under the law, Minnesotans can buy food and beverages...
