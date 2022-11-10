Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
How To SAVE Up to 35% On A Disney Cruise This Holiday Season!
What are you getting your loved ones for the holidays?. Some sorcerer Mickey earrings? What about a new Disney game? Or how about a Disney Cruise? That last one can be REALLY expensive, but thanks to a new limited-time sale, you can save BIG on a Disney Cruise!. Right now,...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Can We Eat for Under $20 a Day in Disney World?
Are you a DFB Video subscriber? If you hit the button below, you can subscribe to our channel and catch up on ALL of our latest episodes!. The DFB Guide to the Walt Disney World® Holidays 2022 is a one-of-a-kind resource that will help you get the most out of your holiday vacation at Walt Disney World. Order The DFB Guide to the Walt Disney World® Holidays 2022 now!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New in Disney Springs: We Promise You’ve Never Seen Christmas Trees Like This Before
There has been a LOT going on around Disney World lately!. It’s the holiday season, so we’ve seen decorations go up everywhere, new snacks come out, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is even back. While it might seem like all of the holiday fun is in the parks, there is actually a spot where you can enjoy the festivities that you don’t even need a park ticket for — Disney Springs! So, come along with us to check out what’s new over in Disney Springs.
disneyfoodblog.com
Holiday Magic Shots Are Available in Disney World and Disneyland!
We’ve been hard at work trying all the Festival of Holidays booths in Disney California Adventure, as well as going to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in WDW and giving you all the details. If you’re visiting either park this holiday season, we’re happy to report that holiday Magic Shots have now arrived!
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
disneyfoodblog.com
Breaking Down Annual Pass Renewals for Disney World
If you’ve got an Annual Pass for Disney World, or are thinking of buying one, and will want to renew it, we’ve got some key information you need to know. Annual Passes grant holders access to the Disney World theme parks on many days of the year (though Park Passes are still required to enter). Right now, new Annual Pass sales are paused for most pass types, but renewals remain available. If you’re a Passholder, then you already understand why this post is critical to you. But what if you’re not an Annual Passholder yet? Well, we’re going to let you in on a sneaky way you could get one of the highest Annual Pass types, despite new sales for that pass not being available. Here’s everything you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Park Pass Reservation System CHANGES Announced for Disney World
Part of the Park Pass reservation system is about to CHANGE, and it’s going to make your life a whole lot easier. Disney World’s Park Pass reservation system was introduced following the pandemic-related closures, and Disney executives have sung its praises ever since (a.k.a. it doesn’t seem like this system will be going away any time soon). We’ve seen some changes made to the system, and soon some more changes will be on the way.
disneyfoodblog.com
3 BIG Disney Ticket and Hotel Deals Announced for U.S. Military Members
It’s hard to believe it, but 2023 is just around the corner!. If you want to visit Disney World in 2023, there are a lot of things to consider including price of tickets, crowd levels, cheapest times to fly, and more. One of the most important things to remember is to check for deals when booking tickets and hotels. And if you are a U.S. Military member, there are some new deals to use on a 2023 trip!
disneyfoodblog.com
How To SAVE On A D23 Membership Right Now!
If you’re still struggling to find the perfect holiday gifts, you’re not alone. If you gift a D23 Gold or Gold Duo membership to someone else, you can save $25 as long as you order on or before November 18th! Be sure to use the promo code D23GIFT25 at checkout.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Advent Calendars To Make Every Day Christmas
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Advent calendars are one of the things that help to make the holiday season a time of year we look forward to. It’s so exciting to have a little...
disneyfoodblog.com
VIDEO: The SURPRISING Way We Started Our Morning in Magic Kingdom
Disney has announced a critical change to 1-day, 1-park tickets, upcoming price changes for Park Hopping, a Park Pass change, and Annual Pass price increases, but that’s not all! When it comes to Magic Kingdom specifically, we’ve got an update on the Walt Disney World Railroad!. We’ve been...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: Celebrity Sightings!
We’ve been keeping track of some major changes at Magic Kingdom, including construction on the upcoming TRON: Lightcycle Run roller coaster and the (hopefully soon) return of the Walt Disney World railroad. But there’s a lot more going on in this park than just those big projects. Things...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Is Having a MASSIVE Sale on New Loungefly Backpacks!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The key to a successful park day is the perfect park BAG. Okay, okay — you also need a bit of planning for park pass reservations, Genie+, and dining...
disneyfoodblog.com
BREAKING: Disney World Ticket Price Change Announced
Things are changing in a BIG way when it comes to Disney World park tickets. Over the years, Disney has increased park ticket prices, changed how tickets are priced, made changes to Annual Passes, introduced the Park Pass reservation system, and more. Now, Disney is changing its ticket pricing system again in some critical ways. Here’s what you need to know.
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: BIG Update Made to Dining Reservation Cancellations for Disney World
Remember not too long ago when Disney World rolled out a big dining cancellation change on the My Disney Experience App?. This big update was around on the app for a few hours and then was quickly removed leaving some to wonder if it was just a glitch or some other error. Well, now we are happy to share that Disney has officially announced the new dining reservation cancelation policy that we spotted on MDE.
disneyfoodblog.com
HURRY! Thanksgiving Park Pass Reservations Are OPEN for All Disney World Guests
Can you believe we’re less than 10 days away from Thanksgiving?. It seems like just yesterday we were braving the summer crowds in Disney World or snacking on Halloween treats. But now, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party has kicked off and Thanksgiving treats are everywhere. If you want to visit Disney World on Thanksgiving, listen up!
disneyfoodblog.com
2 NEW Deals Announced for Adventures By Disney Vacations
This Disney company offers adventures way outside of the Disney theme parks (or one trip takes you to ALL of the parks) all around the world. Sometimes special deals are announced that can help you save on a trip, and we’re here to share another one of those with you right now. Get ready to save BIG on not one, but TWO different trips in the next 2 years.
disneyfoodblog.com
Loungeflys, Minnie Ears, and Spirit Jerseys: Disney’s NEW Online Collection Has It All
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s that time of year when we’re making our lists and checking them twice — Christmas wish lists, that is!. And recently, we’ve been seeing a...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s Pumpkin Treat Is Not Convenient To Get, But It’s WORTH the Trek!
We’ve been trying all kinds of holiday treats around Disney World lately!. We’ve tried a hidden holiday bar you can’t miss, a tempting snack you should actually SKIP, and a mocha fudge-filled cupcake, and we’re so excited to tell you we’ve found another delicious treat. This one’s over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
disneyfoodblog.com
Rep One of Marvel’s Newest Movie Characters With These Ears!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s a big weekend for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is officially in theaters, and Disneyland is celebrating in a BIG way, including adding a...
Comments / 0