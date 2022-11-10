ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina 10th most obese state, according to Wallet-hub

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— With the holidays approaching, this may be the time to make some lifestyle, eating and exercise changes. According to wallet-hub.com, South Carolina weighs in as the 10th most obese state in the country. The survey was based on factors such as the percentage of adults with...
COLORADO STATE
abccolumbia.com

Governor’s Carolighting this Sunday

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Governor’s Office is preparing to light the state Christmas tree. According to a spokesperson for the office the 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting will take place Sunday, November 20th on the State House steps facing Gervais St. “The Carolighting is a truly unique event that...
abccolumbia.com

FIXING OUR ROADS: SCDOT explains 2023 project to fix major interstate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you think the roads in South Carolina are in need of some improvement, you are not alone. This spring, the South Carolina Department of Transportation plans for a project to work on a major interstate in the Columbia area. “Our manufacturers depend on a...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCDOR: 2022 Individual Income Tax rebates are now being issued

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue says they are now issuing tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. The maximum rebate cap for the 2022 Individual Income tax rebate is $800, meaning if your tax liability is more than that, you will get an $800 rebate. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy