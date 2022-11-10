Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina 10th most obese state, according to Wallet-hub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— With the holidays approaching, this may be the time to make some lifestyle, eating and exercise changes. According to wallet-hub.com, South Carolina weighs in as the 10th most obese state in the country. The survey was based on factors such as the percentage of adults with...
abccolumbia.com
AG: SC is part of $3.1 billion-dollar settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Attorney General Alan Wilson says he has reached a settlement with retail giant Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis. According to the lawsuit the store failed to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids in its stores. Officials with the...
abccolumbia.com
Attorney General: South Carolina to receive over $7 million in Google settlement
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office reported that the state will receive over $7 million from a settlement over Google’s location tracking practices. In a release from the Office, Attorney General Alan Wilson says, “For years, Google has prioritized profit over the privacy of...
abccolumbia.com
Governor’s Carolighting this Sunday
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Governor’s Office is preparing to light the state Christmas tree. According to a spokesperson for the office the 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting will take place Sunday, November 20th on the State House steps facing Gervais St. “The Carolighting is a truly unique event that...
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022. Harvest Hope is asking the public to kindly donate...
abccolumbia.com
FIXING OUR ROADS: SCDOT explains 2023 project to fix major interstate
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — If you think the roads in South Carolina are in need of some improvement, you are not alone. This spring, the South Carolina Department of Transportation plans for a project to work on a major interstate in the Columbia area. “Our manufacturers depend on a...
abccolumbia.com
SCDOR: 2022 Individual Income Tax rebates are now being issued
SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue says they are now issuing tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. The maximum rebate cap for the 2022 Individual Income tax rebate is $800, meaning if your tax liability is more than that, you will get an $800 rebate. The...
