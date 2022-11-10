ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Man Who Died in Washoe County Jail Identified

The Washoe County coroner has identified the man who died at the Washoe County Jail this past weekend. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office says 58-year-old Lorin Gross died on Saturday. The coroner says the cause the manner of death are pending investigation and toxicology testing. The coroner says...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Girls on the Run Sierras hosts 15th annual 5K Run

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday morning, about 450 girls from 27 schools across Washoe County participated in the 15th annual Girls on the Run 5K at UNR’s Peccole Baseball Park. The nonprofit, is all about building up young girls. “Girls on the Run is about social emotional learning, character...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

