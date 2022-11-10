Read full article on original website
2news.com
Man Who Died in Washoe County Jail Identified
The Washoe County coroner has identified the man who died at the Washoe County Jail this past weekend. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office says 58-year-old Lorin Gross died on Saturday. The coroner says the cause the manner of death are pending investigation and toxicology testing. The coroner says...
KOLO TV Reno
County makes security footage from Building A available after outage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NOV. 11 UPDATE: Washoe County has made security footage from the night of the camera outage available to the public. That footage is broken into seven parts, each downloadable, and covers multiple sections of Building A. It can be found by following the link here. Washoe...
KOLO TV Reno
Girls on the Run Sierras hosts 15th annual 5K Run
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday morning, about 450 girls from 27 schools across Washoe County participated in the 15th annual Girls on the Run 5K at UNR’s Peccole Baseball Park. The nonprofit, is all about building up young girls. “Girls on the Run is about social emotional learning, character...
KOLO TV Reno
Medical examiner investigting after inmate found dead at Washoe jail
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County medical examiner is trying to figure out how an inmate died in his cell inside the Washoe County jail. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says 58 year old Lorin Gross was found dead in his cell on Saturday. Gross had been booked...
KOLO TV Reno
Authorities allegedly find almost 13 lbs of marijuana at home of probationer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities searched the home of a man on probation and found almost 13 pounds of marijuana and a gun, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Josef Akeem Thompson, 25, was booked last month on probation charges, drug charges and gun charges, the sheriff’s office said.
