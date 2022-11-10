Read full article on original website
Related
FIFA President Calls for World Cup Ceasefire in Ukraine
FIFA President Gianni Infantino urged world leaders on Tuesday to call for a ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine during the World Cup that starts this week. Just days after asking World Cup teams to avoid the political and human rights issues swirling around host nation Qatar and focus just on soccer, Infantino seemed to stray from his own advice on a trip from the Arabian Gulf to Indonesia for the Group of 20 meeting.
Who Are the Darkhorse Squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Who are the darkhorse squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Croatia’s miraculous 2018 FIFA World Cup run is still embedded in many fans’ minds. After topping Group D with a perfect 3-0-0 win-draw-loss record that saw Argentina finish in second, Croatia’s...
How to Watch Qatar vs. Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opener
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has arrived, with the global tournament set to begin in Qatar this weekend. Plenty of stars will be in action over the next month, including Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s everything you need to know about...
Ted Lasso Offers World Cup Encouragement to Team USA Players With Hometown Billboards
The most famous American soccer coach in world is offering words of motivation to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team members ahead of their first World Cup match in Qatar. Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis' title character from the hit Apple TV show about a U.S. football coach with little knowledge of soccer taking over an English Premier League team, wrote inspirational messages tailored for each player.
Which Players Have Scored the Most Goals in a Single World Cup?
Which players have scored the most goals in a single World Cup? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s one thing to score a significant number of goals within one’s career, or even one season. But it’s a totally different thing to score a lofty amount within one tournament – especially the FIFA World Cup.
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Beyond Germany, NFL Eyes Spain, France as Potential Hosts
The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena...
Novak Djokovic Set to Be Granted Visa to Play Australian Open
Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play in next year’s Australian Open despite his high-profile deportation in January. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Tuesday said it had confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister had overturned a potential three-year exclusion period for Djokovic. The Australian...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0