Southern California and UCLA’s pending moves to the Big Ten could give the league’s existing members the opportunity to expand their recruiting maps and pursue more West Coast prospects. It will take some time for these moves to have that kind of impact. “I think ultimately it’s probably going to be a little bit of a slow burn,” said Andy Frank, who oversees Penn State’s recruiting department as the Nittany Lions’ director of player personnel. The numbers bear that out.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO