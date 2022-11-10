ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

NBC Chicago

Justin Jefferson Makes Catch of the Year in Vikings' Wild Win Vs. Bills

Justin Jefferson makes catch of the year in Vikings’ wild win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are no words for Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver set records in his first two seasons and had the game – and catch – of his life in Buffalo on Sunday. He finished the afternoon with 10 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown, but he saved his best for the final drive of the regulation.
The Associated Press

USC, UCLA may cause Big Ten schools to expand recruiting map

Southern California and UCLA’s pending moves to the Big Ten could give the league’s existing members the opportunity to expand their recruiting maps and pursue more West Coast prospects. It will take some time for these moves to have that kind of impact. “I think ultimately it’s probably going to be a little bit of a slow burn,” said Andy Frank, who oversees Penn State’s recruiting department as the Nittany Lions’ director of player personnel. The numbers bear that out.
NBC Chicago

Trent Dilfer Suggests Bears Should Air Out the Ball With Fields

Trent Dilfer suggests Bears should air out the ball more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-NFL quarterback and football savant, Trent Dilfer, brought up a point Bears outsiders and pundits might start to ponder about the broader outlook of the team's offense. Should the Bears try throwing the ball...
NBC Chicago

NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand After Sunday's Week 10 Action

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 10 of the NFL season saw some statements, shakeups, and missed opportunities. Justin Fields dazzled once again, but the Bears puked all over themselves in a 31-30 collapse against the Detroit Lions. Elsewhere,...
