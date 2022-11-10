Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Falls, Leonard Fournette Throws Interception on Embarrassing Trick Play
Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the...
NFL to Honor John Madden by Starting Annual Thanksgiving Tradition
From awarding victory turkey legs to the star players to being the voice on the NFL’s biggest Thanksgiving Day games for years, John Madden was synonymous with the holiday he so adored. The NFL is making that a lasting tribute by honoring the late broadcaster by launching the “John...
Justin Jefferson Makes Catch of the Year in Vikings' Wild Win Vs. Bills
Justin Jefferson makes catch of the year in Vikings’ wild win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are no words for Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver set records in his first two seasons and had the game – and catch – of his life in Buffalo on Sunday. He finished the afternoon with 10 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown, but he saved his best for the final drive of the regulation.
Commanders HC Ron Rivera Gets Choked Up Discussing Late Mother in Postgame Speech
Ron Rivera gets choked up discussing late mother in postgame speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a win for Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders. Washington went into South Philadelphia under the bright lights of Monday Night Football and stunned the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team, taking down the NFC East rival Eagles 32-21.
Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick (ACL) files negligence suit over injury
Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick is suing the NFL, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and ESPN for
USC, UCLA may cause Big Ten schools to expand recruiting map
Southern California and UCLA’s pending moves to the Big Ten could give the league’s existing members the opportunity to expand their recruiting maps and pursue more West Coast prospects. It will take some time for these moves to have that kind of impact. “I think ultimately it’s probably going to be a little bit of a slow burn,” said Andy Frank, who oversees Penn State’s recruiting department as the Nittany Lions’ director of player personnel. The numbers bear that out.
Trent Dilfer Suggests Bears Should Air Out the Ball With Fields
Trent Dilfer suggests Bears should air out the ball more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-NFL quarterback and football savant, Trent Dilfer, brought up a point Bears outsiders and pundits might start to ponder about the broader outlook of the team's offense. Should the Bears try throwing the ball...
NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand After Sunday's Week 10 Action
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 10 of the NFL season saw some statements, shakeups, and missed opportunities. Justin Fields dazzled once again, but the Bears puked all over themselves in a 31-30 collapse against the Detroit Lions. Elsewhere,...
Suni Lee announces she will leave Auburn after this year to focus on the 2024 Olympics
Minnesota native Suni Lee has announced that she will be going for gold once again as she plans on leaving collegiate gymnastics, so she can focus on earning a shot to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
