WILX-TV
City of Lansing to distribute food to residents with drive-thru
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - City of Lansing residents in need of food, on a fixed income, or who have recently lost their job is welcome to participate in the drive-thru mobile food distribution. Along with the Greater Lansing Food Bank, the City of Lansing will hold a Drive-Thru Mobile Food...
WILX-TV
US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy Tuesday morning has caused crashes across Mid-Michigan. US-127 at the Trowbridge Road exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed at about 10 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing police were on the scene. The area was cleared...
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in fire at Paramount Coffee Company
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of North Larch Street and East Michigan Avenue has reopened following a small fire Monday morning. The first broke out just before 7 a.m. at Paramount Coffee Company. Employees were forced to evacuate the building. Authorities said the fire started from a coffee bean...
WILX-TV
City of Jackson and firefighters raise $16K for those impacted by muscular dystrophy
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson and Summit Jackson Firefighters presented the Muscular Dystrophy Association with a $16,000 check. Summit Jackson Firefighters Local 1306 raised the funds with several “Fill the Boot” fundraisers that kicked off this fall. They greeted drivers on the streets, asking them to donate to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s treatment and cure research.
WILX-TV
CATA to close Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Lot Link, Night Owl and Shopping Bus services will not operate on Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, all non-campus routes and services will end at their regularly scheduled times. MSU late-evening campus services on routes 30,...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Stockbridge Township motorcycle crash
STOCKBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 60-year-old man from Oakland County died after a motorcycle crash on M-52 Friday night. Authorities said the crash happened at the intersection of Dexter Trail and M-52 just before 6:30 p.m. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup truck was driving west on Dexter Trail and hit the motorcycle that was heading north on Stockbridge Road.
fox2detroit.com
Couple killed in Northville Township rollover crash
NORTHVILLE TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate...
Shelter in place lifted at Oakland University, officials say
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the shelter in place at Oakland University has been lifted.
thelivingstonpost.com
I-96 head-on crash kills 2 in Howell Township
On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at approximately 2:29 p.m., deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to EB I-96 east of Highland Road in Howell Township for a fatal motor vehicle crash. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation indicates that...
Michigan motorcyclist dead after collision with pickup truck in Stockbridge Township
The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries.
WILX-TV
Village of Elsie under boil water advisory
ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Elsie have been placed under a boil water advisory after a drop in water pressure could have resulted in contamination. According to authorities, residents should not drink water without boiling it for at least one minute first. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.
WILX-TV
Lansing’s Saddleback BBQ to help people in Ukraine
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saddleback BBQ in Lansing is raising money to buy an ambulance for civilians that have been injured during the war in Ukraine. The restaurant hopes to raise $10,000. This comes at a time when the war is sadly set to hit the nine-month mark soon with...
Driver killed in crash into tree off Pontiac Trail, Oakland Co. Sheriff's Office investigating
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash, early Monday morning in Lyon Township. Alcohol and drugs may have been a factor.
WILX-TV
Cyberattack forces public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All public schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will remain closed Tuesday due to a cyberattack. The schools were initially closed Monday. It is unknown how long the closure will last. The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is...
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy complete over 2,000 electric projects
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy will be finishing more than 2,000 electric projects by the end of this year. Their aim is to build a more reliable power grid to reduce power outages. “We have shortened the average length of power outages and reduced the number of customers impacted...
WILX-TV
Habitat for Humanity names Rep. Ben Frederick ‘Public Official of the Year’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State Representative Ben Frederick (R-Owosso) has been named Habitat for Humanity of Michigan’s Public Official of the Year. He accepted the award during Habitat’s annual banquet in October and dedicated the accomplishment to his parents Michael and Barbara. The recognition is particularly meaningful given...
WILX-TV
Former Hillsdale County Deputy pleads guilty to misconduct
BROWNSTOWN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - 46-year-old Todd Barkley of Brownstown Township pled guilty to one count of misconduct in office. In addition to Barkley’s prohibition from serving as law enforcement, he will be sentenced to three years of probation. “We hold our law enforcement officers to the highest level...
downriversundaytimes.com
Drunken driver falls asleep in roadway
TAYLOR — A 23-year-old Addison man was charged with his second drunken driving offense after a police officer found him slumped over the steering wheel of his car at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 7 in a traffic lane of eastbound Northline Road near Allen Road. The vehicle was in park,...
WILX-TV
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Our reasoning for the First Alert Weather Day Wednesday is the potential of a slippery morning commute. Being the first slippery morning commute of the season it traditionally sees an uptick in accidents. Plan on allowing a few extra minutes for your morning drive Wednesday.
Trailer fire guts home, displaces resident in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A trailer was gutted by flames and its resident left without a home after a Wednesday afternoon fire, officials said. At about 12:40 p.m. Nov. 9, the Napoleon Township Fire Department was sent to a reported structure fire in the 6000 block of Amberton Drive in Napoleon.
