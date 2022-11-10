ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - Residents in Elsie have been placed under a boil water advisory after a drop in water pressure could have resulted in contamination. According to authorities, residents should not drink water without boiling it for at least one minute first. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

ELSIE, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO