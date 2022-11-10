Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Forest Service to Resume Cleanup of Abandoned Mines
Forest Service to Resume Cleanup of Abandoned Mines. located in the historical Cherry Creek Mining District on the Verde Ranger District. The Forest Service will resume construction work associated with the clean-up of six abandoned mines located near Cherry, Arizona, on the Verde Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest, Yavapai County. The Black Hawk Mine, Golden Idol Mine, Black Hawk, Bunker Mine, Logan Mine, and Uncle Sam Mine once produced primarily gold and silver, but operations in the area appear to have ceased prior to the 1940s.
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO & SAR Volunteers Are Always Ready
YCSO DEPUTIES AND SAR VOLUNTEERS ALWAYS READY WITH SWIFT ACTION AND. On Friday, November 11, 2022, just after 4 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and 20 Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers responded to the area of Aerie Rd off Boynton Pass Rd in Sedona for the report of a missing 9-year-old boy. The child, his father, and two siblings were visiting from Flagstaff, trail biking in the area when the boy became separated from the group on the complex trail system between the Cockscomb and Cultural Park Trailhead.
theprescotttimes.com
Starting Now Street Crack Seal Work
Town of Prescott Valley to Continue Street Crack Seal Work. On Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday Nov. 11, and part of the following week, CBJ Contractors will be conducting crack seal work on Town streets in Granville. Afterward, contractors will continue crack seal work on various Town arterials. This work...
theprescotttimes.com
New Update of PVPD Traffic Enforcement
In 2021, the Prescott Valley Police Department saw an alarming 26% increase in crashes town-wide, with 48% increase in crashes on Glassford Hill Road alone. Thanks to the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the PVPD Traffic Unit began a speed enforcement project on January 1, 2022. Several different...
theprescotttimes.com
Multiple Traffic Stops on I-17 Lead to Several Arrested
Multiple Traffic Stops on I-17 Lead to Several Arrested-on Drug Charges and other Felonies. On November 10th, Cottonwood Officers were conducting interdiction operations in the area of I-17 between the Rimrock and Camp Verde exits. During this operation multiple traffic stops were conducted resulting in several arrests. One of the...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Fraud Suspect
On Saturday, October 8, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM, an unidentified female stole a purse from a victim in Prescott Valley which contained credit cards and identification. The female suspect then used that information to attempt to purchase gift cards at one location totaling nearly $500. She used the same information at a second location to purchase a gift card and other items totaling more than $500. At a third location, the female suspect then attempted to cash a check using the victim’s information.
Mohave Daily News
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
theprescotttimes.com
How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?
Yavapai College Foundation helps YC’s Master Chorale live that dream. If “practice” were still the answer to the age-old question, “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” then the talented voices of Yavapai College’s Master Chorale would have been there by now. But it’s...
theprescotttimes.com
1997 YC Men’s Soccer Team Earns NJCAA Hall Of Fame Honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Earlier this week, the NJCAA announced that the 1997 Yavapai College men’s soccer team is set to be inducted into the NJCAA Men’s Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022. Joining the historic YC squad is Triston Henry of Herkimer...
Comments / 0