YCSO DEPUTIES AND SAR VOLUNTEERS ALWAYS READY WITH SWIFT ACTION AND. On Friday, November 11, 2022, just after 4 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and 20 Search and Rescue (SAR) volunteers responded to the area of Aerie Rd off Boynton Pass Rd in Sedona for the report of a missing 9-year-old boy. The child, his father, and two siblings were visiting from Flagstaff, trail biking in the area when the boy became separated from the group on the complex trail system between the Cockscomb and Cultural Park Trailhead.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO