Five-Star Guard D.J. Wagner Commits to Kentucky

Five-star basketball recruit D.J. Wagner announced his commitment to Kentucky on Monday afternoon. The No. 1 ranked player in the Class of 2023, according to 247 Sports, chose between Kentucky and Louisville. He has family ties to both programs and was heavily recruited by both. Wagner’s father, Dajuan, was the...
