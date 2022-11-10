ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix

Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating

PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler

The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Man in critical condition after crashing his bike on South Mountain trail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his mountain bike while riding on a trail at South Mountain on Sunday night. Phoenix firefighters say the man’s wife noticed her husband didn’t come back from his evening bike ride and called 911. Crews were able to track the 50-year-old to the War Paint trail at South Mountain using his phone GPS.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man, woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are both in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash in north Phoenix on Sunday evening. Police say that just after 5 p.m. officers were called to a crash near Lone Mountain and Cave Creek roads. Officers and firefighters arrived and found a man and woman on the ground. The two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for Phoenix-area man not seen since weekend

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a metro Phoenix man who went missing days ago. Charles Cohen, 78, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday at home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert Sunday. They said they were told he was going to the gym, but his workout clothes were still at the home.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Evacuations lifted near Goodyear strip mall after gas leak scare

GOODYEAR, AZ — Evacuations have been lifted in the area of Estrella Parkway between Roosevelt and Fillmore streets. On Thursday, fire crews were called to the area due to a natural gas leak. Officials say they reported high readings of gas in a commercial complex. Multiple businesses had to...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Greyson F

Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed

A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

At least one dead in crash on Loop 101 in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Part of Loop 101 is back open in Glendale because of a deadly crash on Thursday. It happened on the westbound side near 67th Avenue around 4 p.m. The Department of Public Safety said the crash involved a utility truck, a semi-truck and two other cars. One person had to be rescued from one of the cars.
GLENDALE, AZ

