1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
At least two hurt in multi-vehicle crash at US 60 and Gilbert Road
At least two people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning near US 60 and Gilbert Road in Mesa.
Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating
PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
Family of crash victim seeks $25M from Chandler
The family of a 26-year-old father of three has filed claim for $25 million against the City of Chandler and others in the wake of his of his death. It is among a handful of claims filed against the city in October. Brandon Yazzie was driving his motorcycle on the...
Man in critical condition after crashing his bike on South Mountain trail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he crashed his mountain bike while riding on a trail at South Mountain on Sunday night. Phoenix firefighters say the man’s wife noticed her husband didn’t come back from his evening bike ride and called 911. Crews were able to track the 50-year-old to the War Paint trail at South Mountain using his phone GPS.
Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
Man, woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are both in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash in north Phoenix on Sunday evening. Police say that just after 5 p.m. officers were called to a crash near Lone Mountain and Cave Creek roads. Officers and firefighters arrived and found a man and woman on the ground. The two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.
MVD adds changes to driving test to make new drivers more confident and well-rounded
A determined Scottsdale high school student stands proudly next to his very anxious mom. "I'm feeling good," said 17-year-old Robert Clarkson. "I'm the nervous parent about this," said his mother, Laura. "I am. I am. But I think he is ready." Operation Safe Roads caught up with the Clarkson family...
Rideshare passenger dies after crash with DPS trooper near Guadalupe
PHOENIX — The passenger in a rideshare car is dead after a crash with a DPS trooper on I-10 just after midnight on Sunday morning. Captain Alan Haywood with the Department of Public Safety said that authorities responded to reports of a car fire near I-10 and Guadalupe Road in Guadalupe.
Man dead after being shot by Goodyear police officer
At about 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a home at Golf Club Drive and Desert Sage, near Estrella Parkway and Westar Drive, for reports of a man stabbing himself with a knife.
Calls for help soar in Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — On the first day of November, 12News was interviewing Bill Morlan about a fire near his shop in downtown Phoenix. But a few minutes into the interview, he had to stop and call 911. A man waving a metal rod walked into his parking lot, talking to...
Newborn found dead in street near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street
A newborn was found dead on a central Phoenix street early Saturday morning near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
1 dead, 2 transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person has died, and two were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix Thursday evening. The Arizona DPS said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Loop 101 at 67th Avenue. Officials said the crash involved four vehicles, a utility truck,...
Silver Alert issued for Phoenix-area man not seen since weekend
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued for a metro Phoenix man who went missing days ago. Charles Cohen, 78, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday at home in the area of Cave Creek and School House roads. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert Sunday. They said they were told he was going to the gym, but his workout clothes were still at the home.
Evacuations lifted near Goodyear strip mall after gas leak scare
GOODYEAR, AZ — Evacuations have been lifted in the area of Estrella Parkway between Roosevelt and Fillmore streets. On Thursday, fire crews were called to the area due to a natural gas leak. Officials say they reported high readings of gas in a commercial complex. Multiple businesses had to...
Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed
A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
'It's utterly horrific': Neighbors react to dead fetus found near homeless encampment in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police are searching for information on a fetus that was found dead in an area known as "The Zone," Phoenix's largest homeless encampment. Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, a caller reported that there was a child in the roadway near 11th Avenue and Madison Street, a police spokesperson said.
