Dunkin’ offers free donuts for Veterans Day
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Dunkin' will be offering all veterans and active-duty military a small thanks for their service on Veterans' Day. Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut of their choice at participating Dunkin' shops in the Capital Region.
One donut is available per guest, no ID or separate purchase is necessary. The offer is available in-store only. Visit your local Dunkin' for a free donut!
