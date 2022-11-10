ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Dunkin’ offers free donuts for Veterans Day

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOXTp_0j67xdml00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Dunkin’ will be offering all veterans and active-duty military a small thanks for their service on Veterans’ Day. Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut of their choice at participating Dunkin’ shops in the Capital Region.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

One donut is available per guest, no ID or separate purchase is necessary. The offer is available in-store only. Visit your local Dunkin’ for a free donut!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gloversville code blue shelter opening Monday

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With freezing weather sweeping across the Capital Region, the City of Gloversville is opening their code blue shelter for the first time of the season Monday evening. The site, at the city’s former VFW, will remain open from now through April. With a bit of early season snow on the ground […]
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: The Olde Mercantile

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City. The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other goods. More than 20 different local […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Free COVID test kits at Glens Falls City Hall

As of Tuesday, the city of Glens Falls is offering a limited number of free COVID-19 test kits at City Hall. Test kits can be picked up in person at City Hall by anyone not currently exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.
Q 105.7

This Isn’t a Turkey, It’s Bread Made In Colonie

When it comes to Thanksgiving we have the traditional turkey dinner while some homes enjoy serving a roast or a ham and in some Italian homes you will find manicotti or lasagna but how many homes will have a loaf of 'Turkey Bread'?. The. in Colonie is one of the...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy