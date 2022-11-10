Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWCH.com
Light snow blankets parts of Kansas, moisture encourages farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Traffic for the evening commute rolled along smoothly overall in the Wichita area as heavier snowfall was primarily off to the west, the south and the east. The first taste of winter continued with overnight temperature in Wichita dipping into the lower 20s. As of...
kfdi.com
Wichita breaks daily snowfall record
The Wichita area did not see much snow Monday, but it was enough to break the daily snowfall record for November 14. In Wichita, the National Weather Service recorded 4-tenths of an inch of accumulation, beating the old record of 3-tenths, set back in 1929. Russell ended up setting a...
classiccountry1070.com
Rain and snow mix expected in Wichita area
A winter weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to south central Kansas for Monday, with snow expected across western areas of the state. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sedgwick County and the surrounding counties, extending into western and central areas of the state. It will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
KAKE TV
Winter system brings accumulating snow to KAKEland
The snow started early Monday morning across Southwest Kansas. By 5AM, blowing snow was visible on our Garden City Co-op Camera. The snow will gradually slide east through the day Monday. The snow is expected to reach North Central Kansas by late morning and South Central Kansas during the early to mid afternoon.
Wichita-area first responders busy early Monday
Early morning house fires kept first responders busy Monday. Around 1:15 a.m. firefighters were called to the 1000 block of S. Lulu. They found “heavy fire showing” from a residence. No injuries were reported.
3 pets killed in house fire south of downtown Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department said three pets were killed in a house fire Monday south of downtown.
A store with a two-decade presence in downtown Wichita is moving to the east side
A Wichita store that has been downtown for two decades is making a move to the east side this week.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wichita, KS
Wichita is a vibrant city in Sedgwick County, Kansas, renowned for its rich local arts scene and numerous noteworthy attractions. Also dubbed the "Air Capital of the World," Wichita became the nation's center for aircraft manufacturing in the mid-1920s. In addition, it's the birthplace of two iconic fast-food brands, White...
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
kfdi.com
Boil water advisories lifted for Maize, Butler County district
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has lifted a boil water advisory for the water system in Maize. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the city’s water system caused by electrical interruption and mechanical failure. Testing found that there was no evidence of bacteriological contamination, and all conditions that put the system at risk have been resolved.
KVOE
WEATHER: Winter weather advisory issued for Chase County on Monday
The chance of light accumulating snowfall west and southwest of Emporia on Monday has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory. The advisory is for Chase County from 9 am to 6 pm Monday. Up to two inches of snow is expected. Snow is expected to...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pattern stays cool, eyeing chance for rain/snow mix
Our chilly stint continues this weekend as temperatures stay well below our average for this time of year. Saturday morning lows dropped to the single digits to the northwest, with feels-like temperatures below zero at times. Expect highs to be a few degrees warmer today with a mix of 40s...
Update: Large fire that burned 30+ acres in Harvey County is now under control
Fire units from around the state are currently heading to assist Harvey County in a fire that is burning over 30 acres.
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
WIBW
Teen, child sent to hospital after head-on collision in South Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager and a child were both sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in South Wichita. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:35 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of 3700 S. Seneca Rd. - just south of I-235 - with reports of an injury crash.
wichitabyeb.com
The next stop on the Taste of Wichita: Doma
Junior League of Wichita’s Taste of Wichita is still going on until November 13. For our next stop, we visited Doma. From November 4 to 13, diners can experience different restaurants around Wichita with meals at a set price of $15 or $30. Selfishly, I wanted to go there to do a Dining by the Alphabet visit with my daughter and also introduce my extended family to one of my favorite restaurants.
KWCH.com
Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said 20-year-old Christian Evans and 18-year-old Emily Stein were attempting to change a tire before being struck and killed on the ramp connecting northbound I-135 and K-96 east Thursday evening. Christian’s wife, Ashley Evans, said she’s still in shock after learning...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid temps linger, rain/snow chance early next week
The cold is here to stay! Our weather behaves like a pendulum, swinging one way or the other. This time it is the colder direction. Temperatures are below average for our daytime highs and overnight lows. This will not change over the weekend nor next week. Overnight temperatures drop into...
Power outage scheduled for Mulvane
A power out has been scheduled for the City of Mulvane.
Comments / 0