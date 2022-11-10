Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man to donate 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches to Prisma Children’s Hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health Children’s Hospital is receiving a donation of 500 Chick-fil-A sandwiches from a good samaritan. Gable Burnett is using all of his accumulated Chick-fil-A app points to provide the free meals to patients and staff on Nov. 18. Inspired by Burnett’s action, Chick-fil-A on...
abccolumbia.com
Health & Wellness help from LIGHT Family Wellness practice
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One primary care practice stopped by Good Morning Columbia to promote health and wellness for you and your family. Curtis spoke with Physician Dr. Crystal Maxwell, Founder & CEO of LIGHT Family Wellness practice about how her business offers help for physical and mental issues like diabetes, anxiety, depression among others.
abccolumbia.com
AG: SC is part of $3.1 billion-dollar settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Attorney General Alan Wilson says he has reached a settlement with retail giant Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis. According to the lawsuit the store failed to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids in its stores. Officials with the...
WIS-TV
Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
wach.com
Columbia resident pushing for uniform tracking device, alert system for vulnerable adults
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- A Columbia resident is fighting for a better way to find missing and vulnerable adults by proposing a tracking device system, taking the plea before state lawmakers ahead of the legislative session in January. “I know my mom wore that before she passed away, and...
Hundreds receive free health screenings, Black Panther tickets at Columbia Health Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of people received free health screenings Saturday as part of the 16th-annual Meeting Place Church of Greater Columbia Health Fair. Participants were screened for illnesses like diabetes and artery conditions. They were also able to receive vaccinations, including flu shots. Karen Johnson was among those...
wach.com
'Disheartening': Long-time patrons react to weekend shooting at Columbia Place Mall
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Some people in Columbia say they’re worried about the future of their children, and their neighbors after a shooting at Columbia Place Mall over the weekend. “It’s disheartening to see. I never thought in the years that I’ve been here that I would see...
WLTX.com
Is another snowy winter on the way?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The month of November was off to a warm start and warm might honestly be an understatement, we were breaking records here in Columbia. The period of November 1st through the 12th was the hottest temperature ever recorded with an average temperature of 67.5 degrees. That takes into account our low and high temperatures. Of course this week a much different story, our temperatures have fallen drastically and that average temperature will be around 10, maybe even 15 degrees colder than what we have seen the last few weeks. With it feeling like winter, we are actually getting closer to the start of meteorological winter, that’s on December 1st, but can we expect this cold weather to last into the winter months?
abccolumbia.com
SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022. Harvest Hope is asking the public to kindly donate...
WIS-TV
Former Walmart location on Bush River Rd sold to computer company
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Walmart location on Bush River Road is being sold to a new company for warehousing. Representatives for Bunrootis LLC said the 203,819 square-foot building is being sold to Executive Personal Computers. The company Colliers represented Bunrootis in the sale. Bunrootis is an investment and...
abccolumbia.com
Road blocked as West Columbia Police respond to barricaded subject
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in West Columbia say they have blocked off Westgate Dr. to investigate a person barricaded in a home. Investigators say they believe it is an isolated incident and are asking people to avoid the area. This is a developing situation.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cold and wet conditions for Tuesday with sunshine returning Wednesday.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A COLD RAIN expected today with highs in the low 50s and an 80% chance of rain. The rain will end by early Wednesday morning, and clearing is expected. The remainder of the week will feature highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. FIRST...
wach.com
DHEC: Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County, no known exposures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Millwood Avenue and Princeton Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. This is an ongoing investigation. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time.
abccolumbia.com
SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
Sumter residents asked for feedback on what the city should use federal funding for
SUMTER, S.C. — The Community Development Block Grant aims to improve neighborhoods and make Sumter more livable. The city has received this federal funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development every year since 1994. Currently, Sumter is taking suggestions from residents for what to do...
abccolumbia.com
Pillsbury unveils new interactive holiday sweater
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—It’s now sweater weather, and ugly holiday sweater events will be coming up soon. Pillsbury has the perfect sweater for you, starring it’s famous Doughboy. It has the Doughboy on the front, and if you press his stomach, he says his iconic “Hoo Hoo!”
abccolumbia.com
Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
WIS-TV
RCSD responds to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say the scene is now secure and residents can go back to shopping. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall. Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area at this time. Multiple agencies are responding...
live5news.com
Deputies: Scene secured after shots fired call at Columbia mall
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Richland County deputies say people can return to shopping after they responded to reports of shots fired at a mall. The sheriff’s office says multiple agencies were called to Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road. No injuries were reported, and the scene was secured...
Comments / 0