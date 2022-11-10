ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Health & Wellness help from LIGHT Family Wellness practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One primary care practice stopped by Good Morning Columbia to promote health and wellness for you and your family. Curtis spoke with Physician Dr. Crystal Maxwell, Founder & CEO of LIGHT Family Wellness practice about how her business offers help for physical and mental issues like diabetes, anxiety, depression among others.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia’s rapid shelter homes 40% occupied after two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s rapid shelter is two weeks old and already housing the chronically unhoused. Columbia Director of Homeless Services Kameisha Heppard confirmed to WIS on Monday a total of 20 out of the 50 rapid shelter homes are occupied, representing 40 percent occupancy. The homes are...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Is another snowy winter on the way?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The month of November was off to a warm start and warm might honestly be an understatement, we were breaking records here in Columbia. The period of November 1st through the 12th was the hottest temperature ever recorded with an average temperature of 67.5 degrees. That takes into account our low and high temperatures. Of course this week a much different story, our temperatures have fallen drastically and that average temperature will be around 10, maybe even 15 degrees colder than what we have seen the last few weeks. With it feeling like winter, we are actually getting closer to the start of meteorological winter, that’s on December 1st, but can we expect this cold weather to last into the winter months?
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Former Walmart location on Bush River Rd sold to computer company

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Walmart location on Bush River Road is being sold to a new company for warehousing. Representatives for Bunrootis LLC said the 203,819 square-foot building is being sold to Executive Personal Computers. The company Colliers represented Bunrootis in the sale. Bunrootis is an investment and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

DHEC: Rabid bat confirmed in Richland County, no known exposures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a bat found near Millwood Avenue and Princeton Street in Columbia, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. This is an ongoing investigation. No people or pets are known to have been exposed at this time.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pillsbury unveils new interactive holiday sweater

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—It’s now sweater weather, and ugly holiday sweater events will be coming up soon. Pillsbury has the perfect sweater for you, starring it’s famous Doughboy. It has the Doughboy on the front, and if you press his stomach, he says his iconic “Hoo Hoo!”
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD responds to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say the scene is now secure and residents can go back to shopping. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall. Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area at this time. Multiple agencies are responding...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Scene secured after shots fired call at Columbia mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Richland County deputies say people can return to shopping after they responded to reports of shots fired at a mall. The sheriff’s office says multiple agencies were called to Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road. No injuries were reported, and the scene was secured...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy