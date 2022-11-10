Why Isiah Thomas wants Michael Jordan to apologize: Hall of Famer rekindles beef with comments about 'The Last Dance'

There are few things that NBA fans love more than a good ol' fashion re-draft and the 2019 NBA Draft class has one of the best debates in history between the top two picks. In the first year of the NBA's new lottery odds — which flattened the chances of the team with the worst record in the league landing the No. 1 overall pick in an attempt to prevent tanking — the Pelicans, who had a slim six (!) percent chance to land the top pick won what was then considered the Zion Williamson sweepstakes.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO