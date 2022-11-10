Why Isiah Thomas wants Michael Jordan to apologize: Hall of Famer rekindles beef with comments about 'The Last Dance'

Read full article on original website
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
VVSD Job Fair on 11/16Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Sporting News
Revisiting Zion Williamson vs. Ja Morant draft debate: Did Pelicans get 2019 No. 1 pick right?
There are few things that NBA fans love more than a good ol' fashion re-draft and the 2019 NBA Draft class has one of the best debates in history between the top two picks. In the first year of the NBA's new lottery odds — which flattened the chances of the team with the worst record in the league landing the No. 1 overall pick in an attempt to prevent tanking — the Pelicans, who had a slim six (!) percent chance to land the top pick won what was then considered the Zion Williamson sweepstakes.
Sporting News
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? Pelicans vs. Grizzlies start time, TV channel and live stream for Tuesday NBA game
Tuesday's matchup between the Pelicans and Grizzlies will provide an opportunity to see two of the NBA's best young players go head-to-head. Unfortunately, only one of them might play. While Ja Morant is expected to return to the lineup after missing a game with a sore ankle, Zion Williamson's status...
Sporting News
Kevin Durant, Ja Morant stunned by Jayson Tatum's bizarre technical foul during Celtics vs. Thunder game
Laughable. Questionable. Non-sensical. Head-scratching. All of these words can describe what happened during the Boston Celtics' game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder in which Jayson Tatum received a technical foul. During the second quarter, Tatum committed a foul on Aleksej Pokusevski, clapping his hands in frustration afterward, that was seemingly...
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving trade rumors: Why Lakers should (and shouldn't) pursue deal for LeBron James' former teammate
The Lakers have been making headlines this season for all the wrong reasons. Through the first 12 games of the 2022-23 season, Los Angeles owns the second-worst record in the NBA (2-10). It has quickly become clear that the Lakers do not have enough top-end talent to compete with the elite teams in the Western Conference.
Sporting News
Yes, Joel Embiid's stats are insane but wait until you see how 76ers center compares to Wilt Chamberlain
If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? Similarly, if Wilt Chamberlain blocked a bunch of shots and nobody was around to record them, did they actually happen?. Such are the questions asked on the heels of Joel...
Sporting News
Celtics vs. Thunder score, result: Marcus Smart's dazzling second-half sparks Boston to seventh-straight win
The Boston Celtics emerged from a tight battle on their home floor against the Oklahoma City Thunder, to secure a 126-122 win. Trailing for most of the night, they found their rhythm in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Thunder 37-26 to extend their win streak to seven games. After a...
Sporting News
Josh Giddey joins Wilt Chamberlain in the record books with historic night at Madison Square Garden
Josh Giddey is turning Madison Square Garden into his favourite playground. The Aussie turned in his best performance of the season under the bright lights in New York, recording his second triple-double at the Garden in as many games. Giddey lit up the Knicks for a season-high 24 points, 12...
