ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Why Isiah Thomas wants Michael Jordan to apologize: Hall of Famer rekindles beef with comments about 'The Last Dance'

By Jordan Greer
Sporting News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Revisiting Zion Williamson vs. Ja Morant draft debate: Did Pelicans get 2019 No. 1 pick right?

There are few things that NBA fans love more than a good ol' fashion re-draft and the 2019 NBA Draft class has one of the best debates in history between the top two picks. In the first year of the NBA's new lottery odds — which flattened the chances of the team with the worst record in the league landing the No. 1 overall pick in an attempt to prevent tanking — the Pelicans, who had a slim six (!) percent chance to land the top pick won what was then considered the Zion Williamson sweepstakes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sporting News

Kevin Durant, Ja Morant stunned by Jayson Tatum's bizarre technical foul during Celtics vs. Thunder game

Laughable. Questionable. Non-sensical. Head-scratching. All of these words can describe what happened during the Boston Celtics' game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder in which Jayson Tatum received a technical foul. During the second quarter, Tatum committed a foul on Aleksej Pokusevski, clapping his hands in frustration afterward, that was seemingly...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy