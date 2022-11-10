ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Demons can’t dig out of first-half hole, fall to No. 25 Southeastern

United States veterans are being honored across the country today for Veterans Day. Lizzie Felter to represent District 4 on Alexandria City Council. After this week’s election, Alexandria will have a couple of new faces on the City Council. One of them is Lizzie Felter, who won the race to represent District 4.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Girls on the Run

Demons can’t dig out of first-half hole, fall to No. 25 Southeastern. The Northwestern State football team built its best Southland Conference start in three-plus decades in part by winning the third-down battle, slowing opposing offenses. Updated: 4 hours ago. Tioga Archery Champs. City of Alexandria honors veterans. Updated:...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Many worried that turkey shortage may change Thanksgiving plans

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With Thanksgiving at the end of the month, and a current turkey shortage, many are worried whether they will be able to carve a turkey this Thanksgiving. So how much more can you expect to pay when you head to the store? The U.S. Department of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Christmas and Holiday Event Blog for Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are working to bring you a list of all of the local Christmas and Holiday-themed events happening around Cenla!. Check back for more updates as we add to our list. If you have an event that you’d like us to add, please email news@kalb.com with the day, time and details.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Tioga High School celebrates archery state title

TIOGA La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Tioga community celebrated the Tioga High School archery team winning the 2022 state championship. Complete with vendors and a car show the community helped recognize the 26 young archers who were able to take first place at the 2022 Archery in Louisiana Schools State Bullseye Tournament.
TIOGA, LA
kalb.com

Missing teen found; safe

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: William Caden Elkins has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, William Caden Elkins. William is described as a 16-year-old male, about 5′10″ and weighs about 125 lbs. He left his residence on November...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Late push leads Demons to upset of No. 15 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas. (KALB) -The 16th lead change Monday night was the sweetest for the Northwestern State men’s basketball team. DeMarcus Sharp’s turnaround jumper with 1:14 stood as the ultimate go-ahead bucket for the Demons as they collected the second top-25 victory in program history with a 64-63 win at No. 15 TCU inside Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
FORT WORTH, TX
kalb.com

Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
OAKDALE, LA

