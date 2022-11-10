Read full article on original website
Demons can’t dig out of first-half hole, fall to No. 25 Southeastern
United States veterans are being honored across the country today for Veterans Day. Lizzie Felter to represent District 4 on Alexandria City Council. After this week's election, Alexandria will have a couple of new faces on the City Council. One of them is Lizzie Felter, who won the race to represent District 4.
Leesville's Carter Causey one handed grab wins "Cool" plays of the week
Video of alleged rape of RPSO informant admitted as evidence ahead of trial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Just one day before jury selection begins in the trial of Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria,...
Bowling tournament in Alexandria raises money for veteran support programs
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, Nov. 13, the Four Seasons Bowling Center in Alexandria hosted its annual Bowling for Veterans bowling tournament. Four Seasons has hosted the tournament for over a decade, with the proceeds going toward veterans’ support programs. “We are honoring the veterans, and we are...
Alexandria’s Glass Act Recycling has grown into Cenla’s premier glass recycling facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In just over a year, Annie Collins has grown her grassroots glass recycling project that started in her daughter’s garage into Central Louisiana’s premier glass recycling facility. Now, Glass Act Recycling has moved out of the garage into a large warehouse, collecting around 4...
Girls on the Run
Demons can't dig out of first-half hole, fall to No. 25 Southeastern. The Northwestern State football team built its best Southland Conference start in three-plus decades in part by winning the third-down battle, slowing opposing offenses. Updated: 4 hours ago. Tioga Archery Champs. City of Alexandria honors veterans.
Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
Many worried that turkey shortage may change Thanksgiving plans
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With Thanksgiving at the end of the month, and a current turkey shortage, many are worried whether they will be able to carve a turkey this Thanksgiving. So how much more can you expect to pay when you head to the store? The U.S. Department of...
Christmas and Holiday Event Blog for Cenla
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are working to bring you a list of all of the local Christmas and Holiday-themed events happening around Cenla!. Check back for more updates as we add to our list. If you have an event that you’d like us to add, please email news@kalb.com with the day, time and details.
Tioga High School celebrates archery state title
TIOGA La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Tioga community celebrated the Tioga High School archery team winning the 2022 state championship. Complete with vendors and a car show the community helped recognize the 26 young archers who were able to take first place at the 2022 Archery in Louisiana Schools State Bullseye Tournament.
Witnesses called in trial of man accused of setting off MacArthur Drive explosion
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Government witnesses are being called for day two of the Daniel Aikens trial in the federal courthouse in Alexandria. Aikens was arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive. He pleaded “not guilty” in October to a series of charges...
Missing teen found; safe
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: William Caden Elkins has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, William Caden Elkins. William is described as a 16-year-old male, about 5′10″ and weighs about 125 lbs. He left his residence on November...
Late push leads Demons to upset of No. 15 TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas. (KALB) -The 16th lead change Monday night was the sweetest for the Northwestern State men’s basketball team. DeMarcus Sharp’s turnaround jumper with 1:14 stood as the ultimate go-ahead bucket for the Demons as they collected the second top-25 victory in program history with a 64-63 win at No. 15 TCU inside Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate that was being transported from the 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3, attempted to escape by jumping from the third floor of the parking garage Monday morning around 11:38 a.m.
Gym employee pleads guilty to obscenity for putting cameras in bathroom
Video of alleged rape of RPSO informant admitted as evidence ahead of trial. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Just one day before jury selection begins in the trial of Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria,...
Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Raymond Laborde Correctional Center employee accused of unprofessional relationship with inmate
COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A Raymond Laborde Correctional Center correctional officer has been booked for allegedly having an unprofessional relationship with an inmate. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections said that during questioning, Christy Edwards, 30 of Mansura, admitted to having sexual conversations with an inmate through email.
Suspect arrested for murder, attempted murder following shooting on Enterprise Road
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested for second degree murder and attempted murder, following a shooting that happened Sunday, November 13. News Channel 5 learned that this was a domestic incident. According to the Alexandria Police Department, multiple gunshots were fired at an apartment complex in...
