Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Report Reveals Why They Scrapped Plans for Harry Potter Sequel Films
Warner Bros. can't seem to get enough Harry Potter. Years after they finished the final adaptation of the series' books, WB is still making prequels set in the world of Fantastic Beasts, there's a TV show in the works, and they put a ton of money into that big cast reunion on HBO Max. So, it should be no surprise to anyone that the studio entertained the notion of adapting Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to the screen. The script, which was written for the stage, tells an untold story from the Wizarding World, but also features key characters from the original novels -- something Fantastic Beasts mostly does not have.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Says DC Fans Will Be "Very Excited" Amid Lobo Rumors With James Gunn
A cursory glance at any social media platform at any given time will yield plenty of comic book movie rumors. Recently, however, there's not one single rumor dominating chatter as much as the idea Jason Momoa could be playing Lobo in DC Studios' new cinematic world. New DC Studios head James Gunn signed up for Mastodon earlier this month, and his first post on the budding social media platform was a comic cover of Lobo, a character the Aquaman star has long wanted to play.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Says Strategy Is to "Drive the Hell Out of DC"
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav says that the company is poised to "drive the hell out of DC." In a new conversation with RBC, the executive is beyond excited for the future of the brand. A lot of things have changed for their outfit in the last few months. James Gunn and Peter Safran have been made co-heads of DC Films. Under their stewardship, Zaslav expects a new run of theatrical competitiveness. Under their new guidance, big name players like Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman and The Flash are a huge priority for the company. Zaslav has said as much in all his public comments to investors. Basically, expect to see the brand hit the ground running in 2023 with The Flash. Which, the CEO has been an especially large cheerleader for despite the legal situations surrounding the film's star. Check out what he had to say right here.
ComicBook
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Comments on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Box Office Success
It should come as no surprise to hear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a massive hit at the box office in its opening weekend, following in the footsteps of its record-breaking predecessor. Wakanda Forever earned $180 million North America this weekend, making it the second-highest grossing film of the year (behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and delivering the biggest domestic opening in November history. To make things even more impressive, the film took in a global haul of $330 million in its first few days. Everyone is celebrating the theatrical achievement, including Dwayne Johnson, who just had his own superhero movie debut in theaters recently.
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
ComicBook
John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89
Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔 Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
ComicBook
Disney+ Re-Edits Splash Mermaid Nudity in Tom Hanks Movie
Disney+ has decided to remove the edits to the 1984 movie Splash. In the Tom Hanks movie, he falls in love with a mermaid and there's a brief moment where her bare backside was visible. Back near the launch of the streaming service, Disney opted to digitally alter her hair length to cover it up. A lot of viewers were disappointed in the decision as you can see more graphic things on broadcast TV in multiple cases. Well, now they've had a change of heart according to CBR. Originally, the decision was made at the beginning of a news cycle where certain sectors of the Internet were criticizing the company for putting content warnings on old episodes of The Muppet Show and Song of the South. While basically harmless, a little commentary poured in from Twitter and Facebook and we were off to the races. Another content warning ahead of Gone With the Wind also put those outlets into a tizzy. But, now there's mermaid butt for everyone.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: How Namor Could be the Key to Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters last weekend with the eagerly anticipated sequel to Black Panther not only answering the question of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would deal with the heartbreaking loss of Chadwick Boseman but also bringing to a close the MCU's Phase 4. The film ultimately closed some doors and used its story to lay the groundwork for many others, including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Not much is currently known about that film, which is scheduled to arrive on July 26th, 2024, and while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offered one particular moment that could certainly set up for at least part of the Thunderbolts story, there's another element of the film that may offer an opportunity to even further expand the MCU all while providing an action-packed adventure for the team that Red Guardian actor David. Harbour has described as "losers": Namor.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Breaks Record With Opening Weekend Box Office Total
Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to a record-breaking start at the box office. After posting the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, $84 million, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will set a new record for November opening weekends, earning $180 million in its first few days in theaters, easily surpassing the $158 million earned by the previous record-holder The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Critics and fans alike have praised Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU."
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals Sisko's Return
Capt. Benjamin Sisko, the former commander of the Deep Space 9 space station in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has returned to the Star Trek universe. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans will likely remember how Sisko's story ended in the series finale, "What We Leave Behind." After defeating Dukat and the Pah-wraiths, the Prophets welcomed "the Sisko" into the Celestial Temple within the Bajoran wormhole. However, before Sisko left linear existence behind, he promised his son, Jake, that he would return.
Angela Bassett's Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has Fans Demanding She Receive Her Long-Overdue Oscar
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
ComicBook
Emma Roberts in Space Cadet First Look Released by Prime Video
While Emma Roberts fans might be most looking forward to seeing her jump into the world of big-budget blockbusters with the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, that's not the only project she has on the horizon, as she'll also be starring in the Prime Video romantic comedy Space Cadet, which has just released its first photo. This is only the latest rom-com on Roberts' resume, having also recently starred in Netflix's Holidate and this year's About Fate. Space Cadet doesn't currently have a release date and is expected to be debuting exclusively on Prime Video.
27 Things Peyton List Shared About Her New Movie "The Friendship Game," Filming "Cobra Kai," And More
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
ComicBook
New Marvel Legends 5-Pack Is Loaded With Obscure X-Men Characters
Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for a X-Men 60th anniversary Marvel Legends 5-pack with some villainous characters that even die-hard Marvel Comics fans might need to look up in a Google search. First unveiled at the recent Pulse Con 2022 and MCM London Comic Con events, the figures in the box set include Random, Stryfe, Vertigo, Reaver Pretty Boy and Zero. A strange combination for sure, and we expect that many collectors will buy it for a couple of figures and sell off the rest. That said, the set is not an exclusive release, and can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) and here on Amazon for $124.99 with a release date set for April / June 2023.
ComicBook
Kathryn Hahn Quotes Game of Thrones to Avoid Agatha: Coven of Chaos Spoiler
Kathryn Hahn is pulling out quotes from Game of Thrones in order to keep the secrets of Agatha: Coven of Chaos under wraps. The popular Agatha actress is part of the all-star cast of director Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story. The much-anticipated sequel to 2019's Knives Out is getting a limited theatrical release alongside a premiere on Netflix, so the world premiere was the perfect place for outlets to speak to Hahn and her many costars. Of course, some Marvel questions also made their way to the red carpet, where Hahn quoted a classic Game of Thrones line to keep her lips sealed on all things Agatha: Coven of Chaos.
ComicBook
Man of Steel Star Makes Surprise Appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and it's definitely a hit. Wakanda Forever is doing pretty well critically with a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 84% and an A CinemaScore. The film shows fans what will happen to the mantle of Black Panther after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to a major character from the comics, with Namor the Submariner making his first appearance in a live-action film. Not only that, but the sequel is also loaded with some interesting cameos, like one DC Studios actor. One Man of Steel Star appears briefly in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and you'll be surprised to find out who. Tread lightly if you haven't seen the film because there are spoilers ahead.
ComicBook
Magic Mike's Last Dance Trailer Officially Released
Magic Mike is gearing up for one final ride and it's hitting the big screen next year. Channing Tatum is returning to play his beloved stripper in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which will round out the Magic Mike trilogy. The film was initially planned as a streaming exclusive for HBO Max, but has since been reworked for a theatrical release. We may still be a few months from said release, but fans will be getting a big glimpse of footage from the new movie this week.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Showrunner on Lydia's Fate
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. Love bites, especially for Lydia (Cassady McClincy). In Sunday's "Family," Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia, and her new boyfriend Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) Whisperer their way through a walker herd with Luke (Dan Fogler) and Jules (Alex Sgambati), who may be Oceanside's only survivors. Still rattled by their encounter with the "climber" strain of variant walkers, Aaron's group gets caught in the herd when Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) calls in a "B-17": a false flag for the military to shepherd the swarm towards the city and put the Commonwealth on lockdown.
ComicBook
Babylon 5 Creator Offers Update on The CW Reboot
Back in 2021, The CW announced that a reboot of Babylon 5 was in the works for the network. But that was then, before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and before the sale of The CW to the Nexstar Media Group. In the two years since the initial announcement of the "from-the-ground-up reboot" of the fan-favorite 1990s sci-fi series, a lot has changed. Earlier this year, series creator J. Michael Straczynski even called on fans for help in trying to get the reboot made. Now, Straczynski is offering another update on things and reminding fans that when news finally comes about the reboot, it will come to him first.
ComicBook
Jamie Lee Curtis Confirms Her Commitment to Freaky Friday Sequel With Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan says she and Jamie Lee Curtis would be down for Freaky Friday if the opportunity came available. Curtis says that its absolutely something they would like to do but it isn't their movie. The actress was on the red carpet with Variety last night for Knives Out's sequel, Glass Onion. But, you knew the press couldn't let her go without asking about some old favorites. Lohan has heard her co-star's pitch for a Freaky Friday sequel and is digging the idea. In fact, she revealed that Curtis had emailed her while she was on set for this Holiday movie. Despite their apparent excitement for the project, Disney hasn't announced it yet. So, fans might have to will this one into being like they did for Hocus Pocus' follow-up this year. Fallon also joked about a Mean Girls sequel, but there hasn't been much movement on that front either. You can check out how Curtis responded to all that chatter down below.
Comments / 0