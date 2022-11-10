Read full article on original website
Denise Knuth
4d ago
I am so very sorry for your loss. What a wonderful musician your husband was. ❤️ RIP and may God be with you and your family in this sad time . I loved Alabama 😍 ♥️ ❤️
Anna Westall
4d ago
Country music lost another one of the greats, but why put a pic of a lady who has NOTHING to do with Alabama and died years ago?
Lexi Grace
4d ago
rip and may God bless 🙏🙏 condolences to his family and friends 🙏🙏 he was a great musician....
Alabama’s Jeff Cook Dead at 73
Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. The guitarist and vocalist for the Country Music Hall of Fame group died on Monday (Nov. 7) at age 73. Cook died at his home in Destin, Fla., with family by his side, according to a note from his publicity team. For a decade he'd battled Parkinson's disease, going public with the diagnosis in 2017. At that time, the group announced he’d pull back from touring with Alabama, but they’d keep a microphone on stage for him for whenever he was able to make a tour stop.
Jeff Cook, guitarist and co-founder of the band Alabama, dead at 73
CNN — Jeff Cook, one of the original members of the country band Alabama, has died, according to the group’s representative, Don Murry Grubbs. He was 73. Cook died at his vacation home in Destin, Florida on Monday “with his family and close friends by his side,” according to a press release and a statement posted to the band’s social media accounts. Cook, the statement added, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012.
Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, as Erroneous Death Report Is Retracted
Jerry Lee Lewis remains alive, despite a report from TMZ that the rock ‘n roll pioneer had died. The story set off a wave of mourning before it was retracted by the site Wednesday. “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bullshit anonymous tip,” Lewis’ rep told Variety. Lewis has been known to be ailing with the flu this month; he was unable to attend the induction ceremony for the Country Music Hall of Fame Oct. 16, where his wife accepted the honor in his place, so saying he is “alive and well” might be overstating one of those two things....
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé
Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Trisha Yearwood Stuns In Curve-Hugging Dress
Trisha chose to accessorize with a matching earring and necklace set while sporting her trademark blonde hair. She wore a black floral dress with a ruched waist and matched pointed shoes with crystal patterns. However, Her husband kept things simple by donning a pair of regular trousers, a black button-up shirt, and a cowboy hat. They looked adorable together.
musictimes.com
Jerry Lee Lewis Net Worth 2022: 'Great Balls of Fire' Left Whopping Fortune Upon Death
How much was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth upon his death?. After Lewis' fans felt relief following the confirmation that the singer was still alive, they received the heartbreaking news about his death this week. CNN and other news outlets received a statement from the singer's representative, Zach Farnum, saying that the crooner died at the age of 87.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Net Worth at the Time of His Death
What was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth at the time of his death? Here's what to know about the rockstar's worth and what made him lose a lot of income.
What Truly Happened to Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife, Mary Jane Thomas?
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife, Mary Jane Thomas, is usually known because of her celebrity husband. However, there was much more to her than just being a celebrity spouse. So here are some interesting facts that you should know about her. What We Know About Mary Jane Thomas. Mary Jane...
Stevie Nicks Said Lindsey Buckingham ‘Disappeared From [Her] Life’ After They First Met
Stevie Nicks opened up about when she first met Lindsey Buckingham, years before they joined Fleetwood Mac together.
Jason Aldean Reacts to Death of Alabama’s Jeff Cook: ‘So Sad’
Jason Aldean is among the many country stars, fans and friends who turned to social media on Tuesday (Nov. 8) to react to the death of Alabama's Jeff Cook, sharing that he had gotten to play with him several times over the years. "So sad to hear of the passing...
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On Loss Of Her “Lil Brother” Leslie Jordan: “I Am As Hurt And Shocked As If I Have Lost A Family Member”
The world lost a great one today. Beloved actor, singer and comedian Leslie Jordan sadly passed away at the age of 67 this morning, according to TMZ. Law enforcement said that Jordan was driving in Hollywood this morning when he suffered from an apparent medical emergency, and crashed his car into the side of a building.
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson
Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.
Ashley Judd Sings With Wynonna for the First Time Ever as Judds Tour Ends: VIDEO
Ashley Judd took the stage with her country music-singing sister Wynonna over the weekend. And for the first time ever, they shared a public duet. Wynonna concluded her Judds the Final Tour on Friday and Saturday with stops in Nashville, TN, and Lexington, KY. And her younger sister showed went along for the shows.
Alabama’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry Reflect on Bandmate Jeff Cook’s Death
Jeff Cook’s cousins and Alabama bandmates Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry have released statements following the guitarist’s death. Cook passed away on Monday (Nov. 7), at the age of 73 from complications due to Parkinson’s disease. Now, Owen and Gentry reflect on the impact of working with the master instrumentalist for more than 50 years.
Burt Reynolds Quit ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of Milburn Stone
'Gunsmoke' actor Milburn Stone once convinced Burt Reynolds to quit the Western television show for a reason that the actor would never forget.
Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After Being Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back
Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My...
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Honor Sister Loretta Lynn with Performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter”
Peggy Sue Wright and Crystal Gayle honored their sister, the late country music legend Loretta Lynn during a special performance during the CMT Artist of the Year ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Oct. 14 with a performance of Lynn’s classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
Taste of Country
