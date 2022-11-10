Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
News Channel Nebraska
Scribner man injured in collision near West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident near West Point put a Scriber man in the hospital. The Cuming County Sheriff's Office said officer were dispatched to the Highway 275, a mile south of West Point, around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8. Officers said an International Truck Dry Manure Spreader...
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
News Channel Nebraska
South Dakota man sent to hospital after rollover accident near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- A man from South Dakota was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a single-vehicle rollover accident near Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to 566th Ave., about seven miles north of Stanton, around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday for a reported one-vehicle rollover accident.
kscj.com
FIRE DESTROYS WINNEBAGO HOME
A FIRE FRIDAY MORNING HAS DESTROYED A HOME IN WINNEBAGO, NEBRASKA. AUTHORITIES SAY THE FIRE AT 316 BLUFF STREET WAS REPORTED AROUND 7:15 A.M. SMOKE AND FLAMES WERE COMING FROM THE HOME WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AND THE HOMER FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS CALLED IN TO HELP BATTLE THE BLAZE. NO INJURIES...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County accident leaves one severely injured
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A two-vehicle accident in Platte County resulted in injuries Monday evening. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said that on Nov. 14 around 7 p.m. they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 53rd St and 48th Ave, about a mile north of Columbus. According...
waynedailynews.com
Pierce Awarded Downtown Revitalization Opportunity Grant Funding
LINCOLN – Just under four million dollars was recently awarded to nine communities through the 2022 Downtown Revitalization Opportunity. According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), projects include the rehabilitation of downtown commercial buildings and sidewalk/street improvements. A federal Department of Housing and Urban...
KTVU FOX 2
Tornado touches down in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon in Galt, California in Sacramento County on Tuesday. National Weather Service - Sacramento said on social media that the EF-0 tornado touched down at around 1:40 p.m. Their determination was based on damage reports from local officials. The tornado, considered to be weak, touched down, more specifically, near Highway 99 and Arno Road. Galt is between Sacramento and Lodi.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man arrested for alleged Sunday morning assault
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 33-year-old northeast Nebraska man is in custody after an alleged assault on Sunday morning. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, NPD officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Pasewalk Avenue for a reported disturbance. When officers arrived, Bauer said, they found...
Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week
UPDATE: As of 7 p.m., both Anastacia and Hailey were found safe. Eva is still missing. ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown […]
Other items found with Alexis Gabe's remains in Amador County, Oakley police say
On Monday, police said that they believe Alexis Gabe did not leave her former boyfriend Marshall Jones' house alive. Here's what else they said about the investigation after her remains were found.
News Channel Nebraska
Early morning house fire in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Fire officials were called out to a house fire in Norfolk early Thursday. The initial call came out around 6:30 Thursday morning to the fire at a home in the 400 block of Pine St. on Norfolk's east side. Smoke could be seen coming from the property...
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
Fox40
‘Unapologetic’: Roseville man with history of road rage gets 50 years to life in prison
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man with a history of road rage and attacking someone after following them to their home was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA said 43-year-old Zubin Bogdanoff repeatedly crashed into the...
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNA
Nancy Bennallack was 28 years old and engaged at the time of her death. Nancy Bennallack (image courtesy of Sacramento County authorities.) On October 26, 1970, in Sacramento, California, twenty-eight-year-old Nancy Bennallack was late for work. It had been highly unusual for her, she worked for the Sacramento County as a court reporter, and she would never have missed a court date.
Roseville restaurant and bar closes after more than two years
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — 105 Noshery in downtown Roseville announced it's permanently closing Wednesday. "Everyone is faced with making a difficult decision at one time or another. Sometimes you wait too long to make that decision, pull the plug, cut bait, and find a new fishing spot, which makes it more challenging, but in your heart, you know the decision you’re making is the best solution," wrote Randy and Lisa Peters.
goldcountrymedia.com
Road-raging Placer resident receives 50 years to life in prison
Zubin Bogdanoff, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanoff intentionally and repeatedly slammed into the back of two vehicles while traveling in the Roseville area while on parole Oct. 12,...
Comments / 0