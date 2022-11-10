Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
Longtime Butte College football coach, athletic director Craig Rigsbee celebrated at Roadrunners’ season finale
BUTTE VALLEY — The Butte College football team was joined by hundreds of its alumni in its final regular season game Saturday. Players came from as close as Chico and as far as Canada, Florida, Kentucky and Texas to join in the honoring of the former head coach and athletic director Craig Rigsbee.
McArthur, November 13 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Cottonwood , November 13 High School 🏐 Game Notice
actionnewsnow.com
1 lane of northbound I-5 closed in Redding following crash
REDDING, Calif. - One lane of northbound Interstate 5 is blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. The crash is south of E Cypress Street, just before Highway 44 on-ramp. The Redding Fire Department and the CHP is at the scene. As of 8 a.m., traffic is moving. People...
actionnewsnow.com
Train vs. Car: Woman escapes with seconds to spare in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Amtrak train was stopped after slamming into a small car early Tuesday morning. The woman inside the car got out moments before the train slammed it, police say. She apparently ran off before they got there. The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on the tracks...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 metering lights go active Monday in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Drivers may have to wait a moment before they get on Highway 99 in Chico in the morning. The new meter lights will be turned on on two entrance ramps Monday, Nov. 14. On the ramp, you have to wait for a green to go. The meter...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for almost 600 PG&E customers east of Redding Sunday
REDDING, Calif. 4:28 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 588 PG&E customers east of Redding, in the Millville area, on Sunday according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at about 10:48 a.m. The original power restoration time was at about 5:45 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Toys for Tots returns to Butte, Tehama counties
CHICO, Calif. - It’s the time of the year when people can help make the holiday a little brighter for children across Northern California. The annual Toys for Tots returns to Tehama and Butte counties. People can drop off new, unwrapped or monetary donations outside the Walmart in Chico...
Sacramento’s historic snowfall in 1888 prompted a citywide snowball fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from December to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
chicotaxpayers.com
Illegal campers are climbing higher into Bidwell Park
Above is the remains of a tent and a campsite located within Upper Bidwell Park on a trail above the disc golf course on Hwy 32. Just beyond the tent is a crumpled camp chair. To the lower left of the picture you can see that somebody carefully dug out a spot for the tent. They also amassed a pretty nice pile of fire wood before the recent storm apparently drove them out.
KCRA.com
Jackpot! Winning lottery ticket sold at Sacramento gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winning California lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento Saturday night, according to the California Lottery. The jackpot ticket for the SuperLotto Plus drawing was bought at a Chevron at 2500 Fulton Avenue, according to officials. The store employees wonder if the winner...
Winning SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket sold in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- The sole jackpot-winning ticket in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold in Sacramento.The winning numbers were 2, 5, 17, 40 and 46, with mega number 1.A ticket sold at Chevron, 2500 Fulton Ave., matched all five numbers, as well as the mega number, according to the California Lottery.
kymkemp.com
CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Lifts Burn Permit Requirement
This is a press release from the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit:. Due to current forest fuel conditions, and with recent and forecasted rain, the CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit is lifting its requirement for residents to possess a burn permit. This is effective 8:00 AM on Monday, November 14th, 2022. This applies to residents within State Responsibility Areas of Humboldt, Del Norte, and Western Trinity Counties. An appropriate burn permit from the North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD) is required year-round.
actionnewsnow.com
BCSO is investigating a shooting on Saturday in 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a report of gunshots in the 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies say that during an investigation they were able to find a gunshot victim at a...
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
actionnewsnow.com
700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County
BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
mendofever.com
Cannabis Eradicated on Road E, Illegal Dump Site on Road A, Emergency Sirens Coming Soon—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on November 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Members Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Chris Boyd, Alternate Members Marybeth Kelly, and Fran Laughton were present at the meeting. Members Sattie Clark, Adam Gaska, and Treasurer Katrina Frey were absent.
mendofever.com
Neighbor Talking Loudly, Female Yelling For Help – Ukiah Police Logs 11.12.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Sacramento woman took a home DNA test and found she had several siblings
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — It was a Christmas gift that kept on giving. A Sacramento woman discovered she had several siblings after taking a ’23andme’ DNA test her son gave her as a present. Michelle Battle told FOX40 News about how she reunited with her long-lost family recently and why that meeting came at a […]
kymkemp.com
Two Injured, at Least One Medevacked Following Go-Kart Crash in Weaverville
A go-kart crash at Washington Street and Hwy 299 in Weaverville reportedly injured two riders about 1:50 p.m., according to first reports over the scanner. At least one of the two occupants received major injuries. One juvenile girl had a possible broken pelvis, emergency personnel reported to the emergency dispatch center from the scene of the incident.
