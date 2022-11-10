ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa, CA

Comments / 0

Related
rosevilletoday.com

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

A burger, fries and shake from your local Five Guys at 8620 Sierra College Blvd. in Roseville sounds pretty good, doesn’t it?. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

5 hospitalized after SUV drives into Ross store in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle drove into a Ross store on the 3700 Block of Truxel Road on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. According to the fire department, five people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Firefighters said one person had significant injuries, while four had moderate ones. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Injuries in Elk Grove

Hood Franklin Road Off-Ramp Site of Multiple-Vehicle Crash. An Elk Grove multiple-vehicle crash caused minor injuries involving three vehicles on November 12. The collision happened at the Hood Franklin Road off-ramp just east of northbound Interstate 5 around 11:46 a.m. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as involving a Nissan SUV, sedan and possibly a pickup truck. One of the vehicles went off the roadway and through a fence, ending up around 50 feet off the pavement.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Traffic Fatality Reported in Two-Vehicle Accident

Traffic Fatality Occurs at Watt Avenue Intersection. A traffic fatality occurred in Sacramento on November 12 due to a two-vehicle accident. The head-on collision between a Hyundai Sonata and a Mercedes sedan occurred along southbound Watt Avenue at Osage Avenue around 4:46 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The Sacramento County Coroner was called to the scene to declare one person who died at the accident site.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mendofever.com

Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway and...
CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Bayside Christmas Services and Drive-thru Light Display in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- Bayside’s popular Christmas tradition returns to Roseville and Granite Bay campus with a series of church holiday services. For 2022, approximately two dozen services are anticipated for Roseville and Granite Bay. Christmas Services typically kick off around mid December with six Christmas services announced so far in Roseville.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Roseville business fire quickly extinguished

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A commercial fire was stopped and kept from spreading to nearby businesses on Thursday by the quick actions of Roseville Firefighters. The first arriving crew saw smoke coming from the business and forced entry into the building. While the initial fire attack, using a watering can, was being conducted, a hose […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Woman killed in SR-99 single-vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on State Route 99, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said around 2 a.m. the 33-year-old female driver from Sacramento turned her wheel sharply causing her Cadillac to overturn. CHP South Sacramento also said it […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

7 semi-trucks damaged in fire at Placer County heavy equipment yard

PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters have doused a large pallet fire in rural Placer County between Roseville and Lincoln early Thursday morning. The scene is at a commercial area near Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue. Cal Fire NEU as well as Placer County Fire crews responded and found heavy equipment was involved. Firefighters eventually found that a total of seven big rigs were burned, as well as a maintenance shed. Due to the firefight, Fiddyment and Athens Avenue are closed. Firefighters reported just before 6:30 a.m. that they had knocked down the flames. Exactly what started the fire is unclear. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy