ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

If you're in the green, you'll get Colts vs. Raiders on TV

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBI4I_0j67usF900

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) made some shocking changes to the organization ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) at Allegiant Stadium.

Those in the green section of the TV map will get the game between the Colts and Raiders on the local CBS channel, courtesy of 506 Sports.

Getting the call for CBS will be Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline).

The Colts are trying to salvage what they can out of what is likely to be a lost season while Jeff Saturday will be looking to earn his first win as a head coach in the interim following the firing of Frank Reich.

The Raiders have struggled under new head coach Josh McDaniels, holding down the last spot in the AFC West.

The Colts and Raiders are set for kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Four things Jeff Saturday did right in his Colts coaching debut, from starting Matt Ryan to feeding Jonathan Taylor

When the Colts decided to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach before Week 10, the move was met with scrutiny. Saturday had never coached at the NFL level before accepting the job. Sure, he had played 14 years in the NFL and spent 13 seasons with the Colts, but his highest level of coaching experience was at the high school level. What could be expected of such an unproven candidate?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Admits He's Done With Prominent Head Coach

Colin Cowherd is officially off the Steve Sarkisian bandwagon. Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns failed to capitalize on the opportunity to knock off an undefeated opponent at home on Saturday, losing 17-10 to TCU. The loss dropped Texas to 6-4 on the season, and while that's already an improvement on the 5-7...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Has Legally Changed His Name

A veteran NFL running back has legally changed his name. Randy "Duke" Johnson has gone by Duke Johnson for most of his professional career, but now it's official. The 29-year-old Bills running back has officially changed his first name to Duke. "Bills RB Duke Johnson, who was elevated from the...
The Spun

Former Big Ten Running Back Died Sunday At 50

A former Wisconsin Badgers running back died at the age of 50 on Sunday. Brent Moss, who helped lead the Badgers to a Rose Bowl win in 1994, died over the weekend. The former Wisconsin Badgers running back rushes for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 21-16 win in the Rose Bowl.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning offers cryptic injury update for QB Bo Nix, multiple starting offensive linemen

The potential high ceiling for the Oregon Ducks in the 2022 season was temporarily thrown into question on Saturday night when quarterback Bo Nix went down with an apparent knee injury in the 4th quarter of the game against the Washington Huskies. Nix was forced to sit out a drive while getting checked out by trainers in the medical tent, but he later went back into the game on the final drive of the game for the Ducks, though it was a little too late to secure the comeback victory. Nix did not meet with media members after the game, so it...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers release running back Kylin Hill

In a surprising roster move Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers released second-year running back Kylin Hill. The move was made alongside the release of second-year wide receiver and returner Amari Rodgers. Hill, a seventh-round pick in 2021, was active in two games for the Packers after coming off the PUP...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins legend Larry Csonka celebrates previously-undefeated Eagles' loss

The Miami Dolphins franchise had cause for celebration on Monday night, despite their team having played their Week 10 matchup the day before. Miami’s undefeated 1972 season remained the only perfect year in NFL history, as the Philadelphia Eagles, who entered Monday night with an 8-0 record, were defeated by the Washington Commanders by a final score of 32-21.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Tanking Rankings entering Week 11

Give me a 'T' for Texans (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) The Las Vegas Raiders are playing the kind of football that could turn the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The matchup for that selection? A battle with Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans until the end of the regular season. After Week 10, here's the current draft order, per  Tankathon.com.16. Washington Commanders (5-5, strength of schedule: .551) : Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports15. Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1, strength of schedule: .513) (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Jeff Saturday is in charge of the Colts now and off to...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy