FOLSOM, Calif. — It is safe to say 17-year-old Naysa Bhargava is a whiz kid. The Vista del Lago High School senior was born and raised in Folsom and has spent her teenage years immersed in academics, extracurriculars and volunteering. Since a young age, she said she's been into puzzles, and in May 2022, Naysa put her passion for problem-solving to the test, by taking the Advanced Placement Computer Science A exam.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO