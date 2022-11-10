Read full article on original website
Versiti Blood Center of Ohio hosts 'Beat Michigan Blood Battle' on the Ohio State campus
Ohio State will battle Michigan on the football field on November 26th, but another battle is happening right now between the two schools. OSU students are donating blood as part of the "Beat Michigan Blood Battle." Heidi Seitz, Regional Manager of Donor Recruitment at Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, talks...
Columbus police giving away Thanksgiving turkeys at 6 locations on Nov. 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division will be giving out free turkeys to families this Thanksgiving. Turkeys will be available beginning at noon on Monday, Nov. 21 at six locations throughout the city:. Headquarters – 120 Marconi Boulevard. Substation 5 – 1371 Cleveland Avenue. Substation 11...
Restored citizen: the realities of life for the formerly incarcerated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Home means something different when it’s surrounded by barbed wire and fencing. Christina has called The Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville her home for almost four years. But one morning in August, all of that changed. Christina is released. She is now formerly...
Cameron Mitchell Restaurants honored ahead of holiday order rush
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — As restaurants prepare for the busy holiday order rush of Thanksgiving dinner in a box and holiday pies, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) recognized several managers and chefs for their outstanding performance at the company’s annual Leadership Conference in Sonoma County, California!. “We are proud...
Spreading warmth along Scioto Mile, brand new winter accessories for those in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Someone in Central Ohio is spreading a little warmth along the Scioto Mile!. As temperatures drop and the weather starts to get colder, it's important to stay warm. Brand new hats, gloves and blankets were dropped off outside in downtown Columbus.
Celebrate the holidays at Easton's Grand Illumination
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the year to celebrate the holidays!. Easton's Grand Illumination kicks off the season on Friday, Nov. 18, as over 2,000,000 lights simultaneously illuminate Easton Town Center. ABC 6 Anchor Stacia Naquin and Meteorologist Marshall McPeek check out the festivities, which are set to begin at 6:00 p.m.
Pet friendly plans for families hosting over the holidays
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Pets can ruin a holiday, if you’re not prepared. Decrease your seasonal stress by pet prepping your dog, cat guests and home for the upcoming holidays. Petrendologist and host of The Pet Buzz radio, Charlotte Reed joins Good Day Columbus with her top tips for creating pet-friendly holidays from preventing allergy attacks to making sure there's no accidental spills during the event.
Better Business Bureau hosts 'A Toast to Trusted Leaders' on November 15 at COSI
Judy Dollison, President of BBB Serving Central Ohio, and Mike Rosati, President of Rosati Windows, joined the show to discuss “A Toast to Trusted Leaders.”. The event was created and hosted by BBB to celebrate community leaders. Torch Awards, Spark Awards, and Students of Integrity Scholarships will be announced...
MY Project USA hosts banquet and honors 15-year-old shot and killed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — MY Project USA, an organization with a mission of keeping kids and teens safe and empowered, celebrated the young people it works with at its annual banquet on Nov. 12. The banquet was also held to honor 15-year-old Issa Jeylani, who participated in MY Project...
How to make homemade guacamole with Yabo's Tacos
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — November 14 is National Spicy Guacamole Day and to celebrate, Yabo's Tacos shows Good Day Columbus how to make the dip from scratch. Yabo's Tacos has locations in Hilliard, Westerville and Powell. To learn more about the restaurant click here.
USPS launches Operation Santa, seeking volunteers to adopt letters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The United States Postal Service is recruiting some helpers for Santa Claus this season!. USPS Operation Santa is looking for volunteers to answer letters for the big man in red. If you're interested in helping, you'll be able to look through letters children have written....
Columbus City Schools changing all bus routes after winter break
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As it continues to face transportation issues, Columbus City Schools said it is taking "unprecedented action" to address those issues. The district said it is changing all of its bus routes beginning on Jan. 3. CCS said this means nearly every student who currently receives...
Blue Jackets 'Hockey Fights Cancer' awareness night takes place Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will host its Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night on Tuesday when the team hosts the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer rally towel and are encouraged to wear lavender, the official color of Hockey Fights Cancer.
'We still have this shared sky together,' cadet remembers Hilliard man killed in air show
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — As the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the Dallas air show aircraft crash that killed six people, family and friends are remembering a Hilliard pilot who died in the collision. Major Curtis Rowe, who lived in Hilliard, was flying in the B-17 Flying...
Columbus flight instructor reacts to Texas air show crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the National Transportation Safety Board investigates a deadly aircraft crash at a Texas air show, a Columbus-based flight instructor said it's tragic to hear about the loss of the pilots. CoreyLee Hassell, who owns Corey's Flying Service, said he doesn't want to speculate what...
George Strait to headline Buckeye Country Superfest 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials at Buckeye Country Superfest have announced the lineup for the annual event at Ohio Stadium next year!. George Strait will be heading the music festival on May 27, joined by Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders. This will be the sixth year...
Ohio health officials speak as respiratory viruses rise in children
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio health officials are set to hold a press conference as respiratory viruses in children have skyrocketed across the nation this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's tracker for the number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases in children per 100,000 is over triple what it was last year.
Ohio could get $114 million in settlement with Walmart following opioid crisis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 15 of his peers are working on a potential settlement with Walmart that could require the retail giant to pay $3.1 billion for its "failure to properly oversee the dispensing of opioids from its roughly 5,000 pharmacies nationwide." According...
Police searching for suspect accused of smashing door of north Columbus restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect who smashed out the front door of a north Columbus restaurant earlier this month. The incident happened on Nov. 7 at a restaurant located in the 1200 block of Morse Road around 4:40 a.m. The man entered the restaurant...
Owner of Skin Perfect Spas shares holiday beauty favorites
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Oprah’s 2022 Favorite Things recently hit the newsstands where she shares her famous gift guide in time for the holidays. Jaclyn Peresetsky, owner of Skin Perfect MD/Academy. offers a review of a few beauty items on the list and shares some of her own.
