America’s Adderall shortage
Prescriptions for stimulants have been skyrocketing as it’s become easier and easier to get a diagnosis. Why it matters: The rise in demand for Adderall has triggered a shortage of the drug — raising fears that some people can't get medicines they rely on, while many others may be misdiagnosed.
