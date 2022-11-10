ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
America’s Adderall shortage

Prescriptions for stimulants have been skyrocketing as it’s become easier and easier to get a diagnosis. Why it matters: The rise in demand for Adderall has triggered a shortage of the drug — raising fears that some people can't get medicines they rely on, while many others may be misdiagnosed.
