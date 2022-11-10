ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Jackpot! Winning lottery ticket sold at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winning California lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento Saturday night, according to the California Lottery. The jackpot ticket for the SuperLotto Plus drawing was bought at a Chevron at 2500 Fulton Avenue, according to officials. The store employees wonder if the winner...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Missing California girl found dead in wooded area

Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen. The Sacramento Bee reports that her body was found Friday afternoon and identified by the sheriff’s office in Nevada County northeast of Sacramento. The cause of death was not immediately known […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County

BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman wounded in Los Molinos shooting, deputies investigating

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Tehama County deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Los Molinos over the weekend. Deputies told Action News Now that a woman was shot and is stable. No other information was released. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Neighbors sue Chico to stop Cal Park hotel project

CHICO, Calif. - Opponents have filed a lawsuit against the city of Chico to stop the construction of a new hotel near Chico's California Park Subdivision. TownPlace Suites by Marriott is planned near Bruce Road and Highway 32 in East Chico. The Chico City Council approved the project in September, reversing the earlier denial of the project by the Chico Planning Commission.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Former Butte City Club damaged in early-morning fire

BUTTE CITY, Calif. - A building went up in flames in Glenn County early Monday morning. Corning Fire Dispatch said the fire was reported just after midnight. The fire burned the former Butte City Club on Highway 162 in Butte City. A dispatcher said the club was not in operation.
BUTTE CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California Chevron station sells winning $41 million lottery ticket

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Some lucky gas station customer in Sacramento won $41 million and the manager at the Chevron said he wonders if the big winner is a regular customer. "That would be nice, somebody that we know, somebody that we see every day," General Manager Sunny Singh told KCRA in Sacramento over the weekend. "You hear about it happening in other cities all the time. This time it's someone local, so that's good."
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. Video above: SUV crashes into a Ross store in Sacramento The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River

“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Woman Dies in Overturn Crash on Highway 53 in Lake County

A Kelseyville woman is dead after a crash Saturday night north of Clearlake. The 35-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Highway 53 in her SUV when she went off the right side of the road and lost control of her vehicle. She got back onto the road but crossed into the southbound lanes and then down an embankment. Her SUV overturned multiple times. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.
LAKE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy