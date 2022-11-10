Read full article on original website
Gmail's next free update will make it easier to track your deliveries
Gmail is getting a free update that will make it much easier for you to keep track of the deliveries you make this holiday season and in the future. We’ve been there before: you pick up a few of this year’s best Black Friday deals and then you realize you need to keep a track of everything. Some are gifts you need to intercept in case someone you live with gets a peek at what’s coming their way, others are items you need to make sure will arrive by a certain date. To watch everything you usually need to dig through a heap of emails and use tracking codes for a wide variety of shipping companies – it’s tedious if nothing else.
PureVPN's rebrand goes way beyond a new logo
After 15 years on the front line protecting people's online privacy, this VPN service has been showing some serious commitment to improve itself lately. A few months back, PureVPN's major revamp equipped users with improved connection speeds and security features. These included manual configuration support for its secure WireGuard protocol, as well as a proxy access extended to all its apps.
1Password vs LastPass
Password management apps are helpful to every active internet user. They help you keep track of your passwords across different websites and applications and avoid getting locked out of your accounts. There are many password managers (opens in new tab) on the market; two of the best are 1Password and...
Massive adware campaign spoofs top brands to trick users
Cybersecurity researchers have recently discovered a huge website spoofing campaign that impersonates major brands to distribute malware or serve malicious ads to visitors. Researchers from Cyjax (opens in new tab) found a group called “Fangxiao”. This group operates more than 42,000 web domains impersonating companies such as Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Unilever, Emirates, and others.
Jeff Bezos' top tips for managing the economic downturn
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as the global economy contends with a downturn and faces a possible recession.
Future Windows 11 update will let you stream Android audio to your PC
Microsoft is working on an update to its Phone Link app that will allow your Android phone to stream audio directly to Windows 11. As an aside, it also looks as though Microsoft has given the app another rename, from Phone Link to Link to Windows, as seen on the Google Play Store (opens in new tab).
Going to the World Cup? Get ready to have your privacy invaded
Several cybersecurity experts have highlighted potential data security issues ahead for attendees of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The Norwegian government’s Head of Security Øyvind Vasaasen told NRK (opens in new tab): “It's not my job to give travel advice, but personally I would never bring my mobile phone on a visit to Qatar", likening the scope of official apps to giving someone the keys to your house.
How to enable HTTPS on your domain
In recent years, more emphasis has been placed on security on the internet. One of the most important things you can do to secure your website is to enable HTTPS. With Hyper Text Transfer Protocol Secure (HTTPS), all communications between your website and visitors will be encrypted. This is important because it prevents third parties from intercepting any data that is being sent or received.
Samsung's best budget tablet is down to its cheapest ever price for Black Friday
Looking for a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available for its cheapest ever price in the early Black Friday deals in both the US and the UK. The budget-friendly tablet has been slashed to just $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while folks across the Atlantic can apply a £60 voucher at Amazon to drop it to £159 (opens in new tab).
WhatsApp betas on Android make it easier to talk to yourself
Two new WhatsApp betas are currently available for Android users. One makes it much easier to self-message and the other introduces Companion Mode, which lets you connect up to four phones to one account. WhatsApp technically already had the ability to send messages to your own phone number, but you...
Is the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition really cheaper?
If you’re looking to save some money with your next console purchase, then you have probably wondered if the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is cheaper than the disc alternative. After all, both systems are functionally identical, apart from the former’s lack of an optical Blu-ray drive. The PlayStation...
Bad news – Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU pricing now looks even more ominous
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card has been spotted priced up in Europe and the UK ahead of its big launch on November 16, but sadly these are even more worrying price tags for would-be buyers than those we’ve already witnessed in the US. If you recall, US pricing...
VPN usage soars in Turkey after Istanbul blast
It was anything but a typical, quiet Sunday for Turkish citizens yesterday. Six people died and over 80 suffered injures following a bomb attack (opens in new tab) that rocked a busy pedestrian area of central Istanbul. Occurring at around 4pm local time, no one claimed responsibility for the blast just yet.
Can audiophile open-back headphones ever benefit from Bluetooth? Grado thinks so
Here's the thing: open-back headphones tend to be the sole preserve of audiophiles who crave this design's typically superior audio quality above all else – above convenience, above keeping your playlist private, and above portability. But wireless connectivity means a downgrade on audio quality, so… is combining the two ever a good idea?
Why Black Friday is the best time to renew your PS Plus membership
Has your PS Plus membership run out? Or have you just been waiting for the right time to subscribe to Sony's online subscription service? Either way, Black Friday presents the perfect opportunity to pick up or renew a PlayStation Plus subscription. There will be plenty of great Black Friday PS5...
The 5 most common mistakes people make with the Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch is a highly versatile console. By offering portable experiences ranging from bold indies to full-on AAA titles, the Switch has done something unprecedented. However, as exciting as the Nintendo Switch might be, there are many errors that new console owners often make with the machine, often to...
This big DJI Mini 2 price cut makes it the Black Friday drone deal I’d buy
An early Black Friday deal has cut £50 off the price of the DJI Mini 2 – and I think that hefty discount could make it the drone bargain of the sales season, particularly if you're a beginner flier. At its new price of £369 (down from £419)...
New Galaxy S23 Ultra leak compares camera quality with the Pixel 7 Pro
There's a fresh Samsung Galaxy S23 leak to report on: and this time an image purportedly taken with the S23 Ultra has been compared to similar snaps shot on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. This comes from well-known tipster Ice Universe (opens in new...
Black Friday is less than two weeks - here are the 25 best deals available now
While Black Friday itself is less than two weeks away (November 25), Black Friday deals are available right now, and we've been highly impressed with the early offers so far. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon have launched early Black Friday deals, and we're rounding up the 25 best bargains below, including everything from TVs, AirPods, and smart home devices, to air fryers, vacuums, mattresses, and more.
The best Samsung Black Friday soundbar deal so far offers Dolby Atmos for less
After a good Black Friday soundbar deal? This surround sound system from Samsung is currently on sale at Best Buy, and it looks like you’re getting a lot for the money. Previously $799, the Samsung HW-Q750B is now just $479 (opens in new tab), making for a tempting $320 saving on this multi-part audio system.
