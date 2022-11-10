Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK

New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
metrofamilymagazine.com
3 reasons to take your family to see Safari Lights in OKC!
My mom and I had so much fun going to the sneak peek of the OKC Zoo’s Safari Lights before it opened to the public! It was one of my favorite holiday activities last year so I was really excited to see it again. This light display is really different than lots of others that you.
Downtown OKC: The History Behind The News 9 Griffin Media Building
News 9's big move to its new studio in downtown Oklahoma City is adding a new page to the history of this storied building. We went digging through the archives to learn about our new home and the downtown renaissance of which News 9 is now a part. The address...
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Crystal Bridge Conservatory at Myriad Botanical Gardens to reopen on Friday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Crystal Bridge Conservatory at Myriad Botanical Gardens will reopen to the public on Friday morning after an $11 million renovation. The project meant a complete renovation of the interior spaces inside the conservatory for the first time in its 30-plus-year history. There will also...
KOCO
Fire sparks at building that used to house popular Oklahoma City restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a building that used to house a popular Oklahoma City restaurant went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at Mama E's old site in the 3800 block of Spring Lake Drive, near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The majority of the building is OK, but the flames damaged parts of the roof.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Zoo humanely euthanizes Asian elephant
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo humanely euthanized its oldest Asian elephant, Bamboo, on Tuesday. Bamboo passed away inside the zoo's elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia. Caretakers brought the entire elephant herd inside the barn to allow them time to be near Bamboo. “Bamboo was a wonderful...
KAKE TV
Oklahoma town celebrates 'A Christmas Story' ties with 50-foot leg lamp
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KAKE) - A 50-foot-tall version of the iconic leg lamp in the classic film “A Christmas Story” stands in a small Oklahoma town to honor the artist who inspired it. The statue boasts a black high heel and a fringed fiberglass lampshade atop a 10-foot crate...
News On 6
Cat Café Officially Coming To OKC
After months of waiting for permits to clear, the Don't Stress Meowt cat café is officially coming to Oklahoma City in 2023. The café was first announced in Aug. 2021, and the company said construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. A grand...
KOCO
Garth Brooks announces 2023 Las Vegas residency
Country music legend and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks announced Monday that he will have a headlining Las Vegas residency in 2023. Brooks announced the residency called Garth Brooks/Plus ONE. It will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Below is a look at the dates for Brooks' residency. May 2023:...
The Oklahoma Christmas Show debuts at State Fair park
As it continues to feel a lot like Christmas outside The Oklahoma Christmas Show at the Bennett Event Center is set to begin at the State Fair Park.
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
Large fire burns commercial business in southwest Oklahoma City
Residents across southwest Oklahoma City saw plumes of black smoke coming from a building on Monday morning.
KOCO
Devon Ice Rink opening delayed once more
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Devon Ice Rink in downtown Oklahoma City announced it is postponing its season-opening one more time. The rink at Myriad Botanical Gardens was supposed to open Sunday, but skaters will now have to wait until Wednesday, Nov. 16. "It was supposed to open on Friday,...
okcfox.com
Take It Off Tuesday: Managing Diabetes
Managing diabetes can be challenging. Starla Robinson, a Registered Dietician with the OKC County Health Department, shares what can be done to prevent and manage Type 2 Diabetes. To find out more healthy living tips visit the health department's website at occhd.org. Check out our sponsors website: HomelandStores.com. **This segment...
OKC VeloCity
Sunbeam celebrates the opening of the Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center
Last week, Sunbeam Family Services invited the community to join them in celebrating the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center (Edwards EECHC), formerly known as Oklahoma City Public Schools’ Edwards Elementary. “Access to high-quality early childhood education is essential to the...
insideevs.com
Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City
Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
KOCO
Winter weather moves in Monday
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that snow moves into western Oklahoma early on Monday. Rain transitions over to snow in OKC middle of the day.
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
