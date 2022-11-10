ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
metrofamilymagazine.com

3 reasons to take your family to see Safari Lights in OKC!

My mom and I had so much fun going to the sneak peek of the OKC Zoo’s Safari Lights before it opened to the public! It was one of my favorite holiday activities last year so I was really excited to see it again. This light display is really different than lots of others that you.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fire sparks at building that used to house popular Oklahoma City restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a building that used to house a popular Oklahoma City restaurant went up in flames early Tuesday morning. Crews battled the blaze at Mama E's old site in the 3800 block of Spring Lake Drive, near Northeast 36th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The majority of the building is OK, but the flames damaged parts of the roof.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Zoo humanely euthanizes Asian elephant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo humanely euthanized its oldest Asian elephant, Bamboo, on Tuesday. Bamboo passed away inside the zoo's elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia. Caretakers brought the entire elephant herd inside the barn to allow them time to be near Bamboo. “Bamboo was a wonderful...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Cat Café Officially Coming To OKC

After months of waiting for permits to clear, the Don't Stress Meowt cat café is officially coming to Oklahoma City in 2023. The café was first announced in Aug. 2021, and the company said construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. A grand...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Garth Brooks announces 2023 Las Vegas residency

Country music legend and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks announced Monday that he will have a headlining Las Vegas residency in 2023. Brooks announced the residency called Garth Brooks/Plus ONE. It will be at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Below is a look at the dates for Brooks' residency. May 2023:...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Devon Ice Rink opening delayed once more

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Devon Ice Rink in downtown Oklahoma City announced it is postponing its season-opening one more time. The rink at Myriad Botanical Gardens was supposed to open Sunday, but skaters will now have to wait until Wednesday, Nov. 16. "It was supposed to open on Friday,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Take It Off Tuesday: Managing Diabetes

Managing diabetes can be challenging. Starla Robinson, a Registered Dietician with the OKC County Health Department, shares what can be done to prevent and manage Type 2 Diabetes. To find out more healthy living tips visit the health department's website at occhd.org. Check out our sponsors website: HomelandStores.com. **This segment...
insideevs.com

Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City

Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
CHICKASHA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy