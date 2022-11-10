Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer. Michael Buck told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that a store employee convinced him to buy a ticket for the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.
Walmart employee helps NC man win $100K in historic $2 billion Powerball jackpot
"I told her, 'If I win I'll come back and buy you a car.'"
cbs17
Police ID Raleigh pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run with a vehicle Friday night along Capital Boulevard. Police also said Monday they still have not tracked down the vehicle involved and are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Derrick Lanier Branch, 59,...
cbs17
Thieves rob Raleigh Family Dollar at gunpoint, police say; woman possibly a suspect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a pair of thieves armed with guns robbed a Family Dollar store Saturday night. The duo who wore masks went into the Family Dollar at 3110 Garner Road just after 9:45 p.m., according to an officer with the Raleigh Police Department. The...
cbs17
1 shot outside North Raleigh Blvd. apartment; 2nd Raleigh shooting in 4 hours
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside an apartment building Friday night in the 1000 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they found the victim. The man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to WakeMed Hospital.
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including man from Kinston
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
Woman killed, 6 injured: Hundreds attended deadly bonfire party at horse ranch in Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. — A woman was killed Sunday in a shooting at a large bonfire party and at least six people were injured. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to shooting at a party at the Double D Ranch, a horse farm at 1662 Green Acres Road in rural Enfield. A 25-year-old woman, Cierra Webb, from Roanoke Rapids, was killed.
FOX Carolina
2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She Disappeared
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Missing Veterans: Taveta Hobbs. Taveta Hobbs and her baby brother Clinton were very close growing up. When they got older, Taveta wanted to serve in the United States Armed Forces and joined the Navy in 1982.
WRAL
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
WITN
CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed chase this morning ended in a crash on a Pitt County roadway, and lawmen continue to search for the driver who threw hammers at them. Grifton Police Chief Bryan Silva said it started around 11:00 a.m. when they went to a home on Dawson Road for a ‘communicating threats’ call.
Mystery in Mexico: Death certificate of North Carolina woman released, relays family’s concerns
Whether or not someone should be arrested in the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson remains as uncertain as how she died.
WXII 12
Teen accused of deadly mass shooting in Raleigh moved to detention facility
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old accused in the Raleigh mass shooting was moved to a juvenile detention facility. WRAL reports, Austin Thompson was moved from the Raleigh hospital to the facility. He’s suspected of shooting seven people on Oct. 13. Five of the victims died. Thompson was taken to the hospital on the night of the shooting with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
cbs17
Man hurt in North Hills shooting in Raleigh, police investigating, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting in North Hills that happened Saturday morning just after midnight. It comes after two other shootings in Raleigh Friday night. Just before 12:15 a.m., officers said they were called to Park at North Hills Street in reference...
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
cbs17
Multiple people suffering serious injuries after fight leads to stabbing on Glenwood Ave., Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after multiple people were stabbed on Glenwood Ave. early Sunday morning. At about 2:12 a.m., officers said they were called to the 100 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a fight. Officers said they found multiple people with...
Multiple people stabbed during fight near downtown Raleigh
The fight broke out just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue, according to police.
WITN
Police trying to identify people who used fake money to make purchases
Roanoke Rapids, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the use of counterfeit money to make purchases. According to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department, three individuals went into a Walgreens on Julian R Allsbrook Highway and used counterfeit money to purchase items. The police department is trying...
cbs17
Suspect ‘Tadpole’ booked following Raleigh fatal shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man going by the alias “Tadpole” has been booked in the Wake County Jail on three charges following the shooting death of a Raleigh woman. “Tadpole”, with the given name Stanley Lamont Johnson, was charged with murder, possession of firearm by felon and assault on female, according to Raleigh police.
2 wanted after shootout at Circle K, Food Lion, North Carolina police say
Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor are now wanted on warrants for attempted murder and other charges, police said.
