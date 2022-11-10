ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

cbs17

Police ID Raleigh pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have identified the pedestrian who died in a hit-and-run with a vehicle Friday night along Capital Boulevard. Police also said Monday they still have not tracked down the vehicle involved and are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Derrick Lanier Branch, 59,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 shot outside North Raleigh Blvd. apartment; 2nd Raleigh shooting in 4 hours

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot outside an apartment building Friday night in the 1000 block of North Raleigh Boulevard, Raleigh police said. Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. where they found the victim. The man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to WakeMed Hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Carolina

2 players in Carolinas win $1 million from Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery and North Carolina Education Lottery said players from both states won big during Monday night’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. While the $2.04 billion jackpot wasn’t won in either state, multiple players collected large prizes. These winners included 2 players that...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Teen accused of deadly mass shooting in Raleigh moved to detention facility

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old accused in the Raleigh mass shooting was moved to a juvenile detention facility. WRAL reports, Austin Thompson was moved from the Raleigh hospital to the facility. He’s suspected of shooting seven people on Oct. 13. Five of the victims died. Thompson was taken to the hospital on the night of the shooting with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Police trying to identify people who used fake money to make purchases

Roanoke Rapids, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the use of counterfeit money to make purchases. According to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department, three individuals went into a Walgreens on Julian R Allsbrook Highway and used counterfeit money to purchase items. The police department is trying...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Suspect ‘Tadpole’ booked following Raleigh fatal shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man going by the alias “Tadpole” has been booked in the Wake County Jail on three charges following the shooting death of a Raleigh woman. “Tadpole”, with the given name Stanley Lamont Johnson, was charged with murder, possession of firearm by felon and assault on female, according to Raleigh police.
