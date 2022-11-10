Read full article on original website
Bad news – Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU pricing now looks even more ominous
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card has been spotted priced up in Europe and the UK ahead of its big launch on November 16, but sadly these are even more worrying price tags for would-be buyers than those we’ve already witnessed in the US. If you recall, US pricing...
AMD throws shade at Nvidia RTX 4080 while boasting about beastly RDNA 3 GPUs
AMD has been talking up its incoming RDNA 3 graphics cards while throwing some shade at Nvidia’s imminent RTX 4080 GPU. This is all part of a bunch of presentation materials on AMD Advantage PCs and their various perks, which are systems that use the latest Ryzen processors and RDNA 3 GPUs to great effect, as spotted by Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) (via Wccftech (opens in new tab)).
Black Friday laptop deals at Walmart: cheap HP Chromebooks as low as $179
Walmart's 'Black Friday Deals for Days' event is cutting prices of some great HP laptops already, such as offering the HP Chromebook 14 for just $179 (opens in new tab). Walmart Black Friday deals are kicking off early, and we've spotted some great cheap HP laptops at very tempting prices. As well as the Chromebook, there's the HP Pavilion 15, a solid 15-inch laptop that has dropped to as low as $249 (opens in new tab).
Samsung's best budget tablet is down to its cheapest ever price for Black Friday
Looking for a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available for its cheapest ever price in the early Black Friday deals in both the US and the UK. The budget-friendly tablet has been slashed to just $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while folks across the Atlantic can apply a £60 voucher at Amazon to drop it to £159 (opens in new tab).
How to buy a Chromebook this Black Friday
Chromebooks are great little laptops that won't break the bank and don’t weigh a ton, and that’s why we love them. With the upcoming Chromebook Black Friday deals, this is the best time to snag your new productivity machine. Why are these such great gifts for yourself and...
This Asus RTX 3070 gaming laptop for less than $1,000 is a Black Friday steal
This Black Friday season is the perfect time to invest in a gaming laptop, since retailers are rushing to unload older laptops to make way for newer models. And the best way to do so is by slashing prices on said models for the Black Friday deals event. And if want an excellent gaming laptop at an unbeatable price, this fantastic deal on the Asus TUF Dash 15 should be right up your alley.
This big DJI Mini 2 price cut makes it the Black Friday drone deal I’d buy
An early Black Friday deal has cut £50 off the price of the DJI Mini 2 – and I think that hefty discount could make it the drone bargain of the sales season, particularly if you're a beginner flier. At its new price of £369 (down from £419)...
New Galaxy S23 Ultra leak compares camera quality with the Pixel 7 Pro
There's a fresh Samsung Galaxy S23 leak to report on: and this time an image purportedly taken with the S23 Ultra has been compared to similar snaps shot on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. This comes from well-known tipster Ice Universe (opens in new...
I’m a Canon fan and these are the Black Friday lens deals I'm hoping to see
The Black Friday camera deals may not officially arrive until November 25, but they're now looming over the horizon like a glorious silver cloud of tech deals – and that means we'll soon be seeing some big price cuts on camera lenses, too. I’ll be watching as closely as...
The best Samsung Black Friday soundbar deal so far offers Dolby Atmos for less
After a good Black Friday soundbar deal? This surround sound system from Samsung is currently on sale at Best Buy, and it looks like you’re getting a lot for the money. Previously $799, the Samsung HW-Q750B is now just $479 (opens in new tab), making for a tempting $320 saving on this multi-part audio system.
No, AirPods Pro 2's Black Friday deal isn't the cheapest they've been – but it's close
Amazon's $229 early Black Friday AirPods Pro 2 offer isn't a record-low price, but it's pretty good!. Right now, you can get the fantastic AirPods Pro 2 for just $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab), instead of their usual $249. That's not a huge discount, but considering they only just came out, any price cut at all puts them among the best Black Friday AirPods deals available now.
Our favorite electric scooter is $200 off for an early Black Friday treat
Now that early Black Friday deals abound, we're already seeing a lot of excellent Black Friday electric scooter deals from top retailers and e-scooter manufacturers. But the best deal we've found so far is this early bird special from NIU. Slashing 25% off the NIU KQi3 Pro Electric Kick Scooter,...
Get this superb portable monitor for a new-low price ahead of Black Friday
Portable monitors are handy if you need a second screen when you’re on the go – and you can save £60 on this Arzopa display in the run-up to Black Friday. Black Friday 2022 is still over a week away, but we’re being inundated with early Black Friday deals – and if you need a portable monitor for working or playing on the go for those situations where one display isn’t enough, then we’ve found a deal you won’t want to miss.
Google Pixel Fold leak shows promising cameras but an underwhelming design
We’re used to details of upcoming phones leaking, but lately Google's handsets seem to be getting leaked in detail long before launch, with the Pixel Fold being the latest example. We’ve heard a number of Google Pixel Fold rumors over the last few months, but now high-quality renders have...
Act fast - the Apple Watch 8 just crashed to record-low price ahead of Black Friday
Epic Black Friday deals are dropping at Amazon with record-low prices on best-selling items like the highly coveted Apple Watch 8 on sale for $349 (opens in new tab). That's a $50 discount and the best deal we've seen on Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch. The Apple Watch 8 was...
Microsoft tightening Azure security with "granular" permissions
Company hopes to minimize the potential damage of a leaked PAT credential in its cloud platform. All of Azure DevOps REST APIs are now getting granular Personal Access Tokens (PAT). The goal of the change, which was met with glee in the cybersecurity community, is to minimize the potential damage of a leaked PAT credential.
The Witcher 3 free next-gen update finally has its release date locked in
The Witcher 3's next-gen upgrade has been a long time coming, but it's finally received its long-awaited release date. Best of all? You'll be able to play it soon. The next-gen update for The Witcher 3, tailor-made for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, was initially confirmed to arrive in Q4 2022 after the port was delayed indefinitely much earlier in the year. Thankfully, though, fans won't have to wait much longer at all to witness Geralt of Rivia in 4K console glory.
Amazon Black Friday sale dates announced - and upcoming deals revealed
Amazon has confirmed the dates for its Black Friday sales in both the US and the UK for 2022. Given how we've seen deals earlier than ever before at other retailers this year, it will not shock you to hear that both events will start before the day itself at the mega-retailer.
Forget the AirPods - the Galaxy Buds Live are half-price in Walmart's Black Friday deals
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have fallen to just $69 (was $149) (opens in new tab) in Walmart's early Black Friday deals today - the lowest price yet on these premium wireless earbuds. This deal puts these buds - which were already pretty great value - as a much cheaper...
Exclusive Black Friday deal: get up to $825 off the Galaxy S22 series at Samsung
TechRadar readers are among the lucky few who get early access to Samsung's Black Friday deals on the Galaxy S22 range this week, which include an upfront rebate of up to $225 off, as well as an additional $600 off (opens in new tab) with a trade-in. Under these terms,...
