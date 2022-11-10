Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
VVSD Job Fair on 11/16Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
A batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto a 5,000-vote lead late Saturday that The Associated Press determined she would not relinquish. With more ballots still to be counted in that part of the state likely to favor her as well, the AP deemed that lead enough that Republican Adam Laxalt could not catch up. Cortez Masto’s win along with Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory late Friday in his reelection bid in Arizona effectively keeps the U.S. Senate in Democrats’ hands.
FOX 28 Spokane
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District.
Democrat projected to win House race in Colorado's new 8th Congressional District
Democrat Yadira Caraveo is projected to win Colorado's newest congressional district, becoming the first Latina to represent the state in the House of Representatives
FOX 28 Spokane
GOP Sen. John Kennedy considers bid for Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A week after securing his reelection to the U.S. Senate, Republican Sen. John Kennedy says he is “giving serious consideration” to entering the 2023 Louisiana governor’s race. In a statement, Kennedy said he will be announcing “soon” whether he will run for governor or not. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is unable to seek a third consecutive term due to term limits — opening a huge opportunity for Republicans to take control of the state’s highest ranking position. Louisiana is the only state in the Deep South with a Democrat for governor. The race is expected to attract multiple strong GOP candidates, but so far only Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has officially announced his bid.
McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker, but grind ahead
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy cleared the first major step Tuesday toward becoming House speaker, winning majority support from colleagues on a secret ballot. He now faces a weeks-long slog to quell objections from his right flank before a final vote. McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with them now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated. “We’re going to have the ability to change America,” McCarthy said, upbeat as he entered the private meeting. He noted backing from right-flank Republicans Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio as part of his “vast support.”
Why a federal court blocked Biden's student-debt cancellation even after a major loan company undermined a key argument in the GOP-led lawsuit
Student-loan company MOHELA said it was not involved in the GOP lawsuit that blocked debt relief, but the court did not acknowledge that statement.
Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges
A man accused in last month's attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official's family member
FOX 28 Spokane
Control of Congress: Why the AP hasn’t called the House
Neither party has reached the necessary threshold to win control in the House heading into Sunday. That’s why The Associated Press hasn’t yet called control of the chamber some five days after polls opened. Democrats kept the Senate with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada. Republicans are inching closer to seizing the House but aren’t there yet. California has a dozen races remain to be called and millions of votes left to count. The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and declares winners when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow a trailing candidate to close the gap.
Trump Org.'s longtime CFO testifies at company's fraud trial
NEW YORK — (AP) — Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief took the witness stand Tuesday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial, making his long-awaited turn as the star prosecution witness after pleading guilty to evading taxes on $1.7 million in company-paid perks, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 4:17 a.m. EST
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war. NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Leaders of the world’s largest economies remain divided over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but appear prepared to convey a strong message from most condemning the war. A draft declaration seen Tuesday by The Associated Press reiterated the stance expressed in the UN General Assembly’s March 2 resolution that “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation.” But the statement also noted there were different views on the situation and on sanctions against Russia. It also says G-20 was not the forum for resolving security issues. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to fellow leaders to press for an end to the nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and sent food and energy prices soaring.
FOX 28 Spokane
Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308 after the latest round of vote releases gave it a big enough lead that the AP determined it could not lose. Arizona joins at least 18 other states including California and Virginia that offer in-state tuition to all students who otherwise qualify regardless of immigration status. The measure and repeals some parts of an earlier initiative banning in-state tuition for non-citizens.
Comments / 0