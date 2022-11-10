G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war. NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Leaders of the world’s largest economies remain divided over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but appear prepared to convey a strong message from most condemning the war. A draft declaration seen Tuesday by The Associated Press reiterated the stance expressed in the UN General Assembly’s March 2 resolution that “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation.” But the statement also noted there were different views on the situation and on sanctions against Russia. It also says G-20 was not the forum for resolving security issues. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to fellow leaders to press for an end to the nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and sent food and energy prices soaring.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO