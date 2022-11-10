ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
BOSTON, MA
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash

In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
Jeremy Sochan reveals steep learning curve young Spurs must grasp from Stephen Curry, Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs entered their Monday night clash against the struggling Golden State Warriors with a better-than-expected 6-7 record, thanks in large part to the huge strides Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell have made. However, the Spurs were hit with a reality check after they were blown out by Stephen Curry and the defending champions, 132-95, despite being on the second night of a back-to-back.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the company of Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, says Kyle Kuzma

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is establishing a name for himself without question. He recently drew impressive praise from Kyle Kuzma, who referred to Gilgeous-Alexander as a “top-5 guard” in the league right now, per Chase Hughes. This would place Shai Gilgeous-Alexander among high-profile superstars like Steph Curry and Luka Doncic. Although some people […] The post Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the company of Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, says Kyle Kuzma appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen reveals shoot-your-shot mindset leading to breakout campaign

The Utah Jazz, despite losing two games in a row over the weekend, remain one of the best feel-good stories in the NBA in the early goings of the season. Despite all the tanking talk surrounding the team, the Jazz have gone off to an impressive 10-5 start, thanks in no small part to the emergence of Lauri Markkanen into one of the league’s most efficient volume scorers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation

NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
BROOKLYN, NY
Jordan Poole’s message to James Wiseman after he gets sent down to G League

The Golden State Warriors have pressed pause on the James Wiseman experiment this season. Just before the 15-game mark of their season, the Warriors brass has decided to send their young big man to the G League. Once upon a time, Jordan Poole was dealt the same fate. After an inconsistent sophomore season, the team […] The post Jordan Poole’s message to James Wiseman after he gets sent down to G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Eric Gordon puts team on blast with scorching rant after Rockets’ loss to Clippers

Eric Gordon is tired of all the losses the Houston Rockets are absorbing in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. But what irks him even more is the apparent lack of dedication from the Rockets to get those victories. Gordon made sure to get that message across following the Rockets’ 122-106 home loss Monday to the […] The post Eric Gordon puts team on blast with scorching rant after Rockets’ loss to Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
