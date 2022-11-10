Read full article on original website
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it […] The post James Harden’s instant reaction to Joel Embiid dropping 59 on Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
Joe Tsai gets brutally honest on ‘what people miss’ about Kyrie Irving’s Nets suspension
Joe Tsai and the Brooklyn Nets have been on the receiving end of criticisms for their suspension of Kyrie Irving. However, the franchise owner pointed out a crucial detail that many are overlooking with regards to the issue. The Nets suspended Irving for a minimum of five games for his...
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys
The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely...
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tim Hardaway apologizes after finding himself in hot water with on-air ‘rape’ comment
The Golden State Warriors blew the San Antonio Spurs out of the water Monday night at home, but not before Warriors legend and former NBA All-Star point guard Tim Hardaway found himself in hot water over a distasteful on-air comment he made during the broadcast. Tim Hardaway made a poor...
‘You tell me’: Suns star Devin Booker’s blunt reaction to key reason behind Phoenix’s downfall vs. Heat
Monday night produced quite a tremendous matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA right now. In the end, it was the Miami Heat that edged out the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, in a thrilling contest that went down the wire. It was another disappointing loss for the Suns,...
Jeremy Sochan reveals steep learning curve young Spurs must grasp from Stephen Curry, Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs entered their Monday night clash against the struggling Golden State Warriors with a better-than-expected 6-7 record, thanks in large part to the huge strides Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell have made. However, the Spurs were hit with a reality check after they were blown out by Stephen Curry and the defending champions, 132-95, despite being on the second night of a back-to-back.
Jayson Tatum ‘laughs off’ controversial technical foul in Celtics’ comeback win vs. Thunder
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has come out guns blazing to begin the 2022-23 campaign, posting insane averages of 31.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 14 games, cementing himself as one of the early frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award. Tatum hasn’t gotten to this point without...
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the company of Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, says Kyle Kuzma
Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is establishing a name for himself without question. He recently drew impressive praise from Kyle Kuzma, who referred to Gilgeous-Alexander as a “top-5 guard” in the league right now, per Chase Hughes. This would place Shai Gilgeous-Alexander among high-profile superstars like Steph Curry and Luka Doncic. Although some people […] The post Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the company of Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, says Kyle Kuzma appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen reveals shoot-your-shot mindset leading to breakout campaign
The Utah Jazz, despite losing two games in a row over the weekend, remain one of the best feel-good stories in the NBA in the early goings of the season. Despite all the tanking talk surrounding the team, the Jazz have gone off to an impressive 10-5 start, thanks in no small part to the emergence of Lauri Markkanen into one of the league’s most efficient volume scorers.
RUMOR: Kevin Durant trade to Sixers still possible, but there’s a catch
The Philadelphia 76ers previously expressed interest in acquiring Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets star asked for a trade in the 2022 offseason. Now according to a report, the Sixers could ask again with the Brooklyn franchise in chaos. According to an Eastern Conference exec who spoke with Sean Deveney...
Charles Barkley slams NBA for mishandling Kyrie Irving situation
NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his displeasure with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who showed support for an antisemitic film. Silver ultimately released a statement on the matter and sat down with the point guard, but the league never took action and actually suspended Kyrie, which has left Charles Barkley rather disappointed.
Jordan Poole’s message to James Wiseman after he gets sent down to G League
The Golden State Warriors have pressed pause on the James Wiseman experiment this season. Just before the 15-game mark of their season, the Warriors brass has decided to send their young big man to the G League. Once upon a time, Jordan Poole was dealt the same fate. After an inconsistent sophomore season, the team […] The post Jordan Poole’s message to James Wiseman after he gets sent down to G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eric Gordon puts team on blast with scorching rant after Rockets’ loss to Clippers
Eric Gordon is tired of all the losses the Houston Rockets are absorbing in the 2022-23 NBA regular season. But what irks him even more is the apparent lack of dedication from the Rockets to get those victories. Gordon made sure to get that message across following the Rockets’ 122-106 home loss Monday to the […] The post Eric Gordon puts team on blast with scorching rant after Rockets’ loss to Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
