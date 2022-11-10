Read full article on original website
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting
DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan...
Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC
We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
Why the ‘Red Wave’ may last in Iowa and how Democrats hope to stop it
DES MOINES, Iowa — When an election brings results not seen in Iowa since Chuck. Grassley got elected to office, that tells you its impact. “This is going to be tough terrain for Democrats moving forward,” said Dr. Peter Hanson, associate political science professor at Grinnell College and director of the Grinnell College National Poll.
Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Bouquets of flowers floated counterclockwise in the waters of the circular memorial pool, passing the engraved names of the 20 first graders and six educators killed a short distance away at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly 10 years ago. The long-awaited memorial to the victims...
Sorensen braces for congressional learning curve
Illinois congressman-elect gears up for the responsibility in DC. We survived the election and all of those campaign ads you saw on this television station and all the rest. A few races are still up in the air. Control of Congress is getting clearer, but it’s not final. However,...
Insiders: Why Iowa saw ‘red wave’ and how Democrats hope to rebuild
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Republican “red wave” of success hit Iowa but didn’t across the country. The 2022 election put Iowa Republicans in a position that they haven’t enjoyed since the election of 1954: The governor, both U.S. senators and all U.S. house members will be Republicans.
SNOW! Ready or not, here it comes
We’ve had a trace of snow 3 different days in the Quad Cities so far this season. Now, our first measurable snow of the season is about to roll in. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday for light snow. The advisory includes the entire area. Light snow...
