Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
siouxlandproud.com
Lifetime hunting ban for man found guilty of illegal hunting practices across 7 states
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana man has been banned from hunting in the Hoosier State for life — a sentencing that’s the first of its kind in Indiana, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources. West Lafayette resident Hanson Pusey, 25, was found...
siouxlandproud.com
Why AP called the Arizona’s governor race for Katie Hobbs
The Associated Press called the Arizona governor’s race for Democrat Katie Hobbs on Monday after the latest round of vote releases gave her a lead that AP determined she would not relinquish. The AP concluded that, even though Republican Kari Lake had been posting increasingly larger margins in vote...
siouxlandproud.com
Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation
PHOENIX (AP) — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me...
Comments / 0