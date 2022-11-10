Read full article on original website
The 'Rumors' are true | Lizzo is coming to Memphis in April 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis get ready. Grammy and Emmy award winning Lizzo is bringing her tour to Memphis in April 2023. The Truth Hurts singer announced the second North American leg of The Special 2our will arrive in Memphis at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Tickets go on...
Memphis rapper GloRilla gets Grammy nod for viral hit "F.N.F."
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rap artist GloRilla could soon have Grammy-award winner preceding her name. The BET Hip-Hop Awards ‘Best Breakthrough Artist’ is nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammy’s for her song with Hitkidd “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).”. GloRilla faces off with...
Zoo Lights returns to the Memphis Zoo for 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo’s Truist Zoo Lights is back for the holiday season. The zoo is decking the halls, and the paths, with lights and fun everywhere – including the Twinkle Tunnel, the ice rink, a Ferris wheel, Magic Mr. Nick, animal meet and greets, the Artic Outpost Adventure, and more.
Get some holiday shopping done at 'Grizz Shop Local' event at FedExForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are celebrating Small Business Saturday with ‘Grizz Shop Local’, featuring dozens of local-owned area businesses at FedExForum on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. From noon to 3 p.m., more than 30 Mid-South small businesses will set up shop in the Grand Lobby...
COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
Remembering Lorenzen Wright, 12 years later
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together to celebrate the birthday of the late Lorenzen Wright, who would have been 47 years old this month had he not been murdered in 2010. WREG explored how loved ones are coping after all these years. It was a tearful afternoon for those who love Lorenzen Wright. Despite […]
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend
We might have had elections on Tuesday, but I’m sure that’s not what rocked your week. It was the lunar eclipse, I can guarantee, or at least astrology.com can guarantee, and I can guarantee that’s what I read. And if you’re a doubter that astrology is based in fact, it can still be a useful tool for self-reflection and determining what’s the best life-path for you, particularly when you’re deciding what to do this weekend.
Small-town dreamer beats odds, finds big success in Memphis
For the past few months, Cortez Chase has walked the halls of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources department. It’s a new role in a new city and what Chase calls a dream come true. “I always thought about leaving after I got my degree and I had to pick a city to come to. […]
Saint Louis vs Memphis: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
One of the better early season games is set for Tuesday night when Saint Louis hosts Memphis in a battle of undefeated teams. If you’re looking for an under-the-radar game prior to the Thanksgiving week tournaments, look no further. A pair of teams on the cusp of the Top 25 will square off on Tuesday night when the Memphis Tigers head to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens. Both of these squads have NCAA Tournament aspirations, which means a win will go a long way towards improving the résumé. Who has the edge in this one? Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.
247Sports
Memphis vs. Saint Louis: For the sake of their season, Tigers must set the tone early
The 2022-23 Memphis Tigers basketball team entered their opening contest against Vanderbilt University with a lot of question marks and came out on the other side looking ready to face the early season gauntlet in its way. They have already flashed the Penny Hardaway-esque defensive identity that, at times, can be nightmarish for opposing teams.
TACOnganas: Investigation on Memphis Taco truck chain owner continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The popular taco truck chain TACOnganas is under federal investigation for compliance with labor laws. We first told you about the case last week. Immigration attorneys in Memphis said the employees who work there are afraid to speak up about the poor conditions they face every day.
Memphis man gets 12 years for killing father, daughter in Pickwick Lake boat crash
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man who admitted to killing a father and his daughter in a boating crash on Pickwick Lake was sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by...
Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.
In North Memphis, milk crates and cardboard boxes sit under a pecan tree that doesn’t bear fruit anymore. Kathy Yancey-Temple is building raised beds for a community garden on her street. On a sunny autumn morning she spends her time buying soil to fill these upcycled planters. She doesn’t trust what’s in the ground. “It’s […] The post Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS MASSACRE III
Ever since his 2019 breakout “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” Memphis rapper Duke Deuce has been leading seminars in Southern rap history, laying claim to the mystic styles developed in his city and bringing its history into the present. He’s not resentful that so many people have dipped into his hometown’s creative well, but he wants credit where it’s due: “Shout out to Migos for bringing it back, but the triplet flow comes from Memphis,” as he puts it bluntly on the opening track of his new tape, MEMPHIS MASSACRE III, a return to the mixtape series that started his career.
localmemphis.com
Tigers dominate Howard, 101-54
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis women’s basketball got their first win of the year 101-54 over Howard University and they did so thanks to a hot shooting day. After dropping their home opener to Columbia last week, Coach Katrina Merriweather said her team came into Saturday locked in and with something to prove.
Memphis man sentenced to 12 years after death of father and child on Pickwick Lake
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication charges Monday from a boating crash on Pickwick Lake which resulted in two deaths, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide...
Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference's top teams...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try
While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
How having a cup of tea can help Memphis women on the path to success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have a cup of tea and help Memphis women on a path toward success. My Cup of Tea is a business in Orange Mound which imports teas and sells them locally. But the mission is bigger than just tea. “It’s the best kept secret in Memphis,...
