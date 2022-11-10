ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Zoo Lights returns to the Memphis Zoo for 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo’s Truist Zoo Lights is back for the holiday season. The zoo is decking the halls, and the paths, with lights and fun everywhere – including the Twinkle Tunnel, the ice rink, a Ferris wheel, Magic Mr. Nick, animal meet and greets, the Artic Outpost Adventure, and more.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Remembering Lorenzen Wright, 12 years later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together to celebrate the birthday of the late Lorenzen Wright, who would have been 47 years old this month had he not been murdered in 2010. WREG explored how loved ones are coping after all these years. It was a tearful afternoon for those who love Lorenzen Wright. Despite […]
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

We might have had elections on Tuesday, but I’m sure that’s not what rocked your week. It was the lunar eclipse, I can guarantee, or at least astrology.com can guarantee, and I can guarantee that’s what I read. And if you’re a doubter that astrology is based in fact, it can still be a useful tool for self-reflection and determining what’s the best life-path for you, particularly when you’re deciding what to do this weekend.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Small-town dreamer beats odds, finds big success in Memphis

For the past few months, Cortez Chase has walked the halls of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools human resources department. It’s a new role in a new city and what Chase calls a dream come true. “I always thought about leaving after I got my degree and I had to pick a city to come to. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Saint Louis vs Memphis: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

One of the better early season games is set for Tuesday night when Saint Louis hosts Memphis in a battle of undefeated teams. If you’re looking for an under-the-radar game prior to the Thanksgiving week tournaments, look no further. A pair of teams on the cusp of the Top 25 will square off on Tuesday night when the Memphis Tigers head to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens. Both of these squads have NCAA Tournament aspirations, which means a win will go a long way towards improving the résumé. Who has the edge in this one? Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WREG

Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.

In North Memphis, milk crates and cardboard boxes sit under a pecan tree that doesn’t bear fruit anymore. Kathy Yancey-Temple is building raised beds for a community garden on her street. On a sunny autumn  morning she spends her time buying soil to fill these upcycled planters. She doesn’t trust what’s in the ground.  “It’s […] The post Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.  appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
Pitchfork

MEMPHIS MASSACRE III

Ever since his 2019 breakout “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” Memphis rapper Duke Deuce has been leading seminars in Southern rap history, laying claim to the mystic styles developed in his city and bringing its history into the present. He’s not resentful that so many people have dipped into his hometown’s creative well, but he wants credit where it’s due: “Shout out to Migos for bringing it back, but the triplet flow comes from Memphis,” as he puts it bluntly on the opening track of his new tape, MEMPHIS MASSACRE III, a return to the mixtape series that started his career.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Tigers dominate Howard, 101-54

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis women’s basketball got their first win of the year 101-54 over Howard University and they did so thanks to a hot shooting day. After dropping their home opener to Columbia last week, Coach Katrina Merriweather said her team came into Saturday locked in and with something to prove.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Wizards earn 4th straight victory, 102-92 over Grizzlies

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight victory, 102-92 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference's top teams...
MEMPHIS, TN
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try

While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy